Pixelworks Makes A Buy, So I've Made It A Sell

Pixelworks has had a great (and deserved) run, but this stock (chart below) appears topped out. Accordingly, I've added it as a short trade in my official "1% Portfolio".

ViXS brings enviable technology to the table, but is highly unprofitable, with very low gross margins and cash reserves. Thus, the deal won't likely be accretive until mid-2018.

Last week, Pixelworks, announced its intention to make an all-stock acquisition of Toronto-based ViXS Systems, a pioneer in media processing, encoding and transcoding solutions.

A few days ago, Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) announced its intention to acquire Toronto-based ViXS Systems. The terms call for a steep premium, so the acquisition won't be accretive until next year, at a minimum.

Prior to this announcement, I was already becoming leery of PXLW's rising valuation (solely on the basis of Risk/Reward, which you should all know from my investment Methodology). This deal only added to my concerns. Let's start with the announcement:

"Pixelworks, Inc., a leading provider of visual processing solutions and Toronto-based ViXS Systems Inc. (TSX: VXS), a pioneer in media processing, encoding and transcoding solutions, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pixelworks will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of ViXS in an all-stock transaction consisting of approximately 3.7 million shares of Pixelworks common stock valued at approximately US$20.2 million.

At the effective closing date, each share of ViXS will be exchanged for 0.04836 of a share of Pixelworks' common stock. The exchange ratio is equivalent to consideration of US$0.26 per ViXS common share, based on the closing price of Pixelworks on May 17, 2017. Based on a 60-day trailing average stock price for Pixelworks of US$4.65 per share and C$0.21 (US$0.15) per share for ViXS, the transaction represents a premium of approximately 47.7%."

Problem #1: ViXS is highly unprofitable, with low gross margins (which deteriorated greatly last year), and a cash balance approaching zero. Feel free to see the annual financials on SEDAR for yourself. For those with little time, here's a quick look at the income statement:

Problem #2: It was announced that the deal will be "accretive to full-year 2018 EPS"... but that means that it will likely hurt earnings until mid-2018.

Problem #3: It's an all-stock deal with another publicly held company, so arbitrage will favor going long VXS and short PXLW. based on Friday's action, this may already be starting.

"But I Thought You Liked Pixelworks!"

I do like Pixelworks (the company). It has intriguing potential (but only "intriguing" and only "potential"). That doesn't mean that you should buy the stock at any price.

I originally picked PXLW around $3 before its 200% move to $9.75. It was my belief that Apple would do business with them. That proved correct. However, that pushed the hype meter well beyond the reality. As Wall Street began to pump the stock, I refused to raise my price target and ushed investors out the door, just 3-cents from its peak.

See, it's not about the company... it's about the price you pay for it.

I'm always pleased when I see the company making progress (as they did last year). That led to a well-deserved run in the stock price. However, this acquisition, along with my research on HD mobile gives me pause.

For example, reviews of the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium (which offers DOUBLE the resolution of the iPhone 6) confirm this. One reviewer couldn't tell the difference between the Xperia and the iPhone. Another reviewer did a great job of showing the difference (which was cool), but concluded that effort required to see the difference (and the occasions when it would actually be useful) are prohibitive. I concur.

This should come as no surprise. Several articles have shown that the human eye can't tell the difference beyond a certain level of resolution. Of course, on a large TV, 4K looks amazing (love it!), but on a phone screen, it's simply not a game-changer -- more of a niche marketing tool for vendors trying to get some buzz for their phones.

That will change though. Eventually, VR headsets will gain mainstream acceptance. I expect our smartphones to power those headsets, making HD processing a must-have. However, as we've seen from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Glass and Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Occulus, we're still probably a few years away from mainstream acceptance on that front.

In the meantime, keep in mind, Xperia doesn't even use PXLW. PXLW has won a fair number of deals, but there's plenty of competition for this technology. Among them is a little company called Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). You may have heard of them...

Bottom Line: To be clear, I'm not bearish on the entirety of the company's outlook -- just the hype around mobile. The company is being very well run and has an outstanding projector business.

The company has done a good job of right-sizing the business and rebounding from last year's troubles in Japan. However, its end-of-life (EOL) tailwind is expected to end in Q2 (per management) and the stock seems to have gotten ahead of itself. This may explain the massive block of selling that took the stock down prior to the ViXS announcement.

Beyond that, the chart's Risk/Reward appears topped out and the shares seems to be rolling over.

In short (no pun intended), the stock looks overbought. It's up 30% since a late-March article extolled the virtues of PXLW's mobile technology (I highly recommend it, along with its comments section). 30% is a hefty price to pay for what was once a virtual free call option. I'll be much more interested if that premium retraces itself (i.e. if the stock gets a little under $4).

Accordingly, I've added it as a short in my 1% Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PXLW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is for informational and illustrative purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action. The opinions expressed in Pipeline Data, LLC publications are the opinions of Mr. Gomes as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice and may not be updated. This content may also be published at PipelineDataLLC.com at a prior or later date. All investments carry the risk of loss and the investment strategies discussed by Mr. Gomes entail a high level of risk. Any person considering an investment should perform their own research and consult with an investment professional. Additional trading disclosures can be found in the Important Disclosures section at PipelineDataLLC.com.