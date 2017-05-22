Microsoft: Customers 'Being Very Badly Used?'

Microsoft Getting Renewed Heat As A Monopolist

Back in the 1990s, when Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry made instructional videos for its software, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was probably the first name that came to mind when thinking of tech monopolies. Today, the first names that come to mind would probably be Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in search and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in social media. But as the Financial Times reminded us in an editorial over the weekend, "The Security Tech Titans Owe Their Customers" (paywalled here), Microsoft still retains 90% of the market in desktop operating systems, including the ones such as XP, which were so vulnerable to the WannaCry ransomware attack that crippled British National Health Service hospitals, among other targets.

The FT editors acknowledged that Windows XP is an old operating system, and that no software is guaranteed to work forever, but they argued that Microsoft may have violated the "tacit deal" society has with tech monopolies:

The tacit deal that customers have cut with dominant, money-spinning technology companies is that the products will become either better or cheaper with every passing year. The metronomic pace at which microchips grow more powerful, and clever coding, have allowed this pact to be kept. The problem - for both customers and for Microsoft - is when the old products worked just fine, and the performance of the new ones is only marginally better. If the sole substantive upgrade is better security against attack, being forced to pay the old prices amounts to the tacit agreement being broken. Worries about Microsoft's dominance in computing have faded, with reason, with the rise of Google and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yet its shares (at all-time highs) and its profits (twice what they were at the turn of the millennium) still reflect a dominant company in an industry that tends towards oligopoly. That is no cause for alarm, so long as the customers caught in its mighty gravitational field are getting big performance improvements at stable prices - or cheap updates for their aging software. If not, those customers are being very badly used.

Since Satya Nadella took over as CEO, Microsoft shares have risen 86%.

If you're worried Microsoft might give some of those gains back over the next several months, due to legal or regulatory repercussions from the randsomware fiasco, or due to a broader market correction, we'll look at a couple of ways of adding downside to the stock below.

Adding Downside Protection To Microsoft

If you're long Microsoft and as bullish about it, but want to limit your downside risk over the next several months in the event it pulls back, we'll look at two ways of optimally hedging it below (if you'd like a refresher on hedging terms, see the section titled "Refresher on Hedging Terms" here).

You can use the method we described in this article to find optimal hedges manually, but we used the Portfolio Armor iOS app for these examples. In both examples, the hedges are designed for investors who are unwilling to tolerate declines of more than 14%.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of MSFT against a greater-than-14% decline by mid-December.

The cost of this protection, as you can see above, was $1,690, or 2.5% of position value (calculated conservatively, assuming you bought the puts at the ask price). Note that the 14% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: in the worst-case scenario, you'd be down 11.5%, not including the hedging cost.

Upside Capped At 7%, Negative Cost

Our website's potential return estimate for Microsoft over the next several months is 11%, while the potential return between now and mid-December implied by Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target (via Nasdaq, below) is less than 4%.

We used a cap of 7% instead, as that was the highest cap at which you could wipe out the positive hedging cost.

As of Friday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of MSFT against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-December, without capping your upside at less than 7% by then.

The put leg of this collar (above) uses the same strike as the optimal puts, so the cost is the same: $1,690, or 2.5% of position value. But the income generated by selling the calls (below - calculated conservatively, using the bid price) was more: $1,191, or 2.82% of position value.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you'd collect $220, or 0.33% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you executed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.