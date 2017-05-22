Glazer Capital's Hardware And Technology Arbitrage Quarter

Glazer Capital is a special situations hedge fund. They take positions in merger arbitrage situations, through both common stock and convertible debentures. They also participate in special purpose acquisition vehicles and other special securities. This article will cover the funds new positions as of the end of March 2017 (Q1). You can see the previous articles in the series and coverage on other investor's portfolios here.

The fund still has convertible debt instruments of NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) as its largest positions, but I covered those in my last update so I won't rehash that ground here. I have produced a table of their seven largest positions as of quarter end below, and all the others are new. The Ixia deal has closed, so I won't cover it, but an analysis of all the other opportunities appear below.

NAME OF ISSUER Type of Security Symbol Positions Size $000s NXP SEMICONDUCTORS Convertible NXPI 166,753 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS Convertible BRCD 126,562 LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS Common LVLT 57,795 MOBILEYE Common MBLY 43,539 IXIA Common XXIA 32,689 REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC Common RAI 31,029 VCA INC Common WOOF 29,738

There is quite a concentration of technology names at the top of the list, with the top five positions all being technology companies. I believe that is partially due to the size of the deals that have been announced in that sector, because as a large fund Glazer is limited to how small a security it can purchase and still have meaningful results. Technology is also a market segment with momentum, which has the potential to reduce the downside in the case of a deal breaking for some reason.

Level 3 Communications

The company is being purchased by CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) for $26.50 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 1.4286 CTL shares. That leaves a slightly better than 4% spread on LVLT's last closing price, and the size of the deal ($30 billion+) makes it actionable for any size investor. Shareholders have approved the deal (from both sides) but they refiled for antitrust review to give the regulator more time to review the deal. While I strongly suspect Glazer has hedged out the CTL exposure, a long LVLT only investor would want to have an opinion on the value of CTL. One overview of the combined entity can be found here.

Mobileye

Glazer's next largest position is in the common stock of Mobileye, which is being purchased by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) for $63.54 per share. There is currently slightly under a 3% spread between the share price and the bid price, but there has been rumors of a higher offer. In many ways this is a quintessential merger arbitrage position. The deal is quite likely to close, as Intel can afford the purchase price and regulatory issues should be minimal. The market realizes that and so the spread is small. There is the small chance of a topping bid appearing (although it would be late in the game for that at this point).

Reynolds American

The company has received a takeover bid from British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI). Reynolds shareholders will receive $29.44 in cash and 0.526 of a British American Tobacco American Depository Share. Based on closing prices, that is less than a 1% spread. While it appears the major gating issue (anti-trust approval in Japan) has occurred, the spread is sufficiently low that I don't believe a new position makes sense here. There is the potential for dividends to increase the spread, but it depends slightly on the timing of the close. BTI pays semi-annually, so if the deal closes prior to the record date for their next payment, which is not until the fall, the spread will grow by the quarterly RAI dividend payments received. RAI has declared their next dividend at $0.51 per share.

VCA Inc

This veterinary hospital company has received a $93/share takeover bid from Mars. This deal is relatively straightforward, as the consideration is all cash, and regulatory hurdles are minimal. Those factors contribute to the low spread, which is only 1.3% at current prices. The expected internal rate of return on a VCA position is higher than that, as the deal is likely to close much sooner than a year, but the spread is still such that a new position doesn't seem warranted to me.

I believe this is likely a case of Glazer using leverage to improve returns, as the spread here has never been such that greater than a mid single digit IRR would have been likely. Of course, if you could use inexpensive borrowed money to play a highly certain deal on margin, that might make the return profile acceptable, although margin certainly amplifies the risk of a deal breaking.

I do think that searching for new positions in value based funds is a sound source of new ideas, which is why I regularly write up the holdings of fund managers I respect. For more of this, and my own value ideas, hit the big orange follow button. I do think merger arbitrage is a form of value investing, which is why I cover arbitrage opportunities every month in my subscription service, the Microcap Review. Arbitrage in small stocks has the distinct advantage of not needing to compete against large funds like Glazer.

