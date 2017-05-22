When Warren Buffett Will Deploy His Cash

Many ask when will Warren deploy his cash holdings and what will he buy?

Warren Buffet has over $90B of free cash ready for deployment.

In my articles, I write from the perspective of the national accounts, reserve banking, and sectoral flows. Something I have not seen anybody else do.

Sectoral Analysis

A nation's balance of accounts can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

The community, business, and the stock market are located in P.

For P to expand, it needs the balance of inputs from G and X to be positive. A negative balance causes P to contract.

When one adds all three sectors together, it equals the GDP for that year. One sector's loss is the other's gain, and if they all go down, so does GDP.

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities.

I will now apply this technique to the questions:

Why is Warren Buffett holding so much cash? When will Warren Buffett spend his accumulated cash?

The chart below shows how much cash Warren Buffett is holding in readiness for deployment.

Mainstream, short term analysts would say that such a deployment into cash is wasteful and that the portfolio "suffered" from "cash drag."

The answer is that Warren is waiting on the resumption of large sectoral flows that would propel the stock market forward. A rising tide lifts all boats.

Warren knows instinctively that one buys stocks when they are cheap and that this does not happen often. He knows that there are regular stock market crashes when stocks go on sale at these times. Until that time comes, there is nothing left to do but wait.

Warren has often said that he does not profit at the cost of others and this is true. Few understand why this is true and many less charitable people suggest that Warren feasts off the misfortune of others.

Warren profits from money made out of thin air by the government. This money is made when the government runs large structural deficits during recessions.

Due to human nature, the government never runs voluntary budgetary deficits gladly. When there is a recession two main things happen as a result of people losing their jobs after a collapse in aggregate demand has occurred:

Tax revenues fall as people with no job pay no tax. Government spending involuntarily increases as the automatic stabilizers deploy in the form of welfare payments to unemployed people. Thank goodness for those institutional automatic stabilizers as no mean spirited Congress would ever spend that much money voluntarily on disadvantaged people.

The net result from a sectoral flow point of view is:

The government drains less money out of the private sector than it puts in and becomes a source of income for the private sector. At the bottom of the GFC trough, the deficit was 9.8% of GDP contrasted with only 3.1% today. This is the G in our equation. The overall collapse in aggregate demand causes fewer imports to be bought by a population that now has in aggregate a lower income. This is the X in our equation. On the flipside, exports are likely to increase due to the drop in the currency exchange rate. The exchange rate goes down to reflect less asset backing for the dollar due to higher unemployment and a lower GDP.

America historically has a negative current account balance meaning that there is a net leakage of funds out of the domestic private sector. If this narrows or reverses income flows in the private sector increase.

The chart below shows the interplay of government spending, the current account and official recessions.

One sees from the chart:

Government spending is least, or negative, just before the recession. (Money leaving the domestic private sector) The current account deficit (money leaving the domestic private sector)is at its most just before the recession.

At these cyclical troughs, the sectoral flows increase and lead to a massive flow of cash back into a cash-starved economy. This is the peak of the flow, they get steadily worse until the next recession rolls in.

The sector flows at present and for the GFC boom-bust are shown in the table below.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2017 Now 0.70 % -2.5 % 3.2 % 1.3 % 2009 GFC Trough 1.04 % -2.7 % 9.8 % 8.14 % 2007 GFC Peak 1.17 % -5.1 % 1.1 % -2.83 %

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

Warren deploys his cash when the sectoral flows are at their maximum, and that is not now. Until that time he is content to let his cash grow and then deploy it when:

Stocks are cheap after a recession-induced stock market crash. The institutionalized automatic stabilizers have deployed, imports are down, exports are up, and sectoral flows are maximized so that the stock market has the most uplift propelling it possible.

The net sectoral flows shown in the table above are already quite weak at 1.3% of GDP. Crash speed appears to be -2.83% or worse. This process can be followed on a chart and tracked. One can prepare oneself.

Many people would now say that taxpayers money paid for those deficits. Not the case.

Here is a quote from the then Federal Reserve Bank

Chairman, Ben Bernanke, on 60 Minutes for support:

"SCOTT PELLEY: Is that tax money that the Fed is spending? CHAIRMAN BERNANKE: It's not tax money. The banks have accounts with the Fed, much the same way that you have an account in a commercial bank. So, to lend to a bank, we simply use the computer to mark up the size of the account that they have with the Fed."

They use the same method to mark up the accounts of the people left jobless by the recession. By deploying his free cash at this time Warren makes use of this money creation process at no one's cost.

The chart below shows the percentage change in the stock market is greatest coming out of the recession trough when sector flows are the largest. The largest flow is from the government and as this gets smaller over time so does the percentage increase in the stock market until negative.

What will Warren buy? Fantastic every day companies with excellent management that are trading at a discount for no other reason than there is a recession and it has put them on sale. The same sorts of companies he has been buying for decades. It is not which ones, there are lots of good ones, but when that is important. The sectoral flows show when.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.