Apple Hospitality: Monthly Dividends, Relative Safety, Great Pick

While the annual distribution has been stuck at $1.20/share (and likely will continue to be), it is well-protected and the monthly payment structure should tempt many.

I've spent a fair amount of time digging around in REITs lately, particularly within the hotel and lodging space. I believe there is a lot of safe value there currently, as most investors continue to move away based on slowing growth and industry-wide fears that have a foundation, but at the same time are likely overdone. Well-informed investors have likely seen the same macroeconomic fears called out again and again: room supply growth outstripping demand, waning business travel, the strong dollar impacting international leisure, etc. None of this is new, but it has hamstrung total return within the asset class.

Like I've spoken on before, there are a couple of ways to play these companies when times are tough. Investors can go for deep value (firms trading below net asset value ["NAV"]), invest with active management teams with a great history of timing cyclicality, or just take the steady as she goes route and buy a company with quality assets and a clean balance sheet. My preferred route has been through Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB), which checks all of these boxes. However, the active style and smaller asset footprint brings with it substantially more risk, and for a broader diversification play, I would recommend Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) quite heavily.

Apple Hospitality's Approach

If I had to describe Apple Hospitality with just one phrase, I would say "diversified with a focus on quality". The company operates 235 hotels in 33 states, primarily in high end suburban and urban markets serving patrons seeking longer stays (extended stay/select service). Since these customers generally place an emphasis on room quality, Apple Hospitality has an advantage over privately-run peers given its deep access to the capital markets. The resulting capex spending, particularly on room renovation, has been a big hit with customers, and the average age of properties (either new construction or since an extensive renovation) is just four years.

Interestingly, Apple Hospitality partners exclusively with Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) hotels, with the asset base split nearly 50/50 between the two chains. As one of the larger independent property owners of these two brands, this gives company management here a lot of influence in the Hilton and Marriott boardrooms, and it also gives Apple Hospitality a great level of operating data to benchmark their own hotel operators against one another. I like the themes behind the idea, and it is definitely an interesting take compared to other REITs in this space, most of whom generally don't take much stock in the underlying brand, and instead focusing entirely on cap rates and where they can wring out the most value. While these brands are large, and have wide footprints across the contiguous United States, investors should keep in mind that this does limit the acquisition and expansion activity the company can undertake. Management noted as much on the Q1 2017 conference call:

I think many of our peers have commented and we'd concur that to date, there's been a lack of product available, and a significant bid spread.

Moving away from the company diatribe here, there are also downsides to the brand focus. For one, the value proposition for independent properties is higher for operators (lower management fees, more flexible contracts), and quite a few of the better private operators have begun to shift to independent hotel management in order to get a bigger slice of the pie. While branded properties do often have an edge when it comes to the consumer sales via loyalty programs, as well as perceived product consistency and stronger marketing and advertising programs, there are signs that consumers are shifting their consumption preferences. Increasingly, differentiation and the "experience" is sought out, which well-run boutique/independent hotels honestly often put together better. Compounding the issue, after waves of cuts to loyalty programs due to strong room demand post-recession, there is less emphasis being placed on maintaining hotel loyalty by many. In short, the RevPAR premium long associated with branded hotels versus independents (and what has been a justifying factor in the higher fees operators pay) is eroding, and in some markets, may not even exist anymore. Personally, I don't believe brand affiliation is as important as it was five to ten years ago.

Dig Into The Financials

Apple Hospitality got to its current size via several piecemeal mergers (2016 merger with Apple REIT Ten, 2014 merger with Apple REIT Seven and Apple REIT Eight), which helped build the scale the company has today. Even on a GAAP accounting basis, EBITDA margin has remained very steady throughout that timeframe as the combined entity nearly tripled nominal underlying EBITDA:

Overall margin profile here has been very strong, and is in most cases is a couple hundred basis points ahead of what I would view as top tier managers in this industry (Pebblebrook, LaSalle (NYSE:LHO)). Boosting the allure, Apple Hospitality accomplishes this on a substantially lower revenue per available room ("RevPAR") and lower occupancy rates. Getting more granular there, Apple Hospitality posted $103 in RevPAR in 2016, compared to the aforementioned competitors that see RevPAR in the more than $200/room range. Occupancy rates in the mid-70s, while above industry averages, also pale versus peers that see rates in the 80% range. Some of this comes down to location (Apple Hospitality has a much larger suburban presence, whereas these focus on urban markets), but a solid chunk comes down to the extended stay model, where the trade-off is lower rates for longer stays (less room churn).

Balance sheet health is quite strong as well. Leverage here is very light, with net debt/EBITDA sitting marginally below 3x, well below industry averages. Apple Hospitality will need to navigate debt maturities shortly (the $367M on its revolver comes due in 2019, $425M on the term loan in 2020) on more than two thirds of its debt, but given the current risk appetite in the market for quality corporate debt, these refinancings should see rates very close to their existing terms.

Given the higher remodel rates at Apple Hospitality, capex needs are slightly more intensive than most of the industry, which does reduce funds available for distribution. Capital spending was heavy in fiscal 2015 and 2016, which led net cash outflows (debt raised to fund overall operations and the dividend). The $1.20/share distribution has not been raised since the 2015 IPO, and that likely is not going to change in the immediate future in my opinion. With that said, the 6.4% current yield is healthy, and the monthly payment schedule is likely very alluring to income investors. The opportunities to buy for cheaper than today have been fleeting (October 2016 REIT sell-off post Trump election, January 2016 market correction), and pricing hasn't been that much better (5% cheaper). For income investors, now is as good a time as any in my opinion, and it is worth a recommendation for investors seeking steady cash flow. I'm in good company with this pick. While Brad Thomas and I have had our disagreements on picks within the REIT space, this is one (as well as Pebblebrook) where we are both big fans. Investors could do much worse than this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.