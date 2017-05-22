CEFL Pays Compelling 17.4% Dividends, But Diversification May Be Advisable

Performance of CEFL and the 2x Leveraged High Yield ETNs and the Rationale for Holding all of Them

For at least five years, 2x Leveraged ETNs have been a good way to take advantage of ultra-low short-term interest rates. Over the last year, even though the era of ultra-low short-term interest rates was seen by many to be coming to an end, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs have done well. Many thought that the 2016 election results would usher in a period of higher interest rates. Rates have risen somewhat since the election. However, 2x Leveraged ETNs have done well since the election. The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) has been the laggard among 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I have focused on. However, the disparity between the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs has narrowed significantly. Those were,as shown in Table I below, in addition to CEFL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) and the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL).

Table I. The Post-election Performance of Selected 2x Leveraged ETNs 11/8/2016 Price 12/8/2016 Price Change Price Change % 5/19/2017 Price Return* from 11/8/2016 BDCL 16.77 19.08 2.31 13.77% 18.99 22.25% MORL 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 17.1 24.14% CEFL 16.14 16.7 0.56 3.47% 18 20.64% *Includes BDCL dividend of 0.7393 with 1/9/17 ex-date, 0.7728 with 4/10/17 ex-date *Includes MORL dividend of 0.0324 with 12/9/16 ex-date, 0.7375 with 1/24/17 ex-date, .0325 with 2/8/17 ex-date, .0325 with 3/9/17 ex-date, 0.693 with a 4/10/17 ex-date, 0.0925 with a 5/10/17 ex-date *Includes CELF dividend of 0.2479 with 12/9/16 ex-date, , 0.3709 with 1/24/17 ex-date, .1027 with 2/8/17 ex-date, .2426 with 3/9/17 ex-date,0.2527 with a 4/10/17 ex-date,0.2547 with a 5/10/17 ex-date

In the month after the election, BDCL did much better than MORL and CEFL. In 17% Dividend Makes CEFL Still A Buy, I indicated that as of April 21, 2017 MORL and BDCL had done considerably better than CEFL since the election, all after their dividends are included, but not including any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends. The table comparable to Table I. above in that article, had the returns from the election to April 21, 2017 as: 34.30% for BDCL, 28.90% for MORL and only 17.95 for CEFL. That the returns since the election have converged and MORL has now replaced BDCL as the leader, is an example of reversion toward the mean. It also demonstrates the advantage of diversifying among those three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

In order for CEFL to catch up with the other two 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, it had to outperform them significantly in the last month. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

I was originally drawn to 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much lower than many market participants believed. MORL was the first one I considered since low interest rates would benefit the leveraged mREITs that comprise the index upon which MORL is based as well as amplifying MORL's dividend via the 2X leverage. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proved correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

After UBS came out with CEFL, a 2x Leveraged High-Yield Closed-End Fund ETN, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY), as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY.

In my article BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, MORL is the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates.

Since CEFL yields not that much less than MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have close to the yield of a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article explained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile. The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any single one but considerably less risk.

Analysis of the June 2017 CEFL Dividend Projection and Outlook

We are more interested in the outlook for future returns than CEFL's prior returns. As I indicated in: CEFL Still Attractive With 16% Dividend Yield, Despite Coming February Dividend Shock, there has been a significant change in the composition of the index as a result of the rebalancing that occurred in the beginning of 2017. On balance the dividend yield on the closed-end funds that comprise the index is somewhat lower than prior to the rebalancing.

Since 27 of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and unleveraged Yieldshares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: YYY) is based pay monthly dividends, there is a minor seasonal factor involved with the CEFL dividend. In some months some of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates and that boosts the next months' dividends. Only the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE: EDD), Templeton Emerging Markets Inc Fund (NYSE: TEI)) and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) now pay quarterly dividends. None of the quarterly payers have ex-dates in May 2017, so they will not contribute to the June 2017 monthly dividend. This makes the June 2017 CEFL smaller than most other monthly dividends.

The ex-dates of all of the components can be seen in the table II. below along with the weights, prices, dividends and contributions to the index. One caveat is that the weights of the components of the index are as of February 3, 2017, the latest available on the UBS ETRACS website. The other high-yield UBS 2x Leveraged ETNs show the weights of the components of the index upon which they are based as of the previous day on the UBS ETRACS website. That was the case for CEFL until February 3, 2017. I have spoken to people at UBS in charge of the ETRACS and they said they are aware of the problem, which they attribute to possibly the purchase of the index by NASDAQ. They told me that they are working on the problem and still expect to have it fixed shortly. They also said that since CEFL only rebalances once a year in January and there have been no corporate actions since January 2017 that could have changed the composition of the index, the February 3, 2017, weighting should be very close to the weighting on dates since then.

There was some minor changes in the dividends paid by the closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund (NYSEMKT:ERC) increased its dividend to 0.10581 from the prior $0.1051. The First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf. & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) reduced its dividend to $0.1525 from the prior $0.1625. It should be noted that as of this writing three of the funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based had not declared their monthly dividends. Thus, the ex-dates shown in Table II for those funds indicate ex-dates in April 2017. I am fairly confident that given the past dividend history of those funds, the dividends with ex-dates in May 2017 for those will be the same as those in April 2017. However, if that is not the case my projection of the June 2017 CEFL dividend could be off.

Equity and Fixed-income Market Considerations

Equity markets have generally been buoyant since the election in part because of the expectations of tax reforms and/or tax cuts. Many expect lower corporate taxes. There is also optimism by many that tax reform and/or tax cuts will increase economic growth. Keynes taught us that lower taxes result in higher growth. The sell-off in the stock market on May 17, 2017 following more bad news for President Trump regarding the investigations regarding Russian influence on the election, illustrated the extent to which equity prices had been boosted by prospects for tax reforms and/or tax cuts.

Lowering taxes would increase economic activity. However, there are some politicians that still call for a revenue neutral tax reform plan. This could be accomplished by offsetting lower taxes with lower spending. Keynes also described the balanced budget multiplier concept. That is that an increase in government spending matched by an increase in taxes results in a net increase in GDP by the same amount. Likewise, and relevant in this instance, decrease in government spending matched by an decrease in taxes results in a net decrease in GDP by the same amount. However, it is becoming increasing clear that the Republicans are probably abandoning any idea of revenue neutral tax reform and will focus on large tax cuts for the wealthy and either accept the increases in the Federal deficits that will result or rely on the false assertion that these tax cuts for the rich will pay for themselves with higher growth.

Until recently I do not remember any serious concern that the concerns regarding the issue of the Federal budget deficit might be addressed by simply using false information and/or employing unrealistic economic projections. That sadly is not true now. It is now widely conceded that Greece essentially hid the extent of its debt problems prior to the events that led to Greece requiring a bailout. America can print its currency and almost all federal debt is denominated in dollars. Thus, there is no danger of default. However, there is a risk that the that the inconsistency between Trump administration desires for addition spending on security and tax cuts could be resolved, at least temporarily, with the use of deception.

The bond markets could be expected to react adversely to any use of false numbers or unrealistic assumptions. I do not think that any claim by the Trump administration that reports in the media of discrepancies between the real deficit and debt figures what the Trump administration are asserting are fake news, would impress the financial markets, even if many in the public believed the Trump administration. The use of economic assumptions that defy logic could also put the Federal Reserve into vigilante mode.

The most effective and politically possible way to reduce taxes on the wealthy is via corporate income taxes. The corporate income tax has been criticized as too high by members of both political parties. The biggest falsehood in today's discussion of taxes is that corporations do not pay income taxes, but rather their customers and employees do. Corporations pay the income tax, more importantly the impact of the corporate income tax falls solely on the owners of the corporations. To the extent that poor and middle class people are owners of the corporations, the incidence falls on them too. However, the reduction in corporate income tax receipts as a percentage of GDP has been the primary cause of the shift of the tax burden to the middle class from the rich. Corporate income tax receipts were 4% of GDP in 1969 and were 1.77% in 2016. During approximately that same period, payroll tax rates as a percent of GDP have increased dramatically from 3.27% in 1966 to 5.95% in 2016.

Today the top 3% of households pay about 50% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% pay the other 50%. In 1969 the top 3% of households paid 75% of Federal income taxes and the rest of the 97% paid only the other 25%. In computing those figure the government correctly attributes the corporate income tax payments to the households who own shares in the corporation. By eliminating the estate tax, the Obamacare taxes on high-income households and reducing business taxes, the share of taxes paid by the top 3% of households could be reduced to only 25%. Thus, leaving the other 97% of households to pay 75%.

If the economy was far from full employment as was the case in 2009 when the unemployment rate was above 10%, lowering taxes on anyone would increase expenditures and thus significantly boost real economic growth. However, we are much closer to full employment with the unemployment rate at 4.4% Now, lowering corporate tax rates would not result in any significant additional hiring or growth in wages or output. The entire incidence of a corporate income tax falls on the owners of the corporation, to the extent they are pension funds or other institutions the incidence falls on them. If a corporate income tax is a percentage of pre-tax income, none of the corporate income tax can ever be passed on to employees or customers. That is because any hiring, wage or price decision that maximizes pre-tax profits would also maximize after-tax profits.

If a profit-maximizing rational corporation is charging $10 for an item, that is because it is more profitable to charge $10 than $9.99 or $10.01 taking into account market demand and competitive pressures. Thus, $10 is the price at which pre-tax profits are maximized. If a corporate income tax is levied or changed as a percent of pre-tax profits, $10 is still the price that maximizes both pre-tax and after-tax profits. Thus, the tax change can not cause any change in the price and is not passed on to consumers. The same applies to a corporation that is paying a wage that maximized its pretax profits, which is also the wage that maximizes its after-tax profits. Likewise, the level of output or number of employees that maximizes pretax profits is also the level of output or number of employees that maximize after-tax profits.

The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. This has been a world-wide phenomenon. As the tax burden is further shifted away from the rich the glut of savings will grow. Thus, savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors will become increasing more powerful drivers of higher prices for financial assets.

The prospect of the savings glut driving securities prices higher is somewhat offset by the risk of protectionism. So far President Trump's bark in that regard has been much worse than his bite, with regard to politically driven economic policy. NAFTA remains intact so far. However, renegotiation talks on NAFTA are scheduled to begin soon. The "adults" seem to have been gaining the upper hand in the Trump Administration. By "adults", I mean, for example, those who know that China has not engaged in any activity that could possibly be construed as improper currency manipulation for a number of years, as opposed to those with protectionist and populist leanings. The adults also seem to be aware that precipitously withdrawing from NAFTA, as Trump said he was considering, would have had disastrous economic consequences.

There is still a real but somewhat diminished, possibility that a Border Adjustment Tax could be included in coming tax legislation that the Republicans are working on. Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

As was discussed in The Border Adjustment Tax A Protectionist Wolf in Tax Reform Clothing, the World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So a Border Adjustment Tax disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate WTO rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States. Adopting the Border Adjustment Tax could bring about massive retaliation, trade wars and/or the withdrawal of the USA from the World Trade Organization, any of which could disrupt international supply chains and cause severe reductions in standards of living world-wide.

Republican control of all branches of government should increase the private savings glut on balance. This should put further upward pressure on the prices of financial assets. As the supply of loan-able funds increases faster than the demand from borrowers, interest rates will be pushed down. The equity market will also initially benefit from lower interest rates as the growing pool of savings seeks securities to invest in. In a longer run the excess of savings might enable new businesses to start that otherwise might not have been able to obtain financing. These new businesses could create additional competition for existing companies which could eventually reduce profit margins and stock prices. To the extent that small business and potential entrepreneurs are now stifled by over-regulation and red tape, a Trump administration that reduces those impediments to new start-ups could also eventually curtail profits for existing firms.

There is a real but diminishing possibility that bad policy choices such as protectionism could cause a severe recession or worse. There is also a possibility that economic growth and/or standards of living could increase significantly if beneficial policy was adopted. This would support higher stock prices. Examples of beneficial policy could be a value added tax could replace a significant portion of the income tax, or deregulation removing impediments to growth. This suggests large fat-tail risks in the equity market.

There is an important difference between tax code changes that will increase economic growth and those that will be beneficial to the financial markets. Shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class would initially increase prices of financial assets like stocks and bonds. As was described in: MORL Still Attractive With 21.6% Dividend Yield, However, Uncertainty Is Increasing

The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. This has been a world-wide phenomenon. There were minor moves during the Obama administration to shift the burden back to the wealthy. These included reinstatement of the estate tax and some increase in the tax rates for higher incomes including as part of the Affordable Care Act. As these are reversed and the tax burden is further shifted away from the rich the glut of savings will grow. Thus, savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors will become increasing more powerful drivers of higher prices for financial assets. As the supply of loan-able funds increases faster than the demand from borrowers interest rates will be pushed down...

Higher prices for financial assets can increase growth. However, shifting the tax burden from the rich to the middle class can reduce economic activity since the rich have a much lower marginal propensity to consume than the non-rich. Furthermore, increasing wealth inequality tends to result in overinvestment and subsequent financial crises. As was described in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs

In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production.

The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment.

Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. The biggest threat to the stock markets now would appear to be the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates, especially at this point in the business cycle with unemployment now at 4.4%. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and Border Adjustment Tax proposal might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. There would be tremendous benefits of doing so. That would be the ultimate example of turning lemons into lemonade. The alternatives of protectionism and possible worse scenarios are horrendous. See: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the price increases over the past year. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before. Closed-end funds typically trade at either discounts or premiums to book value. On balance, there is a slight bias towards discounts. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of aggregate discounts to book value from previous years may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of May 18, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based, was 6.6%. As of January 27, 2017 it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, before the rebalancing it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at.

There is a real possibility that bad policy choices such as protectionism could cause a severe recession or worse. There is also a possibility that economic growth could increase if beneficial policy was adopted. Examples of beneficial policy could be a value added tax could replace a significant portion of the income tax, or deregulation removing impediments to growth. This suggests large fat-tail risks in the equity market. This would lead investors, who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL, to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

When choosing between CEFL, BDCL and MORL. The fact that CEFL has been the laggard in terms of total return, for the past year and since the election, could be a reason to give more weight to CEFL. Even though, the average discount to book value for the closed-end funds in the index upon which CEFL is based on has declined from earlier extreme levels, it still is significant. As I discussed in MORL 20.3% Dividend Yield Still Makes It A Buy, the average discount to book value for the mREITs in the index upon which MORL is based on, has recently declined so much that it has almost disappeared. The mREITs actually traded at premiums to book value at the end of April 2017. The mREITs have declined since then and now trade at discounts to book value again. Still, in terms of relative value as measured by average discount to book value for the components in the index, CEFL looks better than MORL. The discounts to book value are not available on a timely basis for BDCL. However, it can be safely assumed that much of the outperformance by BDCL relative to CEFL was due at least in part, to increases in the market-to-book value ratio for the BDCL components.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

A recent addition to my portfolio is 2X high yield leveraged ETN portfolio is X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). REML is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN based on a basket of mREITs similar to those of MORL.

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. MORL has 25 mREITs in its' basket while REML has 34. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Even though MORL and REML includes mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. MORL has 25 mREITs in its' basket while REML has 34. As Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

As described in: REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

My calculation projects a June 2017 CEFL dividend of $0.2112. The implied annualized dividends would be $2.875. This is a 16.2% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $17.79. On a monthly compounded annualized basis it is 17.4%. Aside from the fact that with a yield around 17%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about six years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 17.4% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $223,099 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $17,400 initial annual rate to $38,839 annually.

Table II. Holdings of CEFL and YYY - Prices May 18, 2017

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.43 20.45 21.43 0.9543 5/10/2017 0.15 m 0.011548 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.37 7.91 8.93 0.8858 3/29/2017 0.17 q Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.32 16.215 17.15 0.9455 5/19/2017 0.105 m 0.009942 Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.31 8.5025 9.57 0.8885 4/19/2017 0.0575 m 0.010359 Calamos Convertible Opp&inc CHI 4.31 10.82 11.01 0.9827 5/8/2017 0.095 m 0.013449 Eaton Vance T/a Gl Dvd Incm ETG 4.3 16.59 17.59 0.9431 4/19/2017 0.1025 m 0.009442 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.28 17.65 19.12 0.9231 5/11/2017 0.1167 m 0.010057 Calamos Strat Tot Return Fd CSQ 4.28 11.39 12.05 0.9452 5/8/2017 0.0825 m 0.011018 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.23 5.47 6.34 0.8628 4/26/2017 0.13 q Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.23 15.04 16.53 0.9099 5/10/2017 0.1 m 0.009996 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 4.21 21.97 22.35 0.9830 5/9/2017 0.164063 m 0.011173 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.2 8.52 9.28 0.9181 5/16/2017 0.05983 m 0.010482 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.17 11.05 12.16 0.9087 5/11/2017 0.07 m 0.009388 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 4.14 12.24 13.25 0.9238 5/16/2017 0.08 m 0.009617 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4.04 13.33 14.71 0.9062 5/11/2017 0.0705 m 0.007594 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 3.94 24.15 24.48 0.9865 5/1/2017 0.1525 m 0.008842 John Hancock T/a Dvd Income HTD 3.68 25.09 26.02 0.9643 5/9/2017 0.138 m 0.007194 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 3.53 13.9 15.17 0.9163 5/9/2017 0.0806 m 0.007275 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund ERC 3.27 13.37 14.42 0.9272 5/16/2017 0.10581 m 0.009197 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 3.06 7.36 7.77 0.9472 5/17/2017 0.0525 m 0.007757 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 2.8 12.68 13.87 0.9142 5/3/2017 0.0699 m 0.005486 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.64 11.36 12.77 0.8896 3/27/2017 0.1068 q Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 2.43 15.38 16.77 0.9171 5/10/2017 0.1025 m 0.005756 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.16 5.14 5.64 0.9113 5/17/2017 0.0305 m 0.004555 Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 1.99 9.96 10.11 0.9852 5/11/2017 0.062 m 0.004403 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 1.75 17.11 18.07 0.9469 5/1/2017 0.1232 m 0.004478 Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund JPC 1.56 10.07 10.62 0.9482 5/11/2017 0.064 m 0.003524 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 1.32 8.66 9.31 0.9302 5/11/2017 0.0525 m 0.002844 Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund NCV 1.16 6.9 6.66 1.0360 5/9/2017 0.065 m 0.003884 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 0.91 11.58 12.64 0.9161 5/11/2017 0.0685 m 0.001913

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, BDCL, REM, REML.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.