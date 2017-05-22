"If you're looking for trouble

You came to the right place"

--Trouble, Elvis Presley, 1958

If you're looking for trouble, the U.S. stock market is the right place. Sure, stocks are within a stone's throw of fresh new highs in what is the second longest bull market of all-time. But investors are not getting paid tomorrow for what stocks have done for the past eight years, two months and twelve days. And beyond the fact that the economy has been chronically sluggish and that price gains over the past six years have come almost purely from valuation expansion, the U.S. stock market is dealing with a whole new batch of trouble today. Will the U.S. stock market defy fundamentals once again to continue fighting into the future?

Trouble

"Trouble

Oh, trouble, trouble, trouble, trouble

Feels like every time I get back on my feet

She come around and knock me down again"

--Trouble, Ray LaMontagne, 2004

After languishing in a sideways pattern without the daily infusion of Fed stimulus for almost two years since December 2014, the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) rose from the mat back in November 2016 and has been climbing higher in the months since.

Despite setting new record highs just last week on May 15, the U.S. stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) is not without trouble, trouble, trouble, trouble to try and knock it down again.

Beyond the obvious challenges, consider the following.

First, the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) needs more breadth. For despite striking new all-time highs just days ago, the percentage of stocks within the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) that are trading above their respective 200-day moving averages has been fading since the beginning of March. Put simply, the stock market itself is still rising at a time when more and more of the stocks that make up the market are deteriorating. This is a troubling sign from a continuation of stock market gains standpoint.

Second, the U.S. stock market needs higher inflation expectations. Remember all of that pro-growth optimism from several months ago that was supposed to result in sustained economic growth and higher inflation? This optimism is important, for it has had a strong relationship with the direction of the stock market over the last few years. Well since the start of the year, this apparent expectation for a growth breakout has been evaporating at an accelerating rate as the year progresses. Yet stocks continue to push to new all-time highs.

Third, the U.S. stock market needs a steeper yield curve. The U.S. Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) yield curve has gone through three sustained steepening phases since the calming of the financial crisis in March 2009. These took place from March 2009 to March 2010, from August 2010 to June 2011, and through 2013. Not coincidentally, all three of these steepening phases took place when the U.S. Federal Reserve was engaged in quantitative easing (QE) (important point to emphasize once again since I still hear highly esteemed analysts get this completely backwards even today - QE is great for stocks and lousy for Treasuries (NYSEARCA:IEF)). Otherwise, the yield curve has been consistently flattening (and bonds (NYSEARCA:BND) rallying) ever since the end of the recession associated with the financial crisis.

What does this tell us? That $4 trillion added to the balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve was good enough to induce a temporary economic sugar high that ended almost immediately once the stimulus was withdrawn.

What about the recent steepening of the yield curve since Election Day? Wasn't this a reflection of economic optimism? Nope. All one has to do is look back at the net money flows into stock and bond mutual funds and ETFs dating back to last July and juxtapose this information against the Treasury International Capital (TIC) System data from the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board to see that the steepening of the yield curve was almost exclusively due to liquidation activity in China to defend against major capital outflows at the time. But these pressures abated late last year, and the yield curve has resumed its slide. And if the yield curve slides further from here, it will start signaling a potential recession ahead, which is definitively bearish for stocks.

Troublesome Laggards

"I think I'm in trouble"

--Trouble, Lindsey Buckingham, 1981

OK. So we see some troubling signs in the data for the U.S. stock market. But are we seeing these problems show up in stock prices themselves? In many respects, yes.

First, for those Dow Theory fans out there, consider the performance of transportation stocks (NYSEARCA:IYT) relative to the S&P 500 Index dating back to late last year. While both were moving with high correlation through the beginning of March, the transports have fallen off definitively to the downside while the U.S. stock market has continued to rise. Perhaps this is an overdue relative valuation mean reversion by transports relative to the broader market, but if this is the case they have picked a particularly coincidental time to do so after so many years.

Second, consider the performance of the financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). After tracking closely with the stock market since late last year following their explosive post election burst, bank stocks (NYSEARCA:KBE) have also been falling dramatically off the pace to the downside since the beginning of March. For an economy that is supposedly shifting into a sustained growth cycle with higher interest rates, this is a peculiar reaction as of late by the financial stocks .

So we have notable laggards in the more cyclical and interest rate sensitive names that should be benefiting most from a sustained economic growth expansion. And adding another heaping of trouble on the market outlook is the identity of the market leaders dating back to late last year. This includes the defensive sectors of utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP). These are not the segments that one would expect to be leading at the front end of the economy shifting to a higher gear. Instead, these are the stocks that typically lead either when or after the stock market lights have gone out in anticipation for more challenging times ahead.

Adding an even further dash of trouble is the fact that gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), not stocks, have been leading to the upside for the past five months since mid-December. If things are going so swimmingly for stocks, why are investors driving gold (NYSEARCA:PHYS) even higher throughout nearly the entirety of this period where we are supposedly building up to sustained economic improvement?

My Sweet Fed Love . . .

"Trouble on my left, trouble on my right

I've been facing trouble almost all my life

My sweet love, won't you pull me through?"

--Trouble, Cage The Elephant, 2016

If trouble truly lies ahead, investors have no need to fret. After all, stocks have been facing such troubles almost its entire life since the financial crisis, and it could always count on the sweet love of the U.S. Federal Reserve to pull them through with coddling hugs and generous heapings of monetary stimulus. Surely, they will come through again in the future, right?

While I would never underestimate the power of the Federal Reserve member bearing a microphone, one point has been notable over the past few months. Both the stock market and expectations about future interest rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve began rising in lockstep since Election Day in early November. But while the stock market has effectively flattened out since the start of March, expectations that the Fed will continue raising rates in the months ahead have continued to notably increase.

How could this possibly be the case? Shouldn't the Fed be backing off the rate hike pedal with the stock market flattening out? Aren't they worried about the trouble the stock market might cause if they go ahead with another rate hike? It turns out that the folks in the Fed may have really found their backbone to finally follow through with normalizing interest rates over the past few months despite what the stock market may do at any moment in time. And at least to date, the recent economic data on employment, income, industrial production and retail sales are sufficiently strong to support their actions.

As one that believes continued aggressive policy intervention in markets so long after the financial system has been saved from crisis is an incredibly detrimental thing, I can only hope that the Fed will maintain their resolve to continue normalizing interest rates regardless of how the stock market might react at any point along the way. Given their track record over the past many years, I'm not holding my breath, but still hoping.

The Bottom Line

"Trouble

Oh trouble please be kind

I don't want no fight

And I haven't got a lot of time"

--Trouble, Cat Stevens, 1970

The U.S. stock market is within inches of all-time highs as the second longest bull market in history continues. But all is not well underneath the surface for the U.S. stock market, and the troubles continue to mount with each passing day.

Could the U.S. stock market continue to defy the odds and press higher for a few more months or even years? Absolutely, as the second longest stock bull market in history should not be underestimated any more than the epic 36-year bull market in bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG).

But the fact that we are currently in the second longest stock bull market in history is perhaps one of the most troubling facts of all. For not only does it suggest that today's bull market may not have that much more time, but also that this long duration of time has provided the opportunity for far greater excesses to accumulate within the financial system than usual. If the ending of the longest bull market in history in 2000 is any indication, far greater troubles may ultimately lie ahead for stock investors once the tide has finally turned.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF,TLT,PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.