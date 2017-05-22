Watch Out For This High Dividend Yield Fund

SDY will be lower than other ETFs on my watch list, but it will still be on my watch list.

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

Normally, my strategy for ETFs is to use them for diversifying my portfolio. I know a few sectors very well, but it always helps to get other sector allocation - even if it's something an investor isn't sufficiently knowledgeable about. For instance, if you're running an aggressive portfolio and want some reduced risk then it'd be a good idea to look into consumer staples. I also tend to look for ETFs that aren't highly correlated to the S&P 500 to help diversify and reduce the risk of my portfolio. I found an exception to this rule when looking through the SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY). In addition to being highly correlated to the S&P 500, it also has an expense ratio which I'd normally not be comfortable paying. However, as you'll see it's a strong fund and there are circumstances where'd I'd be willing to buy SDY.

I'm going to be analyzing this ETF. The market is currently at insane valuations and I would not recommend a buy rating even on the stronger ETFs. I've been compiling a watch list for ETFs that I believe to be strong investments and will purchase if prices come down. If the market falls hard enough, this is definitely a fund that you should keep an eye on. It focuses enough on dividends to cover the expense ratio and still be higher than SPY.

Expenses

The current expense ratio is .35%. I am usually in favor of an expense ratio that is no more than half this amount, but the fund is solid. It's passively managed and here's how the investment is managed from the SPDRS website:

"In seeking to track the performance of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the 'Index'), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. ('SSGA FM' or the 'Adviser'), the investment adviser to the Fund, may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index."

If you are able to buy the underlying stocks and create your own portfolio for a buy-and-hold strategy then that is a good option. For those that can't or aren't comfortable with it this is a fund that has performed well and has historically been worth the expenses. Still, a ratio of .12% or lower would put this much closer to the top of the rankings.

Yield

The yield on the fund is currently 2.51%. This is a material jump from SPY which is at 1.88%. SDY has had a high correlation to SPY since its creation but has also done so with a higher yield. The expense ratio may by mediocre, but let's see how the returns have compared to SPY:

Since the inception of SDY on November 15, 2005 it has had total returns of 158.4% compared to SPY's 145.5%. This is significant to me because there was a major market drawdown during this time period and SDY had materially higher returns than SPY. So let's take a look at how the fund compares when markets are relatively stable:

Over the last 5 years SDY had total returns of 97.9% compared to SPY's 98.7%. It is impossible to know exactly how these two funds will correlate in the future, but what I'm seeing is SDY does slightly worse than SPY during market climbs. However, it does materially better in a volatile market and that's something I'm willing to purchase if I want full market exposure.

Sector allocation

Here is the sector allocation from the SPDRS website:

I do like the diversification here. I am in favor of a large portion of the dividend stocks coming from consumer staples and utilities. While there is still a lot of risk, these two allocations should help in market panics and not suffer as much as SPY will overall.

Here are the funds top 30 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:T) AT&T Inc. 1.85% 5.23% (NYSE:TGT) Target Corporation 1.77% 4.36% (NYSE:ABBV) AbbVie Inc. 1.68% 3.92% (NYSE:CVX) Chevron Corporation 1.68% 4.13% (NYSE:XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation 1.53% 3.76% (NYSE:ORI) Old Republic International Corporation 1.51% 3.91% (NYSE:O) Realty Income Corporation 1.50% 4.71% (NASDAQ:PBCT) People's United Financial Inc. 1.49% 4.14% (NYSE:CAT) Caterpillar Inc. 1.47% 3.08% (NYSE:ED) Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.46% 3.48% (NYSE:KO) Coca-Cola Company 1.45% 3.37% (NYSE:NNN) National Retail Properties Inc. 1.39% 4.88% (NASDAQ:TROW) T. Rowe Price Group 1.37% 3.29% (NYSE:ESS) Essex Property Trust Inc. 1.34% 2.76% (NYSE:MCD) McDonald's Corporation 1.31% 2.57% (NYSE:EMR) Emerson Electric Co. 1.30% 3.31% (NYSE:NEE) NextEra Energy Inc. 1.28% 2.88% (NYSE:IBM) International Business Machines Corporation 1.26% 3.98% (NYSE:PII) Polaris Industries Inc. 1.22% 2.70% (NASDAQ:UBSI) United Bankshares Inc. 1.22% 3.49% (NYSE:APD) Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 1.21% 2.67% (NYSE:PX) Praxair Inc. 1.19% 2.45% (NYSE:PG) Procter & Gamble Company 1.19% 3.20% (NYSE:KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 1.18% 3.03% (NYSE:GPC) Genuine Parts Company 1.18% 2.96% (NYSE:VFC) V.F. Corporation 1.17% 3.25% (NYSE:WMT) Wal-Mart Stores Inc. 1.16% 2.72% (NYSE:NFG) National Fuel Gas Company 1.16% 2.91% (NYSE:VVC) Vectren Corporation 1.14% 2.83% (NASDAQ:CINF) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.12% 2.91%

Portfolio simulation

The expense ratio may be a justified reason for some investors to steer away from this fund. There is always the option of simulating the portfolios performance by cherry-picking stocks or just investing in the top holdings of the ETF. It's important to keep in mind that ETFs can reallocate based on changes in the underlying index they are attempting to follow.

I've taken the top 30 holdings of this ETF and thrown it into the best dividend portfolio tracker (free for subscribers) so you can get a feel for how the fund operates with just the top holdings.

Here are the top 30 holdings:

You can also take these allocations and based on their weighting show their individual income comparatively to each other. The colors you will be seeing is what I believe to be low-to-high exposure. You can change these values to your liking, these are just the values I use:

You'll notice dividend champions throughout the list, but it starts with AT&T. This is a company with a great history and a place in most dividend portfolios. However, I've been concerned that T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) could really chop into their market share. My opinion is that TMUS is offering a more compelling package for bringing on new prepaid customers.

Target lands in the second place, which is particularly impressive given the substantial price decline there. For Target to be in second place it required a massive allocation before or an increase in the weighting after shares tumbled a few months ago. I have a nice position in Target and agree with it as a top holding.

You'll also see Realty Income Corporation and National Retail Properties near the top, which are two very strong retail REITs. They tend to trade on high correlation to Treasuries, with the exception of the recent sell-off driven by the general fear of retail sector exposure. It was a move that hit both retail stores and the landlords that own their properties.

Moving further down the list you'll see other proven dividend champions such as Proctor and Gamble or Wal-Mart. Again, these are strong companies that offer great dividend coverage. I've been a fan of Proctor and Gamble, but I think lower cost knock-off products could start eating into their market share. On the other hand, I see Wal-Mart rapidly growing their e-commerce business through acquisitions and suspect they may soon contribute to pushing for more generic knock-off products to assist them in keeping prices lower as they compete against new entrants to the domestic grocery business.

What I would like to see in the top holdings, that wasn't already there, is some exposure to big tobacco. Bring in some Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) or Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) and you've got a more defensive flavor to the portfolio.

If I were going to use a fund like SDY as a cornerstone in the portfolio, then I think it would make a great deal of sense to supplement the energy exposure with more Exxon Mobil or Chevron.

Conclusion

SDY has shown great returns since its inception despite having a higher expense ratio than I'm normally willing to pay. This is still a great fund and is highly correlated to the S&P 500. SDY seems to be a bit more defensive than SPY, probably because of the sector allocation and the higher yield. This fund will be going on my watch list awaiting a better market valuation (and perhaps a reduction in the expense ratio). In the meantime, I have no current plans of putting my money into an ETF or a simulated ETF until the market has a "correction" or another market panic.

To be fair, a small portion of my portfolio is locked into accounts that can only invest in mutual funds. That has been split between medium duration Treasury exposure and international equity.

If you want to know about my investment choices, you can check out every trade I've made since the end of 2015.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, FSIVX, PM, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.