United Airlines Vs. American Airlines - Same Fundamentals, Different Risk/Reward Profiles

Overall, the choice of one of these airline stocks over the other is a question of your tolerance for risk and demand for reward.

Despite its lower ROE, I believe United is the better buy because of its lower risk.

Not long after the passenger incident that led to a lawsuit, United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) hit a yearly high. At the same time, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is not showing any surprising gains. Then you have Delta (NYSE:DAL), which I recently wrote about and whose call options have paid off quite well for me.

Today, I will be addressing two requests. First is why UAL could hit highs after such a bad press event. Second is a more general request for a comparison of UAL and AAL as long positions.

Let's get the UAL issue out of the way because it's quite simple. Some stocks are highly susceptible to hype and news events. Others track the fundamentals almost perfectly.

UAL falls in the latter category. While no one is praising the company, we also know that the fundamentals have not been changed by the negative press. Perhaps UAL will spend 0.01% of its cashflow on a legal agreement, but overall cashflow, debt-to-equity, etc. remain unaffected.

But this brings up an important point. Knowing whether a stock is highly affected by the news is important for investors, as it allows for more precise buy-ins and exits. Backtesting is an easy way to check this: See if a company makes excessive gains or losses versus expected losses (or versus a benchmark, such as the S&P 500) during a spike in its news cycle.

My numbers show UAL to act as expected; it tracks the fundamentals for the most part. AAL, on the other hand, moves more rapidly during news events, both company-specific and in the macro environment. But for the most part, airline stocks like these grow and fall with their earnings. This is why price-to-earnings (PE) is an important metric in this industry.

Unfortunately, when comparing UAL to AAL, PE is not very informative:

Both are low relative to the industry, implying discounts that will even out over time (i.e., gains). Earnings growth, too, is a useless comparison:

Thus, we must look for other metrics for this comparison. Price-to-book is a little more informative and implies that UAL is the better buy at the moment:

And the better buy is more fairly valued, as per its future cash flow (UAL on the left):

Oddly enough, neither seems to have better prospects, as evaluated by analysts. And past cash flow as well as profit trends hardly differ:

This is not surprising given both airlines have all but maxed out their load factors. UAL sit at 82.46%; AAL is at 80.68%. In a sense, both airlines are at the mercy of the macro environment for growth; the airline industry has been streamlined and optimized to where all the profit margins possible are already being squeezed out.

Hence, we might find taking a non-growth angle to these stocks in our analysis as the superior comparison strategy. Return on equity, which is important for black-box investments, such as banks, (i.e., stocks that make investments on your behalf) seems like a logical metric for an industry that is already maxed out and not reliant on strategy creation but mere management. Here, we see a significant difference, with UAL unable to bring in industry-standard gains:

Nevertheless, as the story of this article has gone thus far, the merits are paired with demerits. Returning to the idea of ignoring growth for this comparison, I suggest we look at risk. This pairs well with ROE, as larger returns should be paired with larger risks, implying that AAL has more risk built-in, which we now see to be true:

Unfortunately the answer to the comparison question is a boring one: Like most stock investments it's a mere risk/reward tradeoff. When I find seemingly ignored deals or discounts, I am always quick to share them with my followers. But when I'm asked to make a comparison such as the one above, the results are much less exciting.

Essentially, if you are willing to bite off more risk, you gain access to a stock with a better track record of return on equity and a decent dividend in AAL. If you want the safe bet, go with UAL. The yearly high in the safer UAL is justified during a time when the market is at a high, in May ("sell in May and go away"), and two years overdue for a market crash/correction.

Honestly, I'm happy with DAL at this point. However, if you were to ask me to switch out DAL for UAL or AAL, I would go with the safer of the two. Fundamentally, it is not much different from AAL but presents less downside and has the power of "catching up to the industry," which believe it or not is an actual phenomenon.

Happy trading.

Notes:

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me. I used R to pull data directly from Yahoo and ADVN. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.