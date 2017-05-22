Chesapeake May Be Moving PRB Monetization Upwards

Management appears to be gearing up for another ramp up in drilling activity after its first Turner well came online.

Let's take a look at Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE:CHK) next big exploration opportunity in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Home to several sandstone (including the Turner and Sussex formations) and shale (such as the Niobrara and Mowry formations) plays that are liquids-rich, developing this region would be a good way for Chesapeake Energy Corporation to diversify its production base away from dry gas.

Overview

For starters, Chesapeake Energy has leases on 307,000 net acres across the PRB, 80% of which is held by production or operator. That process is heavily aided by 48% of that acreage being located on federal units.

A tenth of its 2017 drilling & completion capex budget is going to the region to enable the firm to run two drillings rigs and a frac crew. One of the rigs is dedicated to the Sussex sandstone play and the other is appraising and optimizing the Niobrara, Turner, Parkman, and Mowry plays.

However, Chesapeake's Sussex position is relatively small with an estimated 150 net well locations on its acreage. The Turner sandstone formation is expected to house at least 300 well locations net to Chesapeake, which is why management devoted a material amount of time hyping up its first (and only) well result in the play.

Turner

During the March of this year, Chesapeake turned its first Turner well online and liked what it saw. The Sundquist 9 A TR 13H well was drilled with a 7,100-foot lateral and reached a peak production rate of 2,560 BOE/d. Also key, a 78% oil cut with a favorable production trajectory.

On May 10, the Rankin 5 A TR 1H well was brought online with production results expected soon considering management's aggressive promotion of the play. Keep in mind this well has a much smaller lateral at 4,500-feet than the new industry standard. Chesapeake has commented that investors should expect to see continued productivity improvements at the Rankin well as the firm gets a better idea of what the optimal completion design is.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Going forward, investors should expect Chesapeake to add another rig to its Powder River Basin operations as management indicated that was a very likely scenario during its earnings update. Ramping up drilling at its PRB unit to three rigs implies a much more aggressive development strategy than the one communicated just six months ago. This is about a lot more than the early production results from just one well.

Chesapeake Energy may be speeding up development to boost its liquids production mix but most likely the main goal is a faster monetization process. In order to get to that phase, Chesapeake needs to prove its acreage and having more rigs makes that a much quicker process.

What also was very interesting was management commenting that the Turner play would sport stronger economics than the Sussex play;

"They're [the Turner wells] going to have outstanding economics, probably, as we see it today, better than the Sussex. "

The Powder River Basin is still considered a tier two play and being able to move up that ladder by targeting more economical formations is good news.

Other updates

Investors should expect updates from Chesapeake on its Parkman activity soon as well. Management noted that the production results from its first well was "encouraging" (in its earnings report that well was "production constrained" and only reached a peak rate of 763 BOE/d, almost all oil) and that the second Parkman well was in the process of being completed (as of May 10). This play is rich in oil and is expected to house a similar number of well locations as the Sussex.

However, that poor result, whether from mechanical issues or just a dud of a well, doesn't speak to favorably for future Parkman development unless the second well hits it out of the park.

A series of Sussex wells will start coming online in the third quarter, which will help Chesapeake ramp up its liquids production. This will showcase Chesapeake's ability to transition from the appraisal to development stage in the play, and will give investors for the first time a sizeable data set to analyze.

Exploration activity at the nascent Mowry is still set for Q3, which will see whether or not that potentially massive shale gas play is economically viable. I doubt it's the next Marcellus play but worth testing out anyway.

Three Niobrara DUCs were brought online in Q1 that had an average peak IP rate of 1,720 BOE/d with a ~50% or higher oil cut. Chesapeake expects to continue its appraisal of the Niobrara, but at a slow pace due to the weaker economics of those wells.

Final thoughts

The Powder River Basin could be one of America's next big (tier 2 or possible tier 1.5 through continued improvements) oil plays. This won't happen anytime soon but drilling activity is picking up and crude prices are holding ground at $50 WTI.

Investors should keep in mind that these well results illuminate only a very small part of a much bigger picture and far more wells will need to brought online to get any sort of idea of the economic potential of Chesapeake Energy Corporation's PRB position. With a decent slice of the pie this asset, if monetized in some form or another, could help the embattled firm rise above its situation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's management team kicked the can down the road for cash flow neutrality during its latest update. Now the firm is targeting to break even on a cash flow basis in 2019 instead of 2018, and only asset sales can bridge that gap which is the company's reasoning for speeding up the PRB monetization process.

