Ford's Board Makes Mistake Firing Mark Fields

By Parke Shall

Ford's (NYSE:F) board of directors made a mistake in firing CEO Mark Fields, we believe. Ostensibly not happy with the fact that the company's stock has fallen 35% since 2014, the Ford board of directors this week and gave us a perfect example of "doing too much" as it was announced this morning that CEO Mark Fields was going to be replaced.

The poor performance of the company's stock over the last three years has obviously been attributed to CEO Fields, despite issuance of a special dividend to shareholders and fundamental progress that the company has made. While many times we find ourselves arguing that the stock price is a good score card for management's performance, in this case, we will take the other side of the coin.

Ford is a case of a company that has just simply seen its valuation get pummeled because of the market's anticipation of the automobile cycle turning over. The company stock price decline over the last three years doesn't have anything to do with CEO Mark Fields' performance. In fact, the company had some of its best quarters in operating history under CEO Fields.

The company has posted record cash flows and impressive sales for the last three years but Mr. Fields came on board at the tail end of an automobile cycle. There is nothing he or anybody else can do to change that - it's just the nature of the business.

In a sector that is cyclical like automobiles, it should have been expected that valuations would eventually get roped in. Subprime autos continue to be a market wide concern and used car vehicle prices are dropping, taking down companies like Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) with it. The market has been bracing for a catastrophe in the automobile sector for the better part of the last couple of years. This is what has driven Ford's stock price lower, not the performance of Mark Fields.

During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Fields helped expand the business globally, setting it up for future success in geographies where the company previously didn't have any presence. He oversaw investments in smart vehicles in China which we believe will reap rewards that new executives will be able to take credit for. He managed expectations fairly well and he worked on turning Europe into a consistent profit center the likes of which it has never been before for Ford. Mr. Fields was professional and well spoken during his public appearances and we thought he did a fantastic job representing the brand.

We have been long Ford for years now and are going to stay long and ride out this automotive cycle. At no point while the stock was moving lower did we think about turning around and blaming Mark Fields. We understand that the company stock price is a product of the market trying to price in coming catastrophe in the sector. Mr. Fields and quite frankly all of the executives at Ford have done a job that is to our liking. The board of directors had several other options aside from simply kicking Mark Fields out. They could have went to executives and talked about buybacks or additional special dividends.

But we are sure that the board of directors thought that from an optics point of view they were doing the right thing. Perhaps they saw what just happened with David Einhorn and GM and thought they could avoid such a situation at Ford by acting swiftly. Or, perhaps they were just getting bored and felt like they needed to do something -anything. Regardless, we think firing CEO Fields is a bit of a red herring and shows a lack of critical thinking and strategy on behalf of Ford's board of directors. We continue to hold our position in Ford as we believe the company is well-positioned for the future, but this move doesn't exactly build our confidence in the company's board of directors.

We understand the board might want to shift the direction of the company by bringing in an executive with a significant amount of experience in autonomous driving, but Mr. Fields is getting the short end of the stick here. We look forward to Ford's new direction but we still believe that Mr. Fields could have been the right man for the job.

Thanks for a great three years Mr. Fields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.