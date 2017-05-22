Amazon: The Emporia Strike Back

Will the great disrupter even get disrupted by an omnichannel approach from the chains that AMZN, lacking physical stores, cannot match?

Thus, questions may be raised about whether AMZN is going to face a price war, or wars, soon; if so, is its P/E appropriate?

Competition is ramping in its core e-commerce functions, and chain stores have been learning to use those stores to amplify and move beyond simple e-commerce functions.

AMZN has below-average, even low, margins for a retailer despite all the revenue it garners from its many Prime customers.

AMZN's shares have soared, but profit estimates for this and next year have been cut; at 180X TTM EPS, it's priced for perfection.

Introduction

Over the past week, Barron's has been working on an article centered on retailers that are resisting the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) tide. Over that same period, I've been doing the same thing, but my focus has been on AMZN, and how the hunter may become the hunted; the disrupter suddenly disrupted. That's the theme of this article.

As a sense of how even a bull on some non-AMZN retail names gushes about AMZN, the interviewee for that article, Dana Telsey, said this in mildly questioning the extent of AMZN's stock price surge in 2017:

Amazon's opportunity to expand in so many categories is amazing.

Yet, I wonder. If AMZN meets shrunken expectations for EPS this year, I peg it for about a mid-teens ROIC in 2017. That's OK, but nothing amazing. And, as recently as 2014, AMZN had a negative earnings year.

This article presents facts that I hope are interesting to both investors in and those merely watching AMZN. My reaction to the research I've been doing is that AMZN is at risk of another difficult spell. Competitors can possibly exceed it, as shown below. Even Ms. Telsey went on in the next breath to criticize the mighty AMZN, saying:

Amazon does very well on the basic soft offering, but still has work to do to improve the offering and the experience. Retail is a roller coaster. You need to reinvent, remodel, remerchandise. Brands matter. Whether it's Victoria's Secret for L Brands (NYSE:LB); PVH (NYSE:PVH), with Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein; or Coach (NYSE:COH), they have staying power, and they're innovating... Neiman Marcus technology allows customers to compare how they look in different outfits. And more retailers are working to make visiting a store not just about buying an item, but about engagement, creating a social and/or unique experience for the consumer that makes them want to visit again and make a purchase.

I'm not predicting that AMZN is the next BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) or Nokia (NYSE:NOK), but I wonder if the next few years will see a revaluation of AMZN downward and its competitors - the ones that are the true innovators and fighters - upward. If so, I think that AMZN's retail division could be back at breakeven or worse, as in 2014. That's where the information presented below lead me.

It appears that after years of faltering online activity, AMZN's competitors are taking increasingly effective action. In addition, they may eventually prove that having numerous stores ("emporia" especially when large), having higher profit margins than AMZN, is a huge advantage in this fight:

Ultimately, it's not too onerous for a large, profitable retailer to add e-commerce capabilities, though it takes time and money to get it right. The price is a temporary strain on profits.

In contrast, it's impossible for AMZN to develop anything approaching the physical store system that the large, multi-state, and sometimes international, retailers have taken many years, sometimes many decades, to put together.

I have no position in AMZN shares or options and am in no way working with or for any organization or person. I'm a retiree who writes for Seeking Alpha. I'm basically a long-only investor. As with most shoppers, I'm always looking for a bargain; in this case, an investment bargain. I have no special interest in how and where AMZN trades. If Mr. Market wants to continue to dream great dreams about AMZN, that's fine with me. Per Warren Buffett, price is what you pay but value is what you get. Not only do I not see the value in AMZN, which is around $963 in pre-market trading Monday morning as I submit this to the editors for review, I think that downside risk is significant. The Street is projecting rapid growth of EPS for AMZN in 2017 versus 2016 and then in 2018 versus 2017. My research differs and raises the question of a price war.

Please note, this article is not focusing on Amazon Web Services, a fine operation. When referring to AMZN, it's referring to the dominant retail, non-AWS part(s) of AMZN.

The next section discusses AMZN's potential susceptibility to a price war, due to its low margins for a retailer. And, these low margins include $99 or more per year from tens of millions of customer upfront just to avoid waiting a week or more (i.e. poor service) for delivery. After that, there's a section on whether AMZN bulls have hubris. Then, the meat of the article reviews progress made by a number of large competitors of AMZN, which I've put together over the past week or two as retailers have reported Q1 sales and earnings. Then, I wrap up.

AMZN - a website's not a moat

In price wars, companies with higher profit margins have the advantage. I addressed this in my first AMZN article last August. There are things we do not know about AMZN's segment profitability, such as whether AWS is assumed to be charging the retail division for use of its services, and if so, whether this is being charged at break-even or a profit to AWS. Overall, though, it appears fair to say that on a global basis, AMZN's retail division has extremely low margins.

That article presented a list of margins of competitors using Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) data from about the middle of last year. Quoting from that August article:

Now, some tech (as AWS competitors) and retail competitors giving Value Line's estimates first for operating margin, then net profit margin for 2016, in percent: Alphabet - 34, 23

Microsoft - 38, 24

Oracle - 45, 30

Apple - 33, 21

IBM - 24, 14

Wal-Mart - 7, 3

Target (NYSE:TGT) - 10, 4

Macy's - 12, 4

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) - 4, 2

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) - 13, 6

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) - 6, 2

Kroger (NYSE:KR) - 5, 2.

AMZN's net profit margin is around 2%, perhaps a little above this year, but that includes the quite profitable AWS. Subtracting that out leaves retail with lower net profit margins than any of the above, even a grocer [KR].

This is not safe, in my humble opinion, but, au contraire, AMZN bulls are piling on the bullishness:

Hubris amongst AMZN bulls?

Bloomberg News reports that investors are shorting a major retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT):

Call it the Amazon double-dip. Investors who think Amazon.com Inc. is about to destroy the retail industry as we know it has figured out a way to supercharge that bet -- by buying the online giant's stock and pairing it with a short position in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, XRT, a foundering fund that primarily holds bricks-and-mortar stores. "If you are long Amazon, wouldn't it make sense to be short the stocks Amazon will look to decimate?" said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research for S3 Partners LLC. "It's going long the 'best of the breed' and shorting the 'worst of the breed.'"

The article also shows the rear-view mirror of relative stock price performance:

Could shorting mostly profitable, dividend-paying stocks while going long a low-margin company with a 175X P/E (or so) be a sign of overconfidence, a top?

Just a question. Only time will tell.

Next, evidence that among the stronger emporia, the survival reflex - and the fighting instinct - are strong. The competitors are not rolling over, beginning with a beaten-up name and then presenting commentary and information from and about major retailers.

Bed Bath & Beyond tries hard to up its game

This quote from the conference call shows a skeptical analyst asking an important question, which the CEO answers as a tough competitor might (very lightly edited to correct transcription errors):

Michael Lasser Steve, you've made some considerable operational expenditures and investments in the business over the last few years, yet you are still looking for sales to be flat or your comp sales to be flattish or slightly positive this year bringing income down by a meaningful amount. Do you think you are getting a suitable return on these investments, and if you are not, at what point do you slow the pace of investments and potentially look to contain costs? Steven H. Temares First of all, we are not going to cut ourselves to greatness... we can't say that strongly enough. The investments we've been making have made us significantly better. Are we where we want to be? No. But where would we have been if we didn't make these investments is the question that we have to ask ourselves. Retail is littered with people who didn't invest enough or invested later and made the wrong decision. So that's not where we intend to be. So... we could produce better earnings in the short term by cutting expenditures but we wouldn't be a better company and we would be setting ourselves up for failure, and what we want to do is set ourselves up for greatness and that's why these investments need to be made.

BBBY has been growing its digital business by 20% a year for a few years and continued to do so in Q1, starting from a small base. But with annual sales above $12 B, eventually, this gets to be noticeable for AMZN. And, even with heavy investments in e-commerce, distribution, and new initiatives, BBBY has a substantially higher net profit margin than AMZN. Thus, it has additional runway to compete and absorb further same-store sales declines. BBBY can ship from the store or allow customers to order online and pick up in the store, so it has capabilities that AMZN cannot match.

These themes - and the basic benefit of personal contact with the customer - pervade the following examples involving larger retailers.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) - where AMZN wants to be in brick and mortar

While JWN is largely an apparel company, one of the slides shows it multi-channeling. Slide 10 shows the ways JWN is changing in response to changing times:

Since the slide is busy and may not show well online, here's a summary of services that JWN now offers:

curbside pickup

text to buy

a shopping app ("shop my store")

visual search (am not certain what that is)

reserve and try on in store

scan and shop

(and of course) buy online, pick up in store.

JWN is wherever AMZN might want to be in its physical retail expansion, other than the cashier-less checkout technology of Amazon Go (a no-go so far).

While this began defensively, these capabilities can improve and be turned against AMZN.

At the beginning of the conference call, Blake Nordstrom, president of JWN (still heavily a Nordstrom family-run firm) said in his prepared remarks (emphasis added):

Over the past decade, we've transitioned from being a predominantly mall-based store business to one that is more diversified, with multiple ways for customers to shop with us. During this time, we've invested in capabilities to better serve our customers and gain market share. This fueled our e-commerce growth, increased our customer base, and enabled us to expand into new markets. Through these efforts, we've added nearly $6 billion to our top-line. In keeping our customers at the forefront of everything we do, our business looks very different today. Nearly one-quarter of our sales are from online purchases compared to roughly 5% from 10 years ago.

JWN's online sales are closing in on $4 B. This is a non-trivial amount, and the company is expanding. Furthermore, it asserts that all its stores are profitable, some more than others. JWN has worked hard to meet the AMZN challenge, and there's no reason it can't try to grow its e-commerce division well beyond the company's upscale stronghold over time.

JWN could afford to enhance its capabilities because it has profitable, high-margin operations that get lots of foot traffic. So, while it's hardly an AMZN-killer in 2017, look out 5-10 years, and it might be an effective competitor in more parts of retail than one might think by just thinking of where JWN is today.

Macy's (NYSE:M) is far from completely faded glory

The country's largest department store chain, M's stock is or at least was in a bit of a free fall, but it's still reasonably profitable even without the real estate sales that are further sustaining it. As with JWN, M has had a digital presence for years and grew online sales at a double digit rate yoy in Q1.

In the earnings release, M divulged a drop in margins - but they are higher than AMZN's retail margins:

Macy's, Inc.'s operating income totaled $220 million or 4.1 percent of sales for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $276 million or 4.8 percent of sales for the same period in 2016.

M is playing both defense and, while not as profitable as JWN and probably not as well run, may be trying to play at least a little offense in e-commerce. The new CEO, Mr. Gennette, said this in the press release:

Additionally, our digital platforms showed continued strong growth in the first quarter... At the same time, we will invest to aggressively grow our digital and mobile business, while continuing the integration of our online and offline experience to allow our customers to shop the way they live."

Here we see the same concepts as JWN - greater e-commerce investment and greater integration of the store and the web presence. It would not be surprising if JWN executed better than M, but from AMZN's standpoint, these two leading department store chains are upping their game and using their stores to press an advantage that AMZN lacks - the physical stores.

BBBY, JWN, and M are fighting back and, at least right now, have the profit margins from their stores to do so for some time to come. Plus, M has substantial real estate assets. This competition cannot be good for AMZN's sales growth or operating margins.

Moving on to more diversified, larger competitors of AMZN:

Target grows e-commerce, too

TGT has been on a losing streak. It lost billions entering into and then withdrawing from Canada and then withdrawing and then drew a boycott from some customers due to publicity over its transgender-friendly bathroom policy.

But these things fade, and even TGT has had some success in e-commerce. The CEO spent a good deal of time in his prepared conference call remarks touting its e-commerce efforts (emphasis added):

In the digital channel, sales increased 22% in the first quarter, much faster than the growth rate of the industry. Mike McNamara and his team continue... to develop and roll out new capabilities, highlight our differentiated assortment and elevate the guest experience by providing more speed and convenience. We invested nearly $500 million of capital in the first quarter and we're on track to invest more than $2 billion this year. Our technology and supply chain investments are focused on delivering a superior guest experience in every channel. In addition to new capabilities like Target Restock, we provide convenience we're working to deliver a more inspirational digital experience, like the 360 degree shopping experience we just launched on our site. This capability was delivered by our CGI team and we're investing to grow that team so we can rapidly roll-out additional experiences over time.

When a discount chain, TGT, has a CGI (computer-generated imagery) team, what hope is there for AMZN to stay differentiated? Is the TGT effort showing that e-commerce is rapidly becoming a commodity business?

TGT is thinking of ways to utilize its stores as differentiating factors, as well:

A sort of merger between e-commerce (home delivery of merchandise) and store-based shopping is getting a try at TGT:

In our Tribeca store in New York City, we are ready to begin a test in which we will offer same day delivery to guest at that store. At checkout, guests will have the option to choose to have their orders delivered to their home later that day in a scheduled delivery window of their choice... In a high traffic location filled with urban guests who will appreciate the convenience...

This is interesting: it's definitely worth a try for urban areas where shoppers are generally not able to put what they buy into their car.

This concept again shows that AMZN's e-commerce innovations are being matched and superseded by next-generation retailing that merge e-commerce functions with store-based functions.

Whether this specific idea of TGT succeeds is not the point; it's clearly limited in importance. It may, however, be an example of a growing number of ways that retailers are reimagining what they can do to meet needs of existing and future customers. This is capitalism at its best.

Then, there's the Big Dog of US and global retail...

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) grows e-commerce rapidly and organically

As part of its earnings release last week, WMT did not do a conference call. Instead, it provided information in the transcript of presentations by its chiefs, repeating that gross merchandise volume, written as GMV in this transcript, was up 69% yoy. While Jet.com was not mentioned, WMT says that "the majority of this growth was organic through Walmart.com (p. 8)."

WMT is also reporting more granular progress with its online efforts, per Bloomberg News:

"Customers are placing more repeat orders and spending more," Lore [head of e-commerce at WMT] said on the call [with reporters]. "The companies we have bought have helped to build our assortment and give us expertise in categories that are hard to crack." Lore said the company was seeing "nice growth" from its latest offer of discounts on some web orders that are picked up in store. It now offers curbside pickup of online grocery in 670 locations. Wal-Mart has found that offering online groceries brings in new customers, and those shoppers are typically young families "who don't want to drag their kids around a Wal-Mart," according to Jennifer Bartashus, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

This may or may not be encouraging for WMT's profits. But it's not encouraging for AMZN, in my opinion.

A month ago, I documented evidence of a price war that may be looming between WMT and AMZN, as well as a three-way war involving WMT, AMZN, and manufacturers. The big winners from this may well be consumers and none of the companies. Margins may shrink.

WMT may be the tortoise, and AMZN, the hare in this battle. Will it be epic?

As with TGT, WMT has a dividend that it can fail to increase if necessary. It can cease share buybacks. Both WMT and TGT have all sorts of reasons to engage in whatever commercial battles they must now fight with AMZN. It's difficult to see how this will be positive for AMZN for some time to come.

Eventually, AMZN may win the retailing wars - but at what cost?

Next, three sections on companies a little farther away from AMZN's sights, showing other ways that AMZN may not take over the retailing world.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) - succeeding in merging e-commerce with stores

As I noted in a positive article on HD last week, it is doing well not only in forestalling AMZN's potential inroads, but it's doing well enough that it can think of going on offense over time. I made other comments about HD's e-commerce strategy and quoted from the CEO on the conference call (emphasis added):

... I think we shared number years back that we looked at all of our categories and had segments of the business that we felt would lean more towards the digital world... And so, things like faucets and power tools for example. What's interesting is that we've been in a position to be able to not only grow that business online, but we've also been able to grow those categories in store at the same time, and so, that something that we see as a real advantage in our business. And then other categories that maybe the customer actually starts online, but they may finish in the physical world would be things like Floorings and Kitchens and so the research has done there but many times the customer still wants to come in and talk to one of our associates and maybe go through some product and questions that they may have about the process. So it's really something that we have been watching carefully, but we've been incredibly fortunate that we've been able to grow both channels really across categories that we think lend themselves to the online business.

This is really the ultimate in retailing, is it not? E-commerce 2.0 while AMZN opens a few brick-and-mortar bookstores?

HD has increased e-commerce to 6.6% of its business as of Q1, with approximately 45% of that involving stores, such as order online, then pick up in store. It is expanding in different directions, and nothing limits it from selling some things it now does not sell that AMZN does sell.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) - the easy e-commerce route appeals to it

COST downplays its e-commerce division, but it's not trivial already. COST also has no current interest in becoming a comprehensive website for all sorts of small selling items, a la AMZN. Aggregating two responses from COST's CFO in its last conference call shows COST's approach to e-commerce:

I think... we're viewed as the tortoise, not the hare... And we've never been too good about worrying about how to get it to that end customer a day earlier. We're doing - it's the 80/20 with us. We've done just in the last six or eight months, a lot of improvement online in that customer experience, with the smallest amount of effort. The low hanging fruit... We still are a brick and mortar entity and we want to get you into the store because you're going to buy more in the warehouse. You're going to buy more when that happens, and we've got a lot of reasons for you to do that. We also recognize we don't want to lose the sale to somebody else because they only buy online. I think, I feel you're going to see good things continue over the next few years. It's a small, online is a small percentage of our Company, 4%, $4.5 billion or so. Still a $4.5 billion business growing in the low, well, 11% or 12% this past fiscal quarter, and the mid-teens over the last few years in general, and I'm betting that will go up some from that level, but we have to see.

The CFO's 80-20 comment is a practical one. COST - for now - wants to do the easy e-commerce stuff that people use the most, while investing the least in its digital capabilities. This is a different sort of way that AMZN can be countered: take the easiest part of the business and focus on that.

In any case, $4.5 B in e-commerce, apparently soon to be $5 B and then, presumably, $6 B a year of staples, sold by COST is just one more example of why even a non-tech-oriented retailer can take bites out of AMZN's bread and butter offerings. If COST - a master of inducing impulse buying - can get this much going online without really trying, how hard can e-commerce really be?

Then, there are examples showing that brick-and-mortar stuff can be extremely profitable.

TJX (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) dwarf AMZN in profitability

These off-price retailers have been running operating and net profit margins around 14% and 7% for TJX and 16% and 8% for ROST, respectively (Dana Telsey spoke favorably of the stocks).

Both ROST and TJX emphasize the "treasure hunt" or related concept to shopping in their stores. Shoppers find things at a deep discount that they did know they wanted. One can find clothing at a discount, then find it fits; and walk out with it. No delivery charges. No annual fees. Easy returns if you get home and find a defect you did not notice in the store.

To some extent, AMZN has been putting pressure on these companies. But both TJX and ROST are adding stores and growing profits, with little or almost no online presence.

There's little chance for AMZN to replicate these successful business models.

Before wrapping up, please remember that retailing be in the midst of an old story playing out using a modern technology:

The importance of brick-and-mortar retailing

Remote ordering of products is old news. Montgomery Ward, in 1872, got this going in a big way, and now it's online (or, more accurately, a "next-gen" version of the original company, which became defunct in 2001):

Online Catalog Shopping is a Breeze! For over 140 years Montgomery Ward has been dedicated to bringing you quality name brands, superior service and affordable credit. Enjoy paging through our user friendly online catalogs. It makes shopping fast and easy! Shop our online catalogs to get the first look at new products, special sales and other promotions.

What's the basic difference between a bulky paper catalog from the 1800s and 1900s and looking at the inventory on a screen using microchip technology?

Not a lot. In some ways, the paper catalog is easier to use. Of course, I'm a fan of the internet - but who isn't, these days?

In the real world, the essentials of electronic-based and paper-based shopping are the same: order something that you cannot see and trust someone to deliver the correct item, which you hope you want, to your residence or workplace. In many parts of the US and the world, you then have to hope that either you are home when the delivery occurs, or that it is not stolen when left on your doorstep.

Evidence that catalog-type shopping, whether the customer is in the 21st or late 19th century, may again be a dead end comes from the evolution of Montgomery Ward and the old Sears (or, Sears, Roebuck). Each went to the newer invention of department stores, which people preferred. By the late 1930s, Montgomery Ward was the country's largest retailer; then it grew conservative, and Sears supplanted it as the largest retailer. The catalogs became mere adjuncts to the physical stores.

This pattern may be replicating, as the efforts of HD, TGT, JWN, etc. delineated above (and those of many other companies) try to show.

Physical products are best sold through physical stores. They can be seen, tested, explained by a knowledgeable sales person interactively. Different brands can be compared, as can different models of the same brand.

Unlike the America of 100 years ago, which was under-stored and left fertile ground for the catalog giants to up their game and develop large chains of physical stores, putting the merchandise in front of customers to be taken away at customer expense (in cars or wagons that they already owned, or simply carried by hand), the US is over-stored now. How can AMZN think it can add to the excess store burden to become an omnichannel retailer?

It's easier for the established giants to put more effort into web design and the like than for AMZN to embark on what would be a multi-decade, cash-burning effort to get to where every one of the chains discussed above already is.

So, I wonder if AMZN's retail division is beginning to peak.

Concluding points

Now that "Big Retail" is investing heavily - much more heavily, collectively, than AMZN can match - in a "stop AMZN" and possibly, one day, a "beat AMZN" effort, what is AMZN doing to expand?

Yes, it may "disrupt" an extraordinarily low-margin business:

Amazon is hiring people to break into the multibillion-dollar pharmacy market Each year, Amazon holds an annual meeting to discuss whether it should break into the pharmacy market, said a source familiar.

This year, it is getting more serious and Amazon is looking to hire a general manager.

Industry experts say this could be a multibillion market opportunity for the e-commerce company.

Will AMZN add multi-billions in sales but once again with poor or zero returns? How does that help the owners of AMZN's business?

And, it may not stop at that. It may move into another boring field. From Seeking Alpha about a week ago:

Amazon thinks big with new delivery push Amazon plans to build four massive warehouses to help it deliver bulky items like appliances and furniture. The initiative is part of a strategy to expand furniture offerings and speed up delivery times. "Furniture is one of the fastest-growing retail categories here at Amazon," a top Amazon exec tells The Wall Street Journal in a statement that could send a shiver through the furniture and home furnishings sectors.

There's a big difference between real innovation and "same old, same old" stuff. This is thin gruel.

Is this the AMZN game? Generate weak returns by doing ordinary things that everyone else either is doing or can do? Can't HD do this stuff, if it doesn't already? WMT?

Is this expansion story really worth an 180X P/E?

Count me as a skeptic. I liked the Amazon Go story, but now that it is, for now, vaporware, I'm not such a fan, anymore.

Different points of view make for good markets, and AMZN is in an uptrend. So, all the issues raised in this article may not be important either to how AMZN trades or how its business prospects fare.

A further important caveat is that AWS is a different situation entirely, and I offer no criticism of it. Perhaps this will become so important that it will become the main AMZN story, and grow and grow for many years, and justify today's stock price. Only time will tell.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD,ROST,TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. May go long BBBY.