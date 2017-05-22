YRC Worldwide - Lower Margin Business Challenged By Inverse Yield And Volume Performance

Despite recent overall growth in operating revenues at 4.5 percent to $1.2 billion, the combination of increasing operating expenses and lower volumes and yields has weighed on the bottom-line.

Source: Google Images

Review

My coverage on YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) began last year as I took a stake in the company. My average price from March through October 2016 was $8.88 per share. I sold the entire position in two instances at $12 and $14.20 per share for a total return of 42 percent. I consider myself fortunate as my timing was a combination of being enticed based on the low stock price, but nervous about holding for the long-term due to the company's challenges and volatility.

YRC's stock price peaked at just over $16 per share in early-December. Recently, the stock has traded just below $8 per share, and currently stands at $8.75. The company is often viewed as a potential buyout candidate, and/or short-term trade as the stock price level drops below the $10 per share level.

YRC remains challenged, largely due to the company's unionized labor. YRC has some of the lowest margins for operations, profits and EBITDA when compared to all other public less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) peers. The company shares this type of performance with ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), which similarly has high unionized labor exposure. Both stocks find themselves lagging peer stock price performance for 2017 substantially as increasing operational and other expenses have outpaced revenue growth.

For YRC, as well as all peers, seasonal challenges to the business are to be expected. The problem with YRC is that during the 2017 first quarter call, a lot of focus was spent on the disconnect between the company's volume versus yield performance. Complicating matters is that YRC operates as a holding company with four separate divisions - one national and three regional.

For the first quarter, YRC's YRC Freight division was hampered by increasing operational expenses and much poorer yield performance when excluding fuel surcharges. Salaries and employee benefits were impacted by substantial increases related to contractual rate increases for union employees. Fuel expenses did impact operating expenses and supplies, which rose by 13.8 percent. And purchased transportation costs increased by 15.4 percent, largely from increases in rail purchased transportation.

Rail purchased transportation cost increases have been rippling out impacting the transportation sector. More directly, companies like Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) and JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been impacted, but as evidenced, even LTL companies have not been immune.

So, despite the YRC Freight division's increase in operating revenue of nearly 5 percent to $729 million, operating income was negative at -$10.5 million versus last year's $4.1 million result. Volume increases were solid and within peer performance ranges with tonnage and shipments up 4.2 and 2.9 percent from last year. But revenues per hundredweight and shipment were both down at -1.7 and -0.4 percent from last year.

Many peer LTL service providers witnessed both increasing volumes and yields leading to stronger operating revenue performance. Major LTL peers including FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) all witnessed much stronger combined volume and yield performance. The same was observed from Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

For YRC's Regional Transportation division, including Reddaway, Holland and NewPenn, operating revenues increased by 4 percent to $442 million, while operating income was stagnant at $12.2 million, a -1.6 percent decrease from last year.

Similar expense increases resulted from salaries and employee benefits (primarily from contractual rate increases for union employees), fuel expenses (12.2 percent increase) and purchased transportation (19.1 percent increase from higher usages of operating leases for revenue equipment). But other operating expenses declined by 14 percent resulting from a decrease in property damage and liability claims.

Contrary to the YRC Freight division, volumes for Regional Transportation were softer with tonnage and shipments at 1.3 and -0.5 percent from last year. Revenue per hundredweight and shipment were both positive at 0.7 and 2 percent. These yields were much weaker versus other LTL peers, but it should be noted that other peers do not break out national versus regional operations, but rather lump them together as one. Even if we combined YRC's overall volume and yield results, results were still near the bottom versus peers.

During the quarterly call, there were a lot of questions attempting to get at why this discrepancy was prevalent. Management stated that they hoped to get a positive correlation for volume and yields consistent during the back-half of 2017. Management also made positive statements regarding their customer service quality and technology platform advancements. The company also mentioned that contractual rate increases did occur with larger clients and that these would kick in later in the year.

Summary

The YRC Freight division continues to struggle, especially from an adjusted EBITDA margin perspective. Performance has deteriorated substantially with a 230-basis point (bps) decline from last year. The Regional Transportation division has also struggled with an 80-bps decline from the same period.

YRC's stock price is down over 38 percent from last year. Volatility for the stock price has been extreme as fluctuations have deviated from the 50- and 200-day moving averages by as much as 50 percent over the past couple of years. Being on the positive side has tended to lead to strong gains in a short time period. But being on the wrong side of the equation has been rough.

I am not a short-term trader when it comes to investing in the stock market. But I do recognize that the risks associated with YRC tend to be suited for this type of trading activity. As I stated upfront, I consider myself fortunate with my investment in YRC last year. Investors need to think about the long-term potential versus risks if they wish to consider an investment in the company.

The unionized labor risks go beyond annual contractual rate increases. In March of 2019, the union agreement in place will be up for renegotiation. Additionally, YRC is exposed to substantial pension liabilities due to its connection to the Central States pension plans. I expect the stock price to be strongly impacted by the upcoming renegotiation of the company's unionized labor agreements. It would be great if a deal can be made prior to the deadline, but volatility will surface once talks begin.

After investing in the company for seven months last year, and monitoring performance for another seven months into 2017, I am inclined to sit on the sidelines. As market volatility has ensued, I have rather increased my exposure to the LTL market through diversified companies like FedEx and XPO, and I have also taken the opportunity to add Old Dominion.

For short-term traders and speculators, the recent drop below the $9 and $8 per share levels may offer near-term upside potential. But right now, questions remain as to why the company is lagging its peers for both volume and yields. Investors need to continue to scrutinize this core aspects in order to make strategic investment decisions. This will continue to be important as demand and competition are both expected to ramp up for the remainder of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, HUBG, JBHT, ODFL, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.