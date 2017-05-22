Finally Some Good News For The Offshore Market

But recent crude oil price increases coupled with lower offshore break even costs could bring changes to the market.

Overview

Offshore vessel is a collective term that includes a wide array of vessels employed in the offshore drilling segment. There are several different segments with specialized vessels for each.

The main types of exploration vessels are: Drillships, Jack Up Vessels, Semi-submersible Vessels, Offshore barges, and Floating Platforms.

The main types of supporting vessels include: Offshore Support Vessels, Anchor Handling Tug Vessels, Seismic Vessels, and Platform Supply Vessels.

Main types of offshore production vessels are: Floating Production Storage and Offloading, Single Point Anchor Reservoir platforms, Shuttle Tankers, and Tension Leg Platforms.

Finally, offshore construction vessels include: Diving Support Vessel, Crane Vessel, and Pipe Laying Vessels.

Some of the companies engaged in one or more of these markets include but are not limited to Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG), Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV), Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO), and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Background

A massive drop in oil prices beginning in 2014 led to a rough 2015 and 2016 as demand for offshore exploration, construction, production and support services fell.

Source: investing.com

At the start of the downturn offshore break even prices averaged around $70. With crude trading well below that range for 2015 and 2016 losses began mounting and investment waned.

The pain was spread across the offshore segment. As crude prices dropped so did rig counts. As rig counts fell so did demand for support vessels.

Source: Tidewater

Notice that floaters and jackups reached a decade low in the end of 2016 greatly reducing the need for support vessels. This led to severely depressed rates for those lucky enough to find employment. For others it led to vessel layups as they wait for a market recovery.

Across the board, bankruptcies have been mounting, losses have been driving consolidation, and many companies are scrambling to meet their obligations.

But two recent developments have provided a bit of hope. The first comes in the form of dropping break even prices while the second is higher crude prices.

Break Even Dropping

Changes to drilling strategies and technology have allowed operators to cut the average cost of projects by about 20 percent, making many projects profitable at $50 per barrel or even lower, according to a report by Wood Mackenzie.

In addition to technological advancements producers are reducing costs with smaller projects which are targeting only the best locations. Finally, some are benefiting from lower rig prices and support vessel prices.

In fact, break even prices in some cases are at least $40 per barrel lower than when some of the fields in the Gulf of Mexico were discovered. That has made the prospect of launching these offshore projects more agreeable, reigniting some interest in this region as evidenced by lease sales which have recently picked up pace. The most recent lease sale, on March 22nd, saw 163 tracts sold for $275 million. While not as high as the $850 million spent in 2014, before the price downturn, this exceeds the $156 million spent in 2016.

"We are at last beginning to see the first signs of recovery in deep-water," largely because of cost reductions, said Angus Rodger, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie. Some oil companies have cut the break-even costs of projects in the Gulf of Mexico from $70-a-barrel to $50-a-barrel oil, Rodger added.

Another important factor in these cost reductions comes in the form of a changing corporate culture. In March, at a CERAWeek industry conference in Houston a Shell manager noted that his company had cut well, logistics and staff costs to such an extent that some project developments in the Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria would turn in profits at oil prices below $40 per barrel. In fact, Shell is boasting future profitability at $15 a barrel from its Mars platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Jarand Rystad, managing partner Rystad Energy, echoed Wood Mackenzie's findings while speaking at the Offshore Marine Forum at Sea Asia 2017 in Singapore, April 25-27th. He noted that there is a"large backlog of deepwater discoveries not sanctioned for development globally." He added with "oil majors not well positioned to grab a slice of the shale oil market, they will look to develop deepwater discoveries as costs decline yet further over the next two years."

Rystad concluded:

With service industry and the rig costs continuing trending down for another two years these projects will be very competitive versus the breakeven prices in a very hot market for shale. So basically this will create a global investment curve.

Rystad shared the view that overall breakeven for offshore projects would fall from $70 per barrel to around $50 a barrel globally with many at significantly lower levels taking note of a Barents Sea field which had a breakeven of $65 per barrel a year ago and now was $35.

Finally, Ensco noted in their April presentation that several producers now have offshore breakeven prices well below $50.

Source: Ensco

Could all this be signaling the potential for a market recovery?

Clarkson Research Services managing director Stephen Gordon indicated that a recovery could be underway. He noted that more offshore projects are becoming viable because of the 40 per cent drop in capital expenditure, which would lead to more activity. He added that there was more interest in gas projects and some deepwater areas. "So there could be some pick-up in 2017," he said. "There are signs that the market has bottomed out, increasing requirements for jack-up rigs in the Middle East, while the decommissioning and renewables sectors are positive."

This follows a very predictable pattern according to Ensco.

Source: Ensco

The bottoming out phase appears to be gaining some traction here. Remember that graph in the beginning showing the decade lows for jack-up and floater utilization? Well let's take a look at one that incorporates 2017 into the mix.

Source: Ensco

2017 has seen a shift in terms of utilization on a global scale. Something that started for Ensco a couple months prior and is still going strong.

Crude Prices

Break even prices are trending down, but prices for crude can go either way. Let's take a look at factors that could contribute to a rise or fall in crude prices.

Helping the offshore segment has been a rise in crude prices brought on by a November 2016 agreement between OPEC and some non-OPEC suppliers to cut roughly 1.8 million barrels a day of oil production, equal to about 1% of global supply. Though the cuts were greeted with skepticism at first but it was later deemed a success as compliance reached 94% in February, according to OPEC officials.

The rise in crude prices coupled with better than anticipated compliance has left the door open to extend the six-month production cut when it comes up for renewal in June. Many OPEC members have already expressed support for the extension.

Another factor that could contribute to a rise in crude prices going forward is a significant lack of new investment in recent years. In fact, the IEA just released a study showing that global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016 as companies continued to cut spending and conventional oil projects sanctioned were at the lowest level in more than 70 years.

Source: IEA

The IEA reports:

With global demand expected to grow by 1.2 mb/d a year in the next five years, the IEA has repeatedly warned that an extended period of sharply lower oil investment could lead to a tightening in supplies. Exploration spending is expected to fall again in 2017 for the third year in a row to less than half 2014 levels, resulting in another year of low discoveries. The level of new sanctioned projects so far in 2017 remains depressed.

The lack of new investment for conventional sources makes a strong case for a future rise in oil prices. The US shale boom has been responsible for largely offsetting the declines from other conventional sources as demand for crude continues to grow. But shale's ability to cope with this dynamic is limited. In fact, some are predicting that too great a reliance on shale could lead to market turmoil in the future.

CEO of Chevron, John Watson warned CNBC "that US shale oil alone cannot meet the world's growing appetite for crude." Additionally, the IEA has repeatedly warned that an extended period of sharply lower oil investment could lead to a tightening in supplies. This tightening would result in higher prices. Finally, Bloomberg ran an article expressing the views from "some of the top crude and products traders" detailing the risk of a supply crunch brought on by low investment and a reliance on short cycle oil plays.

Let's not forget that the IEA puts conventional oil production at 69 mb/d, which represents by far the largest share of global oil output of 85 mb/d. Now let's take into account that global demand is expected to grow by 1.2 mb/d a year in the next five years while US shale liquids production is expected to expand by 2.3 mb/d by 2022 at current prices. Therefore, conventional production growth will still need to play a role in the market.

But on the other side of the coin comes the potential for declining crude prices. OPEC may not renew support for the supply cuts leading to a "pump at will" environment which could contribute to another glut in the market.

Declining prices could be furthered by a rise in conventional output, from offshore production as well. Let's not forget that recent history has put the contribution of offshore crude oil at about 30% of the total market. Any sort of jump in productivity could also contribute to lower prices which would actually threaten offshore's own recovery.

It won't take to long to see a rise in offshore production if market conditions are favorable to such a shift. In fact, the market has been preparing for such a shift. In recent years, the number of development wells has fallen much faster than the number of exploratory wells. This reflects operators taking advantage of the lower day rates in the current low price environment, with expectations of higher returns when crude oil prices rise and discoveries are brought into production.

Source: EIA

The difference in development vs. exploration leads us back to Rystad's previous comment about a "large backlog of deepwater discoveries not sanctioned for development globally", and that oil majors "will look to develop deepwater discoveries as costs decline yet further over the next two years."

Conclusion

Two major factors in the offshore space could be contributing to a bottom forming in this segment.

The first is a significant decline in break even rates which have been aided by selective drilling, improved drilling strategies, technological advancements, reducing staff costs, more efficient logistics, and declining costs for rigs and support vessels.

This has helped make a number of offshore projects viable given the current price for crude. As offshore producers continue to adapt to this low price environment, even greater cost saving measures could come into play further lowering break even prices.

In addition to the lower break even prices, a rise in crude prices has been lending a helping hand. Of course, crude prices could go up or down which presents a sort of wild card.

One final point, and a very important one. There is still a massive amount of oversupply in the offshore vessel segment across the board.

Source: Splash 24/7

Currently there are over 1,200 PSV's are currently in lay up and as illustrated above exploration vessels are still dealing with a massive excess supply.

On top of the already oversupplied market there are still newbuilds set to hit the water. For example, there are over 100 jackups alone on order and close to 400 OSVs.

This will take some time to work through and will require both demand side gains and supply side reductions, meaning owners will need to come to terms with scrapping vessels sooner than expected.

So while it is nice to finally have some good news for a segment that has seen nothing but trouble over the last few years we must keep things in perspective and realize that this situation still has a long, long road to recovery ahead.

