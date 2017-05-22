Acceleron Pharma: On Sale After 25% Drop?

The company's pipeline has multiple 'shots on goal' is well-funded at the moment and Acceleron has a significant collaboration deal with Celgene to develop two compounds.

'Tier 4' Biotech concern Acceleron has seen its stock drop some 25% over the past several weeks. Is the decline a buyable dip?

Today we look at Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN). A Biotech Forum subscriber inquired late in the week whether the recent dip in the stock is a buying opportunity. Let's take a look.

Company Overview:

Acceleron Pharma is a Boston based clinical stage "Tier 4" biopharmaceutical company that is focusing on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company came public in 2013 and has a market capitalization of nearly $1 billion. The stock now sells for just over $25 a share and could be termed a "Busted IPO" as this is roughly half the level the shares had achieved soon after their debut. Despite the company's market size and a collaboration deal with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Acceleron does not receive much attention. The last solely focused article on it on SeekingAlpha was in September of last year.

Pipeline:

The company has several product candidates advancing in its pipeline. Here is a brief description of the key compounds Accleron is developing.

Luspatercept:

This is the company's primary drug candidate at the moment. It is being developed with collaboration partner Celgene. The drug is being developed to treat patients with the chronic anemia associated with a wide range of blood diseases. The compound is in numerous multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelodyspastic syndromes {MDS} and beta-thalassemia, which is one of most common genetic diseases.

Luspatercept is advancing to a Phase 3 trial for beta-thalassemia patients who are transfusion dependent in a study called BELIEVE. MEDIALIST is a Phase 3 trial study in patients with lower-risk, ring sideroblast-positive MDS. Celgene is providing 100% of the funding for this compound's development. Acceleron is also still eligible for $185 million in regulatory and commercial milestones as well as royalties from the low to mid 20% on any sales of this compound.

ACE-083:

This compound is designed to increase strength and function in specific target muscles for improved patient function and quality of life. The drug candidate may be useful for diseases of focal muscle loss such as muscular dystrophies, with a first indication in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy {FSHD}. To potentially do this, ACE-083 binds to and inhibits select proteins in the TGF-beta protein superfamily that negatively regulate (reduce) muscle growth, such as activins and myostatin (GDF8). The company's thesis is this will increase muscle mass and strength in the muscle where the drug is administered. The drug is currently in a two-part Phase 2 trial in FSHD patients with muscle weakness in the tibialis anterior or biceps.

Dalantercept:

This drug candidate is first-in-class protein therapeutic that inhibits angiogenesis. The is the process where new blood vessels form to feed cancer cells the nutrients and oxygen they need to grow and spread throughout the body. There are several of these types of inhibitors on the market. The company is focusing Dalantercept on advanced renal cell carcinoma {RCC}, the most common type of kidney cancer. It hopes this compound in combination with other approved compounds could improve outcomes in this disease area.

The company is the process of enrolling a Phase 2 study of dalantercept in combination with axitinib from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in patients with advanced RCC.

Sotatercept:

This is another compound partnered with Celgene that is targeting the treatment of diseases in which anemia is common. Sotatercept works by targeting molecules in the TGF-beta superfamily to increase hemoglobin levels and boost red blood cells. The compound is currently in three ongoing Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials in myelofibrosis which a rare bone marrow disorder, as well as multiple myeloma and Diamond-Blackfan Anemia.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with just over $210 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Its expenses in the quarter were just under $30 million. With predicted developmental milestones the company expects from Celgene, the company believes it is well-funded through the first half of 2019.

Acceleron has become somewhat of a battleground stock over the past four months and the current median price target is just over $35.00 a share. Five analyst firms that reiterated Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $36 to $46 since early March. However, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have issued Hold and Sell ratings, respectively over that time frame as well.

The company has made FBR Capital's list of 'prime' takeover candidates in early March. Given the significant collaboration deal with Celgene, I would take that speculation with a large grain of salt. Celgene would be the only logical suitor and the company has done few actual acquisitions over the years outside a $7.2 billion deal for Receptos (RCPT) in 2015.

Outlook:

As can be seen above, the company does have some upcoming milestones from its development pipeline on the horizon. Acceleron also has multiple "shots on goal", is well-funded and has a significant development partnership with biotech stalwart Celgene. Given this, I am going to take a small stake in Acceleron this morning given its recent pullback and watch for further developments from its pipeline.

