Hercules Capital: Don't Vote 'No' On Future Proposals Without Considering This

Based on what AGNC paid, I believe that $86 million is the minimum amount above which current shareholders can seriously consider externalization.

Externalization doesn't have to be a negative development for Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC). I believe that externalization could create value if shareholders select a proposal that involves a payment to shareholders.

There has been much discussion about the now postponed externalization of Hercules Capital. The prevailing consensus among investors is that externalization is the devil and that the stock should be sold if such a proposal gets passed. This sentiment is readily reflected in the market's negative reaction upon the initial announcement on May 3rd and the subsequent bump when the proposal got delayed on May 15th:

However, I believe that whether externalization makes sense or not depends on the terms. Everything can be sold for a price.

Existing Proposals

There are currently two public bids for the role of external manager, one by Hercules' existing management team and the other by TCW Group, an asset management firm with $190 billion AUM. Management's bid was seen as a cash grab by many, whereas TCW's bid was thought to be more favorable due to lower fees. In fact, TCW claimed on the proxy that:

Whereas the current proposal by Hercules' management is inherently uncertain and contemplates extensive ramp-up costs, TCW's proposal would immediately provide superior economics and competitive advantages in the form of economies of scale, employee compensation and asset diversification, in order to create more value for stockholders.

While TCW's proposal looks to be the superior bid, neither proposal addresses what in my view is the key determinant of whether externalization makes sense: direct cash payment to shareholders. TCW's proposal does include a $10 million payment for "certain intellectual property," but that payment is wholly insignificant given the stock's $1 billion market cap.

The Only Thing That Matters

Yes, you heard that right. I believe that any talk of externalization should include a lump sum payment to shareholders. When you think about it, externalization is really just another word for AUM acquisition by a third party, and acquisitions should cost money. If we look to how much AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) paid to get rid of its external manager, it's obvious that Hercules' assets are worth far more than $10 million. The price paid by AGNC was essentially the cost of acquiring existing assets from another manager (i.e. what's going on at Hercules), and that price was a whopping $562 million, or 6.2% of NAV at the time ($7.7 billion from AGNC and $947 million from MTGE). Why should Hercules' capital be worth any less?

Given TCW's scale, the existing proposal will likely be immediately accretive to its cash flow. Hercules will be just one of the many piles of money that the firm manages, the incremental cost to TCW will be minimal. For doing almost no additional work, TCW will get $21 million of fees (1.5% of gross assets ex-cash, which was $1.43 billion as of Q1). What a great deal! I believe that shareholders should not agree to such favorable terms for TCW no matter how much it's being pitched. At the very least, I believe that any acquiring party should pay 6% of gross assets (excluding cash), which equates to $86 million based on Q1's gross assets. Such a payment implies a "free" 8% one-time gain for existing shareholders. I believe that this should be the minimum that investors should receive in exchange for taking on all the risks that goes along with having an external manager. Certainly the payment could fluctuate depending on the incentive structure, but I believe that externalizing without getting a lump sum payment from the third party manager (i.e. current proposals) should not even be considered as an option.

Conclusion

Investors should not count out externalization as everything can be sold for a price. Unfortunately, neither existing bids address this key point, hence I do not believe that current proposals are favorable to shareholders. That being said, should future bids include a high enough price, I see no reason why investors can't take a chance. Using AGNC as a guide, I believe that investors should expect at least $86 million before considering any future proposals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.