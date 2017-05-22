Campbell's: Your Soup Of The Day

The Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) has been a name that has appreciated from my first buy rating at the $45 mark in 2015 and hit a 52-week high last summer. Today, it is our in focus stock, or our 'soup of the day.' However, it has since pulled back to the mid-$50s, and looks to fall more. With the dividend, we still have a nice gain from buy call, but the name is pretty weak of late. That said, I want to be very clear. This is not a growth name in my opinion. It has growth, but this is and has always been a dividend idea. And as the stock pulls back, the yield goes higher. Let it pull back. Pick your spots, then do some buying for income. We are not there yet.

As an investment for growth, it simply doesn't have amazing returns, though over a long period it does, like so many others. To me this is a name that can be traded, or can offer secure income, when the price is right. The price however, is still not right in my opinion. Let it fall. The name is not going away anytime soon. It has staying power. Just about every store you walk into carries at least one of Campbell's offerings. Still, performance does not justify the present level of pricing, and that is why I called for profit taking at $60. On a simple multiple basis at 30 times current earnings the name is priced for growth. But this is a very slow grower at best, and at worst has seen contraction. So where is the name going? Well Campbell has reported Q3 earnings and it is another bummer, so I want to discuss the results.

Campbell continues to deliver stable results, but they are on the decline in many area. This quarter was a real dud for the headline numbers as Campbell delivered sales that were nearly in line with analyst predictions and earnings that missed expectations. The company had been missing on the sales number for quite some time, quarter after quarter, so the very slight miss is not concerning. The quarter is not looking to be well received by the Street, despite some year-over-year improvements. Notable weaknesses were related to currency issues but there were also some organic concerns. The company sales came in at $1.85 billion, down 1.1% from last year and missing estimates by $20 million. Organic sales were down nearly 1% and below expectations. Some pricing power offset lower volumes, but the impact of currency changes hit the company once again.

Now what about the company's expenses? Well I was happy to see marketing and selling expenses decreased 8% to $237 million. Obviously the company needs to advertise new products etc, but with revenues falling year-over-year it helps margins to see lower expenses. However, with the earnings miss you can imagine other expenses were high that pressured margins and earnings per share. Further, if we exclude some items impacting comparability with Q3 2016, adjusted marketing and selling expenses still decreased 5% as the company slowed down its advertising and promotion spending. Administrative expenses were cut too. Administrative expenses decreased 9% to $140 million. But once again if we exclude items impacting comparability, adjusted administrative expenses actually increased 1%. Interest expense rose year over year as well.

Taking the sales and expenses together earnings before taxes were up 11% to $298 million. Going deeper into the adjusted numbers we see that these earnings actually were down 2% to $305 million. That is a negative. On a per share basis the company saw earnings of $0.58, down from $0.59 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.59, dropping 10% from $0.65 last year. Ouch. This also missed estimates by $0.05. On a reported basis, gross margin improved from 35.3% to 36.6%, but on an adjusted basis, gross margin was down 0.4 percentage points. The decrease in adjusted gross margin was due to higher supply chain costs and inflation, including the unfavorable impact of lapping gains on open commodity contracts in the prior-year quarter, as well as higher promotional spending. There was some positive benefit from productivity improvements and some benefits from cost savings initiatives. Still, the stock is getting hit hard because these results are just subpar at best. In addition, guidance only calls for flat sales in 2017 with earnings rising just 2-5%. Not good for a stock priced 30 times earnings.

Bottom line? There is no reason to buy this stock here. I need to see sustained strong performance before getting behind this one again. As the name continues to pullback, it becomes more attractive for yield. Still it is expensive. I recommended this as a dividend play and so you want to buy when the yield is high, giving you limited downside with upside potential for a trade. But we essentially have flat-to-down sales. Earnings are poor. All things considered, Campbell's stock continues to be a reliable and stable dividend payer, but shares need to come down before you can buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.