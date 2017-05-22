ADP Update: 42 Years Of Dividend Increases

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is 2.96% of my retirement income portfolio. Its current yield of 2.31% is 3rd lowest in the portfolio, after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 1.65% and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 2.30%. ADP provides 1.9% of the portfolio income.

I remain long ADP because:

ADP is the leading payroll services company in the U.S.;

ADP is expanding the human resource services it offers large and medium-size corporations;

ADP has conservative management dedicated to steadily growing earnings and dividends;

ADP has increased the dividend for 42 consecutive years and has a rare AA credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

This article updates an October 3, 2016 review of ADP. At the time of the review, ADP's price of $88.20 was 8% off its 52-week high of $96, which at that time was also its all-time high price.

As of May 19, 2017, the price was $98.62, an 11.8% increase in the 7.5 months since the previous article. In the interim, ADP made a new all-time high price of $105.68 on April 27, 2017. The current price of $98.62 is 6.7% off the 52-week (all-time) high price of $105.68, and 16.9% above the 52-week low price of $84.36 on May 19, 2016.

This graph shows the price action for the past year, with support in the $84-$86 range and resistance in the $105 area:

This graph shows ADP's strong 10-year price appreciation:

The story told by the two graphs is that ADP has had significant, relatively steady price appreciation since the bear market of 2008-09, and that in the past two months the stock has encountered resistance around $105.

A leader in human resource services

ADP began in 1949 as Automatic Payrolls, Inc., a way for companies to outsource their payroll bookkeeping. Today, ADP provides payroll services for 650,000 companies in 110 countries. The company is a global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management, or HCM, solutions that bring together HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. ADP is a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.

An April 2017 Corporate Overview discloses that ADP pays 26 million workers in the U.S., one-sixth of the nation's workforce, plus an additional 13 million workers in other countries. ADP electronically moved $1.7 trillion in client tax, direct deposit, and related client funds in fiscal 2016 within the U.S. The company processed nearly 60 million W-2s in 2016 within the U.S.

The "ADP Employment Report" provides government, economists and market analysts with a snapshot of U.S. employment statistics. ADP is now beginning to monetize this wealth of data because they can provide "real time" data about job trends in the U.S.

One quick way to assess the scope of ADP's business is to click on the "Services and Products" page of their exceptional website. They offer Human Resource, Payroll and Management solutions for a:

Small business (1-49 employees);

Mid-size business (50-999 employees);

Large business (1000+ employees); and a

Multinational business (of any size).

A major part of ADP's work in recent years has been assisting companies deal with compliance with changing health reform legislation.

42 years of dividend increases

The list of Dividend Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10+) and Challengers (5+) maintained by David Fish indicates that ADP ranks 57th among U.S. companies in the number of consecutive years of dividend increases at 42. David indicates the following annual dividend growth rates for ADP:

1 year: 8.2%

3 years: 11.7%

5 years: 11.0%

10 years: 12.6%.

Since 2000, the lowest year-over-year percentage increase was 3.0% in 2010 and the highest increase was 26.1% in 2008. The increases for the 2 years prior to that (2006 and 2007) were 19.4% and 24.3%. This means ADP significantly ramped up its payout in the three years leading up to the Great Recession, but was able to continue its uninterrupted streak of dividend increases during and after the recession.

The "Chowder Rule" number for ADP is 13.2, which is derived from a combination of the 5-year dividend growth rate of 11.0% plus the current yield of 2.2%.

Conservative management

President and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Rodriguez and Chief Financial Officer Jan Siegmund take part in the quarterly earnings calls. ADP's fiscal year ends in June, so the most recent call was the Q3 2017 call on May 3, 2017. A replay of the webcast is available at the ADP website. A copy of the transcript is available from Seeking Alpha.

From a review of ADP's expansion from 1949 to 2017, it's obvious that the company's management has been visionary and opportunistic. That growth has been fueled by solid financial practices and by the measured, step-by-step development of their business model. S&P gives ADP a credit rating of AA.

The equity market value as of May 19, 2017 was: 446.5 million shares @ $98.62 = $44.034 billion. Total debt is $2.003 billion. Market equity + debt = $46.037 billion. On this basis, debt is 4.35% of capitalization. Finviz shows book value as $9.19 per share, which is usually the starting point for calculating debt as a percentage of capital: 446.5 million shares @ $9.19 = $4.103 billion. The book value of $4.103 billion plus debt of $2.003 billion = $6.106 billion. On this basis, debt is 32.8% of capitalization, which is roughly equal to the 32% debt shown by F.A.S.T. Graphs (below).

Like many other technology companies, ADP is transitioning from older, "legacy" business platforms to leverage investments in their strategic cloud platforms, Vantage and Workforce Now.

Q3 2017 net earnings grew by 10% to $588 million. Diluted EPS grew by 12% to $1.31, which saw a benefit from fewer shares outstanding from Q3 2016. Management is disappointed with new business bookings, and this is a metric to watch in coming quarters.

The company expects adjusted diluted EPS to grow 13% to 14% in FY 2017 (which ends June 30). This is an increase from earlier guidance of 11% to 13%, partly impacted by a lower tax rate.

Management expects to end FY 2017 with share repurchases of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion, which includes any repurchases required to offset dilution related to employee benefit plans.

Steady long-term growth

This table from BetterInvesting.org shows the steady upward movement of ADP's stock price and dividend over the past 5 years. It also shows a trend of P/E expansion, from an average P/E of 15.85 in 2012 to an average P/E of 24.05 in 2012. The payout ratio has grown from 54.8% in 2012 to 67.5% and 64.0% in 2015-16. The high yield has been dropping fairly steadily over this time, too.

The F.A.S.T. Graph below reveals strong price appreciation, particularly since mid-2011. The upward price movement accelerated in the fall of 2015 and again in late 2016. I believe ADP qualifies for Chuck Carnevale's description of a stock that consistently is given a premium valuation by the market. I like to buy a stock when the (black) price line is in the dark green area. ADP came close to this area only at the depth of the 2008-09 bear market.

F.A.S.T. Graphs also shows strong long-term growth in earnings and dividends, with dividends growing slightly faster than earnings. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates EPS growth of 14%, 7% and 14% for each of the next 3 years. Finviz estimates annual EPS growth of 11.39% for the next five years. The recent price appreciation reflects support from the broad bull market and perhaps also the market's expectation that ADP will resume its historic earnings growth.

Simply Safe Dividends shows that ADP has a dividend safety score higher than 97% of the companies in their database. The growth score is a very strong 84, and the yield is slightly above average (for the companies in their universe).

Pick your price

ADP receives a moderate amount of attention on Seeking Alpha. In the past year there have been 17 regular articles. There were two each by William Stamm, including his March 20 article, "ADP: Great Long-Term Total Return But Is It Too Expensive?" and Charles Fournier, including his February 3 article, "Automatic Data Processing: Too Expensive."

I would be happy to add a few shares of ADP, but I agree with Bill and Charles about the high valuation. I would rather buy on a pullback. My target price for adding some shares is $91.20, which would be a 2.5% yield at the current dividend, and slightly below my cost basis of $92.59. I've set an alert at Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if and when ADP reaches a 2.5% yield.

At the time of my October 3 article, ADP's Price/Earnings ratio was 26.3 and the yield was 2.4%. Now, the P/E ratio is 27.0 and the yield is 2.3%.

If you wanted to add some shares of ADP, what would be your target price?

If the Volkswagen bus in this picture is extant and has made its way into your possession, it's probable that you could pick your price if you offered to sell it to ADP.

In an unrelated incident, ADP used a restored 1970 VW bus in a 2008 national advertising campaign. Amber Peebles, President of Athena Construction Group, was contacted by ADP regarding their ad campaign. She was asked, "What do you do when you are not working?" She mentioned her restored VW bus. Here's the ad:

