United Rentals Vs. Herc Holdings - Battle Of The Rental Companies

It is suggested that the long URI/short HRI position remain in place, or a new position implemented. The risk is if HRI streamlines its operations faster than expected.

Analysts' EPS estimates have been trending in opposite directions for the two stocks, going up for URI and down for HRI.

The original premise for the strategy still holds, with HRI having difficulty streamlining its operations since spinning off from HTZ.

This trade was originally suggested back on March 8, 2017. The trade has been underwater until recent quarterly results put the trade into positive territory.

Back on March 8, I suggested a pairs trade in two equipment rental stocks: long United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) and short Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI). Both companies are in the rental business and have exposure to the Oil and Gas Industry, making the correlation between the two stocks quite high, a desirable property for a pairs trade. The rationale for this trade was quite simple: HRI is still coming to grips with being a standalone company. Listed in last year's Q4 report were some of the issues impacting HRI's results:

Additional headcount, primarily in operations and sales;

Increase in interest expense related to debt as a standalone company;

Lower activity in upstream oil and gas markets;

Negative currency impacts;

Ramp up of new locations and the addition of new fleet categories; and

Spin-off costs related primarily to higher IT and professional expenses.

URI, on the other hand, is the largest equipment rental company and is consistently profitable, with plenty of opportunity to expand in a fragmented U.S. market.

Trade Performance to Date

For most of last 2 ½ months since the trade was suggested, the position was underwater, with the stock price for HRI outperforming that of URI. But the tides have now turned, and since the most recent quarterly reports were issued for the two companies, URI has made up lost ground and then some.

(Data Source: Quote Media, Charting Tool: MS Excel)

This trade is now starting to show the promise I envisioned when I proposed the trade back in March.

What Now?

While HRI management put on a brave face during the Q1 earnings conference call on May 9, 2017, investors were not impressed and the stock price has been punished as a result. Although revenues are increasing, management has not been able to contain costs since their spin-off from Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ). Based on management statements, I expect troubles to continue at least until year-end:

"We recognize that this (normalized SG&A) is higher than what we had discussed last quarter. We have gained additional clarity on the complexities of our transformation and the cost of our independence and expect that we will continue to incur this level of cost in 2017."

While revenues should continue to increase throughout the remainder of the year, I expect that expenses will continue to be a thorn in their side.

Analyst Estimates

The trend in analysts' estimates is a factor that I find to be very useful in forecasting the direction of future stock price. The EPS estimates for the two companies have been trending in opposite directions of late. URI EPS estimates have been steadily climbing for both the current year and next year; HRI EPS estimates are trending lower.

Source: Portfolio123*

*affiliate link - see additional information below

Another factor that I find extremely useful for investing is a company's track record for earnings surprises. A company that consistently beats analysts' estimates will likely continue to do so into the future, while a company that regularly misses has a higher than normal probability of doing so in the future.

Source: Portfolio123

As the table above shows, URI has consistently beaten estimates, while HRI has missed. The most recent quarterly results were no surprise to me.

Fundamental Comparison

The table below provides a side-by-side comparison of fundamental factors, with the better figure highlighted in green. I have also included aggregate fundamentals for the entire GICS industry 'Trading Companies & Distributors' for reference, but keep in mind that the industry is a very broad classification and includes companies outside the equipment rental industry.

Source: Portfolio123

It appears that HRI has two major issues relative to URI. The first is that they need to improve their operating margin. This will obviously result in better P/E Ratio, ROA, ROE, and interest coverage. I expect that improved operating margin will occur over time as the dust settles on the spin-off. The second issue is the higher level of total debt to equity which will ultimately be a concern in a rising interest rate environment, although not of immediate concern. It may also impact their ability to grow by acquisition relative to URI.

The Trade

The suggested trade, if not already implemented, is to go long URI and short HRI with equal dollar amount. Based on the short price history of HRI, I expect this to be a fairly volatile position and negative swings of 15% will likely be the norm. I don't have a target for this trade but suggest holding until the end of 2017 while monitoring HRI's operating margin to see if they are closing the gap compared to URI. After year-end, the strategy should be reexamined to decide whether the positions should be closed.

Risks

I may have underestimated underlying strength in HRI's revenues heading into the seasonally strong quarters. It is also possible that I have overestimated the length of time it will take HRI to control costs and turn around their operations with new initiatives.

Summary and Conclusions

This trade was originally suggested back on March 8, 2017. The original proposition that HRI would suffer relative to URI based on high costs resulting from the Hertz spin-off has been reinforced by HRI's most recent quarterly results, which puts the pairs trade firmly in profitable territory. Analysts' estimates and company fundamentals provide additional support for this pairs trade as an ongoing strategy. It would be prudent to reexamine the strategy at year-end to see if HRI's margins are improving. The risk for this trade is if HRI manages to improve its bottom line faster than anticipated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: An affiliate link to portfolio123.com has been provided in this article. Users that sign up to portfolio123 via the affiliate link will receive 30 days free trial for portfolio123 instead of the normal 15 days, along with my ongoing support as an experienced user as I am the beneficiary from the affiliate link. I receive a sales commission but there is no additional cost for the person signing up via the affiliate link.