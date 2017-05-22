Hartstreet LLC: Big Permian Well Result Might Cause A Bullish Reversal In This Operator After A 50% Pullback

It is just one result, but this is in line with other top operators and might be the start of much better initial production rates going forward.

The US oil industry had big plans for 2017. Decreased regulation, a new tax plan and OPEC cuts increase E&P valuations. This was compounded by decreased costs and better production per foot. Improved economics continue to be the theme in unconventional production, and many believe this will continue. Even if costs increase, improved stimulation techniques should increase initial production rates. OPEC's cuts weren't as effective due to all the crude pumped before the cuts started. Ships have unloaded large volumes inland, and delayed the data expected. US production has expanded more than expected. This has affected the Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE).

There are several quality names that have sold off. SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is down approximately 50% since December of last year. A recent well result could prove to be a turning point for SM. Great wells are being completed all over the Midland core. The issue with SM is underperformance. While it's Permian producers have had good results, it hasn't mirrored those of top operators. Since 8/1/15, SM has 20 producing horizontals in the Midland Basin. It is located in three counties.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Over half of those wells are in Upton County. Most of its leasehold is in Howard.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average type curve for SM locations is shown in the graph above. Over 18 months, it produces 158,930 BO and 183,170 Mcf. Not fantastic numbers when compared to other operators in the area.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Blissard 20-29 1H was completed in SW Martin County.

The type curve of all wells over the same time frame and in the same area.

Month Oil Mbbls Gas Mcf MBOE Wells 1 15.24 12 17.31 94 2 20.19 19.07 23.48 192 3 18.26 20.19 21.74 194 4 14.81 18.9 18.07 189 5 13 18.21 16.14 180 6 12.73 21.82 16.5 170 7 11.22 21.62 14.95 165 8 11.52 20.67 15.08 142 9 10.76 21.14 14.4 143 10 11.06 21.63 14.79 132 11 10.79 19.91 14.22 121 12 9.94 18.95 13.21 113 13 7.1 18.14 10.23 101 14 6.64 17.13 9.6 76 15 6.3 16.44 9.13 57 16 7.32 12.43 9.46 44 17 7.31 11.66 9.33 36 18 7.12 10.79 8.98 33 Total 201.31 320.7 256.62

Source: Welldatabase.com

The operators are listed below with the number of completions and total production from wells completed within this time frame.

Name Well Count CUM Gas (mcf) CUM Oil (bbl) PIONEER (NYSE:PXD) 146 20,907,346 17,742,440 Exxon (NYSE:XOM) 55 4,492,128 3,387,325 CHEVRON (NYSE:CVX) 40 3,289,039 2,920,734 ENCANA (NYSE:ECA) 37 9,524,281 4,649,089 DIAMONDBACK (NASDAQ:FANG) 20 1,184,072 1,162,615 CALLON (NYSE:CPE) 19 1,893,916 1,721,237 Concho (NYSE:CXO) 16 1,855,463 1,715,066 OXY (NYSE:OXY) 16 2,403,719 2,052,354 RSP PERMIAN (NYSE:RSPP) 15 625,320 923,056 Apache (NYSE:APA) 9 1,096,567 317,897 CROWNQUEST 9 1,014,091 996,427 ENDEAVOR 5 391,091 205,724 SM ENERGY 5 529,383 578,036 Lario 4 1,029,463 603,931 QEP ENERGY (NYSE:QEP) 4 632,385 422,107 OCCIDENTAL 3 124,736 361,055 PARSLEY (NYSE:PE) 3 603,501 329,918 BOLD 2 155,462 132,168 DISCOVERY 2 231,286 209,153 HUNT OIL 2 266,111 147,938

Source: Welldatabase.com

SM's average completion produces considerably less when compared to the average of all locations. This is significant, as SM's produce 158,930 BO compared to the 201,310 BO for the group over 18 months of wells life. One of SM's newest completions could change this. Blissard 20-29 1H only has 4 months of production, but is significantly outperforming its older locations.

Source: Welldatabase.com

It has produced 165,730 BO and 113,640 Mcf. Blissard has produced more oil than the 18-month average. Although there is no guarantee it will replicate this type of result, the improvement is great enough to show promise. It is also in line with results from operators like PXD. Coupled with the recent selloff, and it could provide an opportunity. It could provide a nice trade into driving season.

Disclaimer: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article. There may be a delay between upcoming articles because we are working on securing investments for Hartstreet's O&G Fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SM, APA, CXO, CPE, ECA, FANG, OXY, PE, PXD, RSPP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.