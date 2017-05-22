Hartstreet LLC: Big Permian Well Result Might Cause A Bullish Reversal In This Operator After A 50% Pullback

Summary

SM Energy has underperformed Permian operators in 2017 due to lackluster well results.

Blissard 20-29 1H has produced more oil in 4 months than the average of all SM's Permian wells curved to 18 months.

It is just one result, but this is in line with other top operators and might be the start of much better initial production rates going forward.

The US oil industry had big plans for 2017. Decreased regulation, a new tax plan and OPEC cuts increase E&P valuations. This was compounded by decreased costs and better production per foot. Improved economics continue to be the theme in unconventional production, and many believe this will continue. Even if costs increase, improved stimulation techniques should increase initial production rates. OPEC's cuts weren't as effective due to all the crude pumped before the cuts started. Ships have unloaded large volumes inland, and delayed the data expected. US production has expanded more than expected. This has affected the Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE).

There are several quality names that have sold off. SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is down approximately 50% since December of last year. A recent well result could prove to be a turning point for SM. Great wells are being completed all over the Midland core. The issue with SM is underperformance. While it's Permian producers have had good results, it hasn't mirrored those of top operators. Since 8/1/15, SM has 20 producing horizontals in the Midland Basin. It is located in three counties.

Over half of those wells are in Upton County. Most of its leasehold is in Howard.

The average type curve for SM locations is shown in the graph above. Over 18 months, it produces 158,930 BO and 183,170 Mcf. Not fantastic numbers when compared to other operators in the area.

Blissard 20-29 1H was completed in SW Martin County.

The type curve of all wells over the same time frame and in the same area.

Month

Oil Mbbls

Gas Mcf

MBOE

Wells

1

15.24

12

17.31

94

2

20.19

19.07

23.48

192

3

18.26

20.19

21.74

194

4

14.81

18.9

18.07

189

5

13

18.21

16.14

180

6

12.73

21.82

16.5

170

7

11.22

21.62

14.95

165

8

11.52

20.67

15.08

142

9

10.76

21.14

14.4

143

10

11.06

21.63

14.79

132

11

10.79

19.91

14.22

121

12

9.94

18.95

13.21

113

13

7.1

18.14

10.23

101

14

6.64

17.13

9.6

76

15

6.3

16.44

9.13

57

16

7.32

12.43

9.46

44

17

7.31

11.66

9.33

36

18

7.12

10.79

8.98

33

Total

201.31

320.7

256.62

The operators are listed below with the number of completions and total production from wells completed within this time frame.

Name

Well Count

CUM Gas (mcf)

CUM Oil (bbl)

PIONEER (NYSE:PXD)

146

20,907,346

17,742,440

Exxon (NYSE:XOM)

55

4,492,128

3,387,325

CHEVRON (NYSE:CVX)

40

3,289,039

2,920,734

ENCANA (NYSE:ECA)

37

9,524,281

4,649,089

DIAMONDBACK (NASDAQ:FANG)

20

1,184,072

1,162,615

CALLON (NYSE:CPE)

19

1,893,916

1,721,237

Concho (NYSE:CXO)

16

1,855,463

1,715,066

OXY (NYSE:OXY)

16

2,403,719

2,052,354

RSP PERMIAN (NYSE:RSPP)

15

625,320

923,056

Apache (NYSE:APA)

9

1,096,567

317,897

CROWNQUEST

9

1,014,091

996,427

ENDEAVOR

5

391,091

205,724

SM ENERGY

5

529,383

578,036

Lario

4

1,029,463

603,931

QEP ENERGY (NYSE:QEP)

4

632,385

422,107

OCCIDENTAL

3

124,736

361,055

PARSLEY (NYSE:PE)

3

603,501

329,918

BOLD

2

155,462

132,168

DISCOVERY

2

231,286

209,153

HUNT OIL

2

266,111

147,938

SM's average completion produces considerably less when compared to the average of all locations. This is significant, as SM's produce 158,930 BO compared to the 201,310 BO for the group over 18 months of wells life. One of SM's newest completions could change this. Blissard 20-29 1H only has 4 months of production, but is significantly outperforming its older locations.

It has produced 165,730 BO and 113,640 Mcf. Blissard has produced more oil than the 18-month average. Although there is no guarantee it will replicate this type of result, the improvement is great enough to show promise. It is also in line with results from operators like PXD. Coupled with the recent selloff, and it could provide an opportunity. It could provide a nice trade into driving season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SM, APA, CXO, CPE, ECA, FANG, OXY, PE, PXD, RSPP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

