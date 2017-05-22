SPHD: Consider Your Options

I am trying to assess whether there are better alternatives out there.

Though the majority of my 4% Dividend yield portfolio is composed of direct holdings in stocks, I have held the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) since January 2016.

The logic behind the purchase back than was the massive pullback in the markets and the vast amount of opportunities that I saw all around.

The position in SCHD allowed me to buy a variety of holdings in a very attractive cost and at a relatively low yearly fees (0.07%).

Though the ETF delivered excellent results in the recent eighteen months I thought it might be a good time to assess its alternatives.

I started with the 5 stars ETF from Morningstar Rating, the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD).

SPHD tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the 50 least volatile stocks out of the S&P 500's 75 highest-dividend-yielding securities. This could be an attractive adder to any dividend pursuing portfolio.

I started by comparing the basic profile of the two ETFs and summarized it in the next table:

While SCHD has lower fees, SPHD seems to have lower average P/E ratio which could indicate a better future performance down the line, but at this point in the analysis it is too early to call out.

The performance of SPHD is lagging that of SCHD in the recent year but it outpaced SCHD when comparing the time period of the last three years.

In term of dividend yield, SPHD is close to 4% dividend yield and most importantly in the recent 3 years it has increased its dividend by an average of 19% per year. This is compared to the 10% yearly increase delivered by SCHD.

A lot of these trends can be explained when examining the Top-10 holdings of these two ETFs:

While SPHD is loaded with REITs and Utilities, SCHD is exposed mostly to the Consumer Staples and the Technology sectors.

The fact that the Top-10 list in SPHD covers 26% of the ETF's total assets while SCHD's Top-10 list covers almost 45% of the assets is also a driver for the performance difference between the two as SCHD is mostly impacted by the Top-10 list while SPHD gives about the same weight to its full list of 50 holdings.

To summarize:

SPHD delivers a higher dividend yield due to its relatively high exposure to Utilities (22% of the assents) and to the REIT sector (18% of the assets). The fact that its weighted based on dividend yield leads to a situation where the majority of the 50 holdings within the fund receive a significant % of assets (the lowest % of assets is 1.39%).

SCHD on the other hand has 45% of its assets held in the Top-10 holdings list. It means that about half of its performance is driven by these companies.

SPHD delivered a relatively shy results in the recent quarter, driven by its relatively high exposure to REIT sector, but this exposure also allows it to deliver the relatively high dividend yield.

Conclusions:

I find SPHD to be a very interesting ETF for me as a dividend pursuing investor.

It should not necessarily replace SCHD as its profile is pretty much different. The only thing I would consider is the exposure to the Utilities and REIT sectors. As 40% of SPHD's holdings are invested in these sectors this ETF would be highly impacted by future interest rate changes. Adding it should be examined while considering the overall sector exposure within the portfolio.

Which Dividend paying ETF do you prefer?

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.