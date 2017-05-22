The Fat Lady Reins In Cheap And Easy Credit

It's May, and as is often the case in the early summer, market bears are looking for shorting opportunities. Credit seems to have arisen as a potential candidate for any 'risk off' investors. However, an assumption that business credit is contracting and that automatically assumes 'toppy' behavior in markets may be a little too fast off the mark. There are a variety of factors which are influencing the potential trend of markets. Total household debt has actually found a new high, so there's no issue with levels of credit availability. There is, however, 'some' cause for concern about specific issues in consumer debt.

Consumer Credit Trends

The chart below for US consumer credit shows choppy generally sideways trending behavior with extremes quickly corrected. Since 2012, consumer credit has been moving within a range, on a par with the higher levels of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Short term, the sideways choppy trend is more apparent, a dip with the interest rate rise which recovered in early 2016, and a recovery from the dip of the last rate rise, which is already underway. For 2013-2017, the trend is sideways rather than up.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Consumer Sentiment

Sentiment also swings back and forth but has recovered from the last minor low. The trend has been positive since 2013 but has not resulted in 'climbing' consumer debt, this could be a 'limited by income' factor.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Consumer credit issues could be broadly stated as having five significant components, auto purchasing credit, student loan credit, credit card credit, stock market margin, and mortgages. There doesn't appear to be a general problem with credit availability from bank reserves, (as banks are still sitting on the results of QE). However, regulation to consumers is a different matter, with sub-prime borrowers and student debt being the origin of the recent spike in delinquencies. A Bloomberg writer notes that despite lower mortgage debt, consumers have replaced that with ballooning auto and student loans.

UBS analysts Stephen Caprio and Matthew Mish noted in a report that U.S. consumer debt, not including mortgages, now equals an unprecedented 20 percent of the nation's annual economic output because of ballooning volumes of student and auto loans. While the UBS analysts don't think that these obligations necessarily pose a systemic risk, they do say the growing risk of defaults isn't being priced into the market.

Auto Sales

Auto sales can fluctuate depending on the build-up of inventory with dealers, the introduction of new registration plates, the cost of new vehicles and availability of autos in the second-hand market, as well as available credit. Manufacturers and large dealers can also offer their own subsidized finance options, and trends can switch from more expensive to cheaper auto models (which can, in turn, reduce the level of finance needed to procure equivalent numbers of new vehicles). According to a Bloomberg article:

Subprime borrowers have been falling behind on their car-loan payments at a rate not seen since just after the 2008 financial crisis. Delinquencies for auto debt of all stripes have been climbing, with the value of those behind for at least 30 days swelling to $23.3 billion in December, a 14 percent jump from a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve. This helps explain why 10 percent of senior bank-loan officers said they expect to pull back on extending credit to car buyers this year, according to a Fed survey. Expectations are that terms will toughen for loans the vast majority of Americans need to buy new vehicles as the Fed boosts benchmark rates. The industry set a record by selling 17.6 million cars and trucks in 2016 and has been on a seven-year growth streak. But General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and others had to pile on discounts and incentives to keep the expansion going, with both their finance arms and third-party lenders giving them a boost with easy credit. "This has come full circle," Keller, the consultant, said. "We've created an auto market of 17.5 million vehicles based on accommodating credit. There will be consequences." Lenders will stay busy, said Brian Landau, head of the auto business at credit-scoring company TransUnion. "Now a lot of financing companies are focusing on used-vehicle loans."

Student Loans

Student loans have surpassed the volume of auto loans and are now second only to credit card debt, according to Forbes. Some self-help is available to students who consolidate and refinance debt, but students who are paying off a substantial loan and have been unable to find suitable employment are going to struggle, especially without support from mum and dad.

According to 'WEForum.org':

Student loans surpassed credit cards in 2012 as having the worst delinquency rates in consumer credit.

Student Loan Statistics: Overview (As of 4Q 2016, New York Federal Reserve)

Total Student Loan Debt: $1.31 trillion

Total U.S. Borrowers With Student Loan Debt: 44.2 million

Student Loan Delinquency Or Default Rate: 11.2%

Total Increase In Student Loan Debt In 4Q2016: $31 billion

New Delinquent Balances (30+ days): $32.6 billion

New Delinquent Balances - Seriously Delinquent (90+ days): $31 billion

Credit Cards

The New York Fed has reported that household debt is on a new high, but credit card balances, as a proportion, actually fell last quarter.

Balances climbed in several areas: mortgages, 1.7 percent; auto loans, 0.9 percent; and student loans, 2.6 percent. Credit card balances fell 1.9 percent this quarter.

According to an article by pymnts.com there's a sub-prime credit card issue, which may extend into other credit card companies (only one example was provided). Capital One (NYSE:COF) is reporting a higher-than-expected rate of loss but still a write-off rate of 5.1%:

Capital One's first-quarter earnings are a good case in point, as they notched a much higher rate of loss than its management or investors were expecting. Capital One reported a write-off rate of 5.1 percent, its highest level since 2011. More telling, according to market watchers, is how Cap One is explaining the apparent weakness. These days, Capital One is attributing the fall-off in loan quality to weakness in consumer behavior rather than a surge in loan growth and aging loans.

Capital One and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) both have 30% of customers who are sub-prime; late payment isn't unusual.

According to the S&P Experian Consumer Credit Default Composite Index (May 2017), the rate of delinquency, although marginally higher than the highs of 2015-2016, is lower than 2007-2008 (with a Fed funds rate of over 5%, then).

(Source)

Commercial Loans

Commercial and Industrial on the long term is showing the tiniest divergence, but business debt is a complicated situation. Over the period between 2014 and 2017, bank credit availability actually increased.

Small-Medium Enterprise (SME) is the largest group of employers in the US; including about 28 million or more small businesses and over 22 million self-employed with no additional payroll or employees (these are called non-employers); their access to credit varies a lot.

SME traditionally has a tough time getting bank credit; only 60% of SME was likely to get a bank loan from a large bank in 2015, while a higher percentage would have acquired more from a small bank (like Commercial Union). Fed Atlanta reports:

Financing success improved in 2015 Both firm performance and financing success rates improved year over year. Still, half of applicant firms reported financing shortfalls between the third quarter of 2014 and the third quarter of 2015, meaning they were approved for less than the amount requested. Micro-businesses and startups had the largest unmet financing needs with 63 percent and 58 percent, respectively, reporting a financing shortfall.' Traditional bank lending continues to be the primary source of financing for small businesses. Credit applicants were most successful and most satisfied with their borrowing experience at small banks. Small banks approved at least some of the amount requested for 76 percent of applicants, while large banks approved 58 percent of applicants. Further, small banks earned a satisfaction score (the net percent satisfied with their overall experience) of 75 among approved firms compared to a score of 51 for large banks.

According to a report by the New York Fed about the state of small business in 2016,

61% of small business faced financial challenges (the top one being credit availability)

40% faced no financial challenges

27% were profitable in 2016 against 10% in 2014 (2016 was similar to 2015). Profitability isn't a requirement for business operation itself, as sole proprietors will be deducting their own and business expenses from revenue before calculating profit.

In December 2016, (just past the elections), small businesses were concerned about 'lack of direction' from government and the rising cost of health insurance than availability of credit, (grudgingly on the increase) as reported by inc.com. However, access to capital still improved in 2016:

Access to capital continues to improve, up 7.8 percent over last year, with a 3.1 percent increase in demand, according to Dun & Bradstreet and Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business and Management. Banks remain by far the most commonly sought source for small companies, and businesses in the $5 million to $100 million range enjoyed approval ratings around 90 percent in the third quarter.

In the 2016 Small Business Credit Survey: Report on Employer Firms said they expect revenue growth in 2017 and 39 percent anticipate job growth. However, 61 percent of employer firms said they faced financial challenges in the preceding 12 months and 44 percent cited difficulty in accessing credit or securing funds for expansion.

42% of business owners use personal credit to resolve financing problems

to resolve financing problems 76% of business owners are self-funding

Firms are more likely to look for funding with large banks (50%), small banks (46%), and online lenders (21%).

Although used least, Credit Unions offer higher 'satisfaction ratings' than banks.

One key factor appears to be doing business with companies which extended their credit terms during the great recession is waiting 40-60 days for payment, some never reversed that policy. Cash flow is a major issue for business viability, and it's quite feasible personal credit is used as a top-up as needed, (especially for firms with one employee).

A variety of financing alternatives have developed for this significant sector, including:

Crowd Funding

Grants/Unsecured Loans

Equity Sharing Arrangements

Angel Investors

While larger business with assets in property, and with the recovery in commercial/personal property valuations, would likely have already switched to long-term debt before the commencement of interest rate rises at the end of 2015 and which 'may have negatively influenced figures for larger businesses interested in short term more expensive bank loans'.

Investing in Credit Issues

Although credit card companies will be affected by their own individual performance, ETFs which focus on consumer spending include:

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY)

iShares US Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Returns can be affected by liquidity and service charges. An expense ratio calculator is provided free here.

Stock Chart

Global Auto ETF CARZ tracks the market cap-weighted NASDAQ OMX Global Auto Index, which includes nearly all the major worldwide auto manufacturers. The fund's expense ratio is 0.7%. The CARZ chart below shows a tightening Bollinger Band, which, in theory, could pop either way; but there's a weakening RSI and slightly negative trend to the MACD. A break below the lower Bollinger should find support over the green horizontal, and bullish resumption. However, a failure at this level could give rise to a test of the July lows of 2016. CARZ is a 'global' Auto Index fund, (80% split between US, Japanese, and German car manufacturers), so may not reflect the entire weakness in US sub-prime auto finance.

Student loan delinquencies have been on the rise since 2012. Any rise in interest rates will have an impact on debt. However, the rate rises being introduced are relatively small, and during 2016, the volume of loans recovered from each small dip. The credit available to small business from banks was actually improving in 2016. The issue in credit availability may be more about a personal income link than contraction in the credit markets themselves. There are 'single person' businesses who may be backing up short-term payment terms with credit cards, but since 2009, alternatives have been created for business funding.

The focus appears to be in consumer rather than business credit, but there's no noticeable alteration in consumer sentiment. The cost of health insurance has been raised as a specific concern for small business, which, if it could be relieved, would obviously have an impact on consumer finance generally.

The world auto manufacturing ETF, CARZ, may have put in a five-wave high in the spring, but this still needs to be confirmed. A further extension could still give rise to a bull leg up to about the '40' level. The Bollinger Bands are tightening, which normally gives rise to a pop (in either direction), while the MACD appears to be 'slightly' turning down. If trading holds on the lower Bollinger Band, a bull leg is still in play even on a minor correction. The lower Bollinger Band support has to be lost to find support over the green horizontal bar to create the C wave of an ABC correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.