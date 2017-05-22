Hanesbrands Looks Like A Value Play

Image source: pixabay.com

Hanesbrands, Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is an apparel company which owns recognizable brands such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, Playtex, and L'eggs. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of basic apparel including t-shirts, underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery. HBI sells its products primarily in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Hanes is the number one selling apparel brand in the U.S. and is found in eight out of ten U.S. households. Maidenform is America's number one shapewear brand and Champion is a prominent name in activewear.

Hanesbrands stock is down about 27% from its 52 week high of 28.25, and has fallen approximately 40% from its all-time high of $34.78, which it set in the first half of 2015. Despite its growth in revenue and earnings over the past few years, the stock has sold off because it has not been able to meet growth expectations in recent quarters. Operating profit and EPS were down slightly in the first quarter of 2017 on a year-over-year basis on higher revenues. This was primarily due to increased acquisition costs and a higher proportion of SG&A expenses to revenue of acquired companies. Also, the increase in revenue during the first quarter of 13% on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to acquisitions of Hanes Australasia, Champion Europe, and GTM during 2016. Sluggish organic sales were primarily attributed to challenging consumer traffic and cautious inventory management by retailers, as well as store closures in the mid-tier and department store channel.

However, it appears that the selling has been overdone, and the stock looks like a bargain. HBI currently trades at a less than 10 times forward earnings. The market seems to be pricing in continued significant declines in profits which we do not believe will materialize. Synergies from recent acquisitions and HBI's strong brand portfolio with a diverse products should provide revenue and profit stability. HBI's Project Booster initiative should also ultimately add to profitability. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $.15 per share, and currently yields 2.9%. Further, in its most recently reported first quarter, HBI repurchased 14.7 million shares of common stock at a bargain average price of $20.39.

Unlike most other apparel companies, Hanesbrands primarily operates its own manufacturing facilities, and makes over 70% of its products in its own plants or those of dedicated contractors. The company also operates about 250 outlet stores in the U.S. and several websites under some of its brand names, but this is a small part of its overall business. HBI's revenues are relatively consistent throughout the year due to the diversity and nature of its product line, although sales are generally higher during the back-to-school and holiday seasons. In the most recently reported quarter, about 65% of revenues were generated in the United States, and roughly 35% internationally.

HBI's largest customers are Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), and they account for approximately 20% and 15% of sales, respectively. Other customers include Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). The company's primary raw materials are cotton and synthetic materials, which are mainly sourced from large-scale domestic and international suppliers. The company operated 52 manufacturing facilities and distributed its products from 44 distribution centers as of December 31, 2016. HBI also employs approximately 67,800 workers, about 12% of whom are based in the United States.

As an apparel maker, HBI is technically classified as a cyclical consumer discretionary company. However, a close look at its main products such as basic t-shirts, underwear, and even its activewear products, would lead many to call it a consumer staples company. As such, there is relatively low price elasticity of demand when compared to other more high-end apparel.

Balance sheet debt, including underfunded pensions, totals to about 60% of the stock's market capitalization. Over the past twelve months, EBIT and free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) were 4.7 and 4.9 times interest expense, respectively. Although we'd like to see these metrics improve in the near future, it is worth noting a couple of points. First, the company's relatively stable revenue stream allows it to carry more debt with less financial risk as compared to a more cyclical type of company. Second, HBI has made the aforementioned recent acquisitions which we believe will be beneficial to income and free cash flow in the future as they become more fully integrated and synergies are realized to their maximum potential. So whether debt is paid down or market capitalization, EBIT, and FCF increase, these debt metrics should improve going forward.

Overall, the recent weakness in Hanesbrands stock has created an opportunity for investors to purchase a quality company in a stable industry at a bargain price. Debt levels are somewhat of a concern, as is the recent weakness in organic sales and profits. However, these appear to be temporary problems that can be overcome. HBI has a portfolio of strong brand names with many products that are arguably in the consumer staples category and therefore less cyclical. Combine this with the company's solid free cash flow and dividend yield, and the potential rewards seem to outweigh the risks at the present time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HBI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.