Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Analysts Warming To Mylan; Spotlight On Seres Therapeutics

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Seres Therapeutics is below.

Analysts seem to warming up to beaten down generic drug maker Mylan of late and the upcoming ASCO Conference could boost oncology names in the weeks ahead.

The biotech sector fell largely in line with the overall market last week and remains trapped in a narrow trading range.

The biotech sector fell pretty much in line with the overall market in what was a somewhat chaotic week of trading. Wednesday saw stocks post their biggest one day decline of the year as the political kabuki going on in DC and in most of the media weighed on investors' minds. However, equities staged somewhat of a comeback late in the week to claw back some of the mid-week losses.

The biotech sector remains trapped in a narrow range for such a high beta part of the market. This has been the case for most of 2017 after an initial rally in January. Interestingly, small caps seem to have done slightly better than their large cap brethren of late. This is despite the fact that M&A activity has completely dried up since an initial strong start of the year.

On possible catalyst on the horizon is the 53rd annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. This is known as the ASCO conference and takes place in Chicago from June 2nd to June 6th. Dozens of companies will be presenting and I would not be surprised to see some oncology names run up into and during the conference as this seems to happen quite often historically.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is getting a nice bounce today from the trevails of an erstwhile competitor for its recently approved TYMLOS. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) disclosed today that its osteoporosis candidate EVENITY (romosozumab) that included an unexpected cardiovascular safety signal. The FDA approved Radius' candidate in April for the same population of high risk postmenopausal women. The stock is up over 10% in early trading.

La Jolla Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LJPC) announced this morning that the data from its Phase 3 ATHOS-3 study assessing LJPC-501 (angiotensin II) in patients with catecholamine-resistant hypotension have been published online by The New England Journal of Medicine. The results met their primary endpoint of a statistically valid increase in the proportion of patients achieving a mean arterial pressure {MAP} of at least 75 mmHg or a 10 mmHg increase from baseline MAP three hours following the initiation of treatment without an increase in standard-of-care vasopressors. However, the stock is down in early trading as results 'only' showed a "trend" toward longer survival in the angiotensin II-treated group but it fell short of statistical significance. The shares are down slightly in trading as a result.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) is starting the week out on a high note. It announced this morning that it had received its first milestone payment from licensee Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) related to the development of EGP-437. This compound is targeted at post-operative inflammation and pain in ocular surgery patients. Valeant has exclusive rights to EGP-437 and Eyegate is eligible to receive up to $99 million in milestones plus royalties under this licensing agreement.

Analysts seem to be warming up some to beaten down generic drug maker Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). On May 11th, Goldman Sachs cited the company's free cash flow as one favorite attribute in reiterating its Buy rating and $50 price target on Mylan. Today, Barclays is upgrading its view on the generic drug giant from Equal Weight to Overweight and also raising is price target to $50 from $47 on Mylan.

Jefferies keeps a Buy rating and $40 price target on La Jolla Pharmaceuticals today. However, its analyst's comments seem less than a full-throated defense of the company's prospects "last week's 20% rise in La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares as "surprising" since key findings from the detailed Phase 3 data are in-line with prior top-line data. We continue to view FDA approvability for LJPC-501 as high, but feels the commercial potential "could be debatable." Despite the reduction in catecholamine use with LJPC-501, there does not appear difference in cardiac disorders/safety between the LJPC-50 and placebo groups."

Maxim Group reiterates their Buy rating and $23 price target on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) this morning. Last week the company's main pipeline asset OMS721 delivered positive results from the IgA nephropathy cohort in its Phase 2 clinical trial assessing this potential blockbuster for the treatment of serious kidney disorders. This will be second indication of five total for OMS721 that will now advance to Phase 3 trials.

In today's Spotlight feature we look at a small cap ~$10 microbiomic concern that has gotten some positive commentary from analysts in recent weeks but remains an 'off the radar' 'Tier 4' equity. Should it be on your 'Buy' list? We take a look below.

Company Overview:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is a small, Cambridge, MA-headquartered concern. It is basically a microbiome therapeutics platform company that is engaged in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company came public in 2014 and as can be seen in the chart below qualifies as what I like to dub a "Busted IPO".

Pipeline:

The company has one advanced pipeline candidate and two very early staged compounds.

SER-109:

This is a biologically sourced, highly purified microbiome therapeutic candidate containing a consortia of bacterial spores found in healthy individuals. Seres is focused on this compound to develop a new, convenient, effective and safe approach to treat patients experiencing multiple recurrences of C. diff infection. Specifically, Seres is targeting this microbiome therapy as a catalyst to effect repair toward a more healthy microbiome immediately following antibiotic use, meaningfully reducing the risk of a C. diff recurrence. The company believes this could represent a clinically important improvement over the limited treatment options available today for these patients.

The stock crashed last July when SER-109 failed to meet its primary endpoint in a smaller study. After meeting with the FDA the company will now conduct a ~320 individual pivotal study that should run 24 weeks once commenced.

SER-262:

This is the first synthetically-derived and designed microbiome therapeutic ever to reach clinical-stage development. It currently is in a Phase 1b study in patients with primary Clostridium difficile infection.

SER-287:

This early stage candidate is aimed at treating various inflammatory bowel diseases. It currently is in a Phase 1b trial targeting ulcerative colitis.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

After no analyst commentary in 2017, analyst activity has picked up as of late. Starting two months ago, four analysts firms have reiterated Buy ratings on MCRB, including three in March. Price targets proferred have ranged from $16 at Cantor Fitzgerald to $20 at Canaccord Genuity.

Cantor's analyst notes a common theme for the recent positive analyst comments on the company "Getting the microbiome back on the radar. We continue to believe that harnessing the broad biologic potential of the microbiome could transform the manner in which diseases are treated. With important microbiome discoveries to be made for decades to come, near-term performance for stocks of companies leveraged to the space, e.g., MCRB, will likely be driven by proof of biology/ concept and emergence of timelines to commercialization. SER-109 headed into (possible) pivotal testing in mid-2017. While some public company investors may be off put by the empiric nature of microbiome- related clinical testing, we believe all investors should appreciate the application of learnings to future endeavors. ECOSPOR III is the planned Phase 3 clinical trial of SER-109 for treating multiple recurrent CDI. Management noted today that planned enrollment is 320 subjects and they will receive a dose ~10-fold greater than that in the Phase 2 trial."

The company ended the first quarter with a tad over $200 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Seres is burning approximately $25 million to $30 million of cash a quarter on R&D as well as operational expenses.

Outlook:

Seres is an interesting mostly early stage concern. It has a few 'shots on goal', seems to have gotten its lead drug program back on track, has attracted recent analyst support and is well funded at the moment. However, at this time I am going to pass on making an investment in this name. I much preferred another ~$10 stock in roughly the same space called Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) which I recently profiled.

