China's Shadow Banking Has A Destabilizing Potential And The Government May Tip The Scales

Back in December, the Chinese government began implementing rules to reign in China's infamous shadow banking system. This shadowy financial system is believed to be roughly $4 trillion. The concern with the Chinese government was simply that the this unregulated sector of the banking system was so massive that it could be destabilizing. However, the very purpose of the shadow banking system was to subvert the banking rules imposed by the government. If the government actually succeeds in reigning in this segment of the financial system they may in fact destabilize the economy, the one thing they are trying to prevent.

The official title of this segment of the financial system is Wealth Management Products (WMPs). These products were borne out of necessity from overly tenuous banking restrictions. In China, there are several rules that make banking too restrictive. For instance, the banks operate on a fractional banking system. However, banks are only allowed to lend out 75% of reserves. In the United States, that number is 90%. In some cases, banks are not allowed to lend to certain businesses at all.

These restrictions have brought some ingenuity to the table. Instead of having banks lend directly to businesses the banks came up with the creative new product, WMP. The banks act as intermediaries between businesses and wealthy individuals throughout the nation. These instruments act like bonds as wealthy individuals purchase these assets and then the banks lend out the proceeds.

The "beauty" of these products is that they are never on the books of Chinese banks and therefore not regulated. However, their aggregate value is some $4 trillion in lending and are the reason that the Debt/GDP ratio in China moved from 240% to what UBS estimates is 277% in 2016 alone. This rapid pace of increase in the Debt/GDP ratio is the reason the Chinese government is intent on reducing the ratio to more stable levels; the government fears this could destabilize the financial system.

The irony is that by reducing this level, the government may very well destabilize the financial system. The reason is that banks have begun buying the products themselves. And, they have begun to buy these products off of other banks interconnecting themselves just like the United States banks were interconnected during the 2008 financial crisis.

The measures the government is taking is being felt in the economy. One of the biggest signs is that liquidity is starting to dry up. This is driving up interest rates and increasing costs for businesses, the ones that can get funded.

Adding to the potential problem is the fact that banks may not have sufficient capital. The Chinese government is intent of ridding the banks of their zombie loans. It is estimated that some 30% of Chinese loans are non-performing. If the government forces a bank to write off a loan then the bank will be forced to raise capital for any loan loss provisions.

While this is happening, the bond market is selling off lowering the value of what assets a bank has on its books. The lack of liquidity mentioned earlier is going to make it so that banks will have to scramble to make up their reserve level requirements. Further, money market mutual funds are losing money, they "broke the buck", an occurrence that happens only in extreme circumstances such as immediately following the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

There have been currency moves, as well. Chinese investors, not able to make investments in China have moved money overseas to buy homes in outlying cities around the world; Seattle, WA in the United States and Sydney, in Australia have been two destinations. This has pressured the yuan which trades in a daily band Pushing towards the lower end of the band. This has pressured the People's Bank of China (PBoC) to defend the currency by using - and depleting - the massive currency reserves the central bank has.

Necessity is the mother of all invention. Because of the tight banking restrictions aimed at controlling the shadow banking system, borrowers have found ways to get into the shadow banking and circumvent the regulations. This has pushed up even more lending in the country to some $109 billion for the month of March alone. All of the restrictions and regulations are just having businesses find different avenues to get their financing. In the meantime, these companies are having to pay much larger prices for the debt while the debt/GDP ratio continues to climb.

It is my guess that the PBoC is going to push further to restrain the lending. With bank loans that are sitting at 30% non-performing that is an abomination for any sophisticated banking system - in the United States, non-performing loans are estimated to be 1%. This has to be done. But, the penalty of actually doing this will mean that banks will be further restricted and have to raise more capital. By raising more capital this will tighten monetary policy in China which will put a damper on lending in the country.

I cannot see a choice that the PBoC can take where they do not limit the lending practices and get the Debt/GDP levels under control While eliminating the zombie loans on the books of banks. However, this will have a huge impact on the economy. These steps the PBoC is taking is already manifesting itself in the bond market. That is a very big risk, that the bond market drops significantly, forcing banks to liquidate more loans and raise more capital.

This is the 2008 financial crisis all over again. There is only one big difference: China lacks the sophistication to recover from financial default they are potentially facing. The spillover into other economies could be disastrous.

I am often asked how to trade this; trading China can be difficult. But, there are some avenues for this. The currency is the first that comes to mind. CNH has been going down steadily over the past 18 months. That will continue as more money flows out of the country and more businesses default on their loans. Another avenue is Hong Kong, a far more sophisticated market. The region is still autonomous but attached. The Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets move fairly similarly. These markets have been heading lower and I expect a great deal more of this over the next year, or so.

I have been leery of getting back in to the United States treasury market on a short position. I had a short on around the last part of March but the market stalled out and I exited. The U.S. economy has been stalling and I believe interest rates may likely drop on the long end before it heads back up higher. That has kept me out of my short bond trade until this works its way through.

But, the China situation has a tremendous amount of potential, and I do not mean in a good way. If the Chinese start defaulting on large amounts of loans then there will be a rush into the United States Treasuries, pushing up prices and pushing down interest rates - I have also been staying away from the bond market because of the political turmoil that appears to be showing up every. Day.

If the Chinese markets start to drop significantly, then investors will be wanting to get into safe-haven bonds and the U.S. Treasury market is the most obvious first choice.

I have been watching this progressively for a few months now. Every time I check in there is a tidbit of information that adds even more relevance and immediacy to China's situation. You will want to keep a very close eye towards this. It is not going to just blow over or go away easily. This is going to be big.

