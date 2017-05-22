Oil - Sell The News Unless...

My expectation is for oil to sell off on the news or just ahead of it.

One OPEC meeting result scenario would give oil fuel to power higher to $60 in my opinion, but the probability of such a result seems low.

The run-up in oil prices into this week's OPEC meeting feels like a classic buy the rumor sell the news development. However, there is one result that could come of the gathering of oil producers that could help oil prices break to higher highs.

Brent & WTI Crude Oil futures jumped 0.6% in early trading this morning (through 9:00 AM EDT). Oil prices have been on the rise, in fact, since Saudi Arabia stopped the slide in prices with a statement indicating its favor of extending limited production quotas. When Russia backstopped oil the price run gained further steam.

More recently, the Saudi Energy Minister stated that "everybody" (OPEC members and Russia) is backing the extension of oil production cuts, so it appears to be a given that the production quotas will be extended. The Saudi Minister also put some decent duration on the good news, and indicated it could run through the first quarter of 2018. This is likely the catalyst for today's gains, along with further dollar depreciation.

But given the run in oil has taken the United States Oil (NYSE: USO) up 11.5% from its recent low of $9.46 to the $10.55 it opened at today, perhaps the news is priced into oil at this point, or nearly so. The OPEC decision is just a few days away, with the meeting set for May 25. In the past, when we have seen anticipation build price value ahead of an actual event, the result of the event is oftentimes a contradictory move. In this case, speculative investors could take profits and send oil prices lower at the OPEC meeting.

Now, oil has benefited along with other commodities from the decline of the U.S. dollar, which has retraced significant ground in short time. If the dollar continues to soften, oil can climb higher, but it still may be offset or outweighed by a short-term wave of profit-taking.

There is one result that I believe would serve oil prices and the United States Oil significantly toward further gains. If OPEC deepens the degree of production cuts, it would surprise markets and provide catalyst toward $60 a barrel. However, I give this scenario a low weighting as we look toward the event catalyst. When asked by Bloomberg if he thought the market had priced the news into oil, the Saudi Energy Minister stated he is not interested in "wowing the market" so it seems unlikely OPEC will surprise this week. As a result, investors seeking to enhance performance with short-term adjustments might find value in selling the news and the United States Oil unless the news is in fact surprisingly positive. If the dollar outlook remains poor, we can look to reenter energy sometime thereafter. For more of my views on markets, I welcome investors to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

