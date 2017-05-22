Retirement Strategy: Yes, I Am A Little Nuts But I Am Doing It Anyway

Yes I know is a cyclical stock but how low can it really go?

So it looks like things are changing at a rapid pace at Ford.

I admit it, I am just a little nuts but I am also a contrarian and in this market it is hard to find undervalued, hated stocks that pay a really nice dividend that can be bought very cheaply.

The main question is: Will Ford (NYSE:F) go out of business? I doubt it but anything is possible I suppose. That being said, there have been some major shakeups in the Ford hierarchy, including the "deletion" of the CEO!

Ford (NYSE:F) confirms earlier reports that Jim Hackett will take over for the retiring Mark Fields. "Jim Hackett is the right CEO to lead Ford during this transformative period for the auto industry and the broader mobility space," says Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

The company says Hackett is tasked with the top priorities of sharpening operational execution, modernizing Ford's present business and transforming the company to meet tomorrow's challenges.

A number of other key roles under Hackett were assigned by Ford, including the naming of Marcy Klevorn as the new VP of mobility.

Don't get me wrong, that is not the only reason I am adding Ford to the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio since I passed on Target (NYSE:TGT). I have a few other reasons, and by the way I already own it in my personal account, for not only the dividend but the potential for capital appreciation.

Let Me Go Over My Reasons That Are Easily Understood By ME!

1) The darn stock is way undervalued and some might say for good reason:

From Fidelity Investments:

It cannot get much more undervalued than this! Unless you believe the company is going bye-bye!

2) All technicals show this stock is disappearing!

How bad is this graphic?? Unless you think Ford is going bankrupt of course!

3) How about this ugly EPS metric:

How much worse can it get? Unless you think F is going away forever of course!

4) Look at this price chart:

F data by YCharts

It hit its 52 week low last week, but today it is up a little. The trend of course is DOWN!

Ok So Why Am I Adding This To Tarp?

As a dividend growth investor, I like name brands that are in trouble but have the ability to keep paying a very nice opportunity dividend, so here are my silly reasons for adding this to the model portfolio:

1) The portfolio does not have any stock from the auto industry, so it gets even more diversification.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks:

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

2) The current dividend yield is crazy sweet at 5.52%.

Yep, it is higher than last year but still solid!

3) The company has the cash to keep paying its dividend:

$12.5 billion is A LOT of money and can cover, and even raise its dividend, which I believe it will do by the way!

4) William Ford added 2 million shares to his already sizeable holdings back in late March, at $11.67/share on the open market.

Is he simply throwing money out the window and thinks F is going belly-up? Or does he think he can make a bunch of money? He now has about 9 million shares!

To sum it up, I am adding 400 shares today to capture the 5.52% yield at a rather cheap price. The iconic brand name of Ford will probably still be around while I am alive and at some point the company will sell more cars....in the meantime, it is undervalued hated and a buy in my opinion with 20% upside when (and if) they get their act together. I am taking a leap of faith, believe they will, and they are paying a nice dividend until it happens (or not).

The Bottom Line

The choice is yours of course and F has been a disaster to be sure. So call me NUTS for being a contrarian for a sweet dividend, ugly stock. I think TARP can benefit. If not I can always dump the small allocation!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

