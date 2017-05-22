Tyson Foods Is On Sale

When I first wrote about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) I discussed that it was one of the largest food companies in the United States, and has been in business for 70 years. It is a powerhouse in its sector. After looking into the company, I had essentially given the stock a hold, but did bless buying on some dips. The stock recently fell back was a rare buying opportunity given share buybacks, favorable chicken pricing and dividend increases. Of course it wasn't helped by the CEO is leaving or a shaky outlook. The stock was getting ahead of itself so that retracement, while extremely painful for those holding and seemed like the sky was falling, set up a potential long-term entry point. With the stock just a few points off its 52 week lows and trading at just 12 times earnings, I like the name here. But how is it doing?

It all comes down to performance and expectations. Tyson reported its next round of earnings so I would like to dive into that material. Year-over-year, the company saw sales that were down very slightly, falling 1.0% to $9.o8 billion in fiscal Q2 2017. These revenues beat estimates by $30 million. Of course some of this change year-over-year on an absolute basis was tempered by currency issues associated with a stronger dollar that are plaguing domestic companies, but there were some noticeable issues. That said, the company delivered a quarter that saw some significant declines in key areas. In fact, operating income fell significantly to $571 million, down from $704 million. The company also saw its adjusted earnings per share come in at $1.01 per share, down significantly quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. It fell $0.58 from last quarter and $0.06 from last year. These earnings further missed estimates by $0.01. So where exactly did these earnings come from? Well we need a segment by segment breakdown to understand the most recent quarter in more detail.

As always, let's start with the flagship product in chicken. Tyson saw sales volume and average sales prices that fell 2.0% and rose 4.3%, respectively, year-over-year. In Q3 2017, the company saw sales of $2.798 billion versus $2.737 billion last year for chicken products. Thanks to higher expenses operating income decreased in Q2 2017 to $233 million versus $347 million in Q2 2016. Sales volume decreased in the six months and second quarter of fiscal 2017 due to operational disruptions from fires at two of Tyson's plants and decreased rendered product sales, partially offset by better demand for its chicken products. Feed costs were up in the quarter, as were promotional and marketing expenses.

As I have said before the price of beef for consumers continues to be out of control, though it starting to come down. It has gotten cost prohibitive to feed a family of 5 a steak dinner consisting of high quality cuts. This is the one commodity that still concerns me, as too high a price can hurt demand. There was some reprieve once again for consumers as the average sales price was down nicely year-over-year (down 3.1%). Sales were down to $3487 billion from $3.639 billion. Lower prices hurt, but the pain was further compounded by the fact that there was a 1.1% decrease in sales volume. It was nice to see a bump in operating income to $126 million from $46 million thanks to cost controls.

The pork segment was also once again volatile. The segment saw a decline in volume of 1.3% which stuck out. However, this was offset by a strong 10.9% increase in prices. As such, revenues were up slightly to $1.302billion from $1.190 billion last year. There were effective dealings in the hog markets but higher operating costs weighed. As such, Tyson's operating income managed to tick higher ever so slightly to $141 million from $140 million in last year's quarter.

Turning to prepared foods, the company continues to see struggles, with sales being down to $1.751 billion from $1.804 billion. Both average sales price and volumes decreased steadily. Sales prices fell 0.8% while volume ticked down 2.1% However, with slightly increased operation expenses, operating income narrowed in, coming in at $87 million versus $197 million last year. This pressured margins to 5.0% versus 10.9% last year.

So with this kind of pressure, why do I like the stock here? Because I like good companies at a fair price. It is the only thing I have ever learned from Warren Buffet. Sure the year-over-year weakness justifies a lower price. But this is a dominant player in the space. The yield has grown. The price is fair. Looking ahead the company is selling Sara Lee, Kettle and Vans. It is exiting the non-protein space. Further, it is purchasing AdvancePierre Foods for $3.2 billion. This should add $1.8 billion in revenues for 2018. The outlook remains solid. I like the name under $55.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.