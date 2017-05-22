Cheniere's Place In The Global Natural Gas Market

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) is affected by a myriad of external factors, even with its long-term sales agreements. Many proponents of Cheniere continuously cite its sales agreements as certain income, but I am not convinced. Many LNG (liquefied natural gas) sales agreements were made when global natural gas prices were spiking while United States prices dipped to decade lows. As those prices come back into normal ranges, many LNG buyers could take a second look at their purchase agreements.

The surge of Cheniere Energy into the investing world can be traced to market factors and a very straightforward risk profile, which are also the reasons I enjoy writing about it. Investors enjoy simplicity in their investments. The attractiveness of Apple stock is tied directly to how many iPhones they sell, despite the company operating a multinational supply chain and an exclusive app ecosystem. Cheniere's business prosperity can be simplified down to the variation of natural gas prices across continents. Cheniere does not operate natural gas wells or an extensive pipeline network. This simplicity allows investors to invest specifically in the process of liquefaction, producing portfolios more specialized based on investor's desires. One of the biggest applications I see in having a company not exposed to natural gas production would be betting on a fall in U.S. natural gas prices. Investing in Dominion Resources allows you to get exposure to the LNG export opportunity however any benefit derived from more affordable feedstock gas is offset by losses to the natural gas production division. Cheniere allows focused investment based on a thesis that involves a glut of production from shale projects.

Cheniere's focused and simple nature helps it gain traction on wall street, but its biggest allure are the market forces that give the company such an advantage. Cheniere buys natural gas in one location and sells it in another region. It helps when those prices have a big spread between them. Henry Hub natural gas prices, from which the company purchases its natural gas feedstock, have been low for many years. The explosion in natural gas production from previously uneconomic shale gas rock formations has pushed prices of natural gas to historic lows. At one point last year prices there dipped below $2 per mmBtu.

Demand Centers

Japan

At the other end of the business are the prices Cheniere can sell for. It makes little sense for another country to purchase natural gas which is more expensive than their local supplies apart from energy security and diversification. Therefore, we typically need to search for customers based in regions with sustained higher natural gas prices. Supporters of the company immediately point to historical and current prices of natural gas in Japan and other Asian countries. While it is true Japanese natural gas prices have been as high as $14 per mmBtu in the recent past, this price was attributed to a spike in demand after the Fukushima earthquakes. After the earthquake and subsequent reactor meltdown, the government ordered the shutdown of all nuclear reactors for mandated safety inspections. Two years ago Japan began turning their reactors back on. Nuclear power represents a huge push toward Japanese energy independence. Unfortunately for Cheniere, this market opportunity was temporary and created by an event out of everyone's control. While Japan could still play a big part in the purchase agreements needed for the Corpus Christi facility, the more reliable market is still Europe. The continent's natural gas prices have held high enough to keep import profitable for firms such as Cheniere. Similar to Japan's demand situation, the supply situation in Europe warrants further scrutiny.

Europe

Europe receives much of its supply from a concentration of sources. This map shows that natural gas supply originates from Norway, Algeria, and Russia. The small percentage that comes from LNG sources could be split between U.S. and other natural gas sources, particularly Qatar. Of note is the possibility of Russia developing any of its massive shale fields and unleashing a flood of cheap natural gas to Europe, eliminating part of the need for LNG completely. Again, Europe could find itself in a position where the reason for purchasing natural gas is for energy security and diversification purposes, and not because it is the most affordable power source.

Supporters of the company would be quick to point out that Cheniere has negotiated multiple 20-year long term purchase agreements. These purchase agreements would protect the company from short-term market moves and guarantee it a revenue source stretching 20 years into the future. The issue with this is it assumes too much about the state of the global energy economy for too far into the future. Contracts were barely negotiated five years ago and already GAIL Energy is looking to renegotiate some of its LNG pricing. Spot market pricing has fallen significantly over the past year, and Russia's Gazprom is feeling the pressure to change its pricing.

The big question for the next few years will be whether Cheniere's deals will remain intact as written. There is definitely a significant pressure from various entities to renegotiate contracts as buyers gain more leverage in the market. That is not to say Cheniere has nothing going for it.

Floating Storage and Regasification Units

Due to a relatively recent phenomenon, it is easier to be a consumer of liquefied natural gas in remote locations to purchase and regasify it for use. Floating Storage Regasification Unit technology allows a consumer to rent the ability to purchase natural gas from the international spot market for near-immediate use. This allows the demand for liquefied natural gas to expand quickly while supply changes much slower. If this results in more sustained demand for spot market LNG, the buyer's leverage would diminish very quickly. This reduction in market power for LNG buyers goes directly to Cheniere Energy and the other LNG suppliers around the world.

Cheniere's Long-Term Sales Agreements

While the long-term sales agreements are not guaranteed, they do represent a consistent income stream. We can actually analyze the fixed payments, their contribution to the parent entity, and their value over time to find the appropriate valuation for the company.

Sabine Pass Liquefaction will end up generating $2.9 billion in fixed fees per year from its sales agreements. Debt costs for that business unit are $800 million per year. As we come back up the corporate pyramid, Cheniere's ownership in the venture is not complete. As the $2.1 billion income rises through the various subsidiaries, portions get paid out to other owners and the parent company is left with $966 million. Their incentive distribution rights through Cheniere Energy Partners contributes an additional $23 million. Cheniere's ownership in Corpus Christi Liquefaction is 100%. Long-term purchasing agreements for this business unit will yield $1.4 billion, offset by approximately $400 million in interest costs, resulting in $1 billion in income to Cheniere Energy. Current projects will generate approximately $2 billion per year in fixed fees. Discounting based on this figure yields an approximate discounted value for the company of $14 billion, which turns into a theoretical maximum stock price of $61.

This is the best case scenario for Cheniere, because it will only occur when actual LNG production stops because buyers decide to stop receiving shipment. This is a risky position, however, since it means the natural gas price spread between continents has narrowed, making native natural gas more cost effective than importing LNG. If this were to happen, Cheniere's business beyond their current 20 year agreements would be dead.

If we factor in the cost to make the LNG, the income numbers change significantly. Instead of $2 billion making it up to the parent company, only $1 billion makes it there. This also changes the discounted numbers significantly, causing the company to be worth $8.7 billion with an expected stock price of $36-37. This represents a nearly 25% drop from current prices. It is unclear what the catalyst will be that allows the stock to fall back in line with its fundamentals, but it should eventually happen as others make the same calculations I did.

Conclusion

Cheniere's valuation during 2015 was crazy. Although the stock has declined since then, I still believe it has lower to go. The fundamentals will only support a certain level of income, and current Cheniere stock prices exceed that by a good premium. It is true that current sales agreements will provide a consistent income steam for a long time, but be careful not to overvalue that income stream.

