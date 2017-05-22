Admit It: You Know The Market Is Overvalued

I'll be the first to admit that I don't know everything.

For example, a question: Would American companies (NYSEARCA:SPY) be worth 13% more today than they were 6 months ago, when they were already pretty close to fully valued? Because the market seems to think so.

The sustained jump in prices in the S&P 500 has largely come about based upon investor expectations for significant tax reform, corporate tax relief, and fiscal stimulus through enhanced infrastructure spending. And maybe, just maybe, all that stuff is coming. But it hasn't yet.

So much is that hope worth? That's another thing I don't know. But even if tax reform were to add another 10-12% in intrinsic value to every stock in the S&P 500, well, that looks pretty much priced in.

Another thing I don't know: If stocks have gained 10-12% over the past 6 months, how much more should they go up over the next 6 months?

To begin with, half a year ago analysts were already expecting a significant jump in asset prices over the next several months. For example, in this article from Forbes, a breakdown of component price targets from the S&P 500 suggested an additional upside of 11%:

But we can take it a step further, comparing the current stock price against that average analyst target, to calculate how much upside exists if the average target price is reached, and we can do that same exercise for each and every component... For the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $240.31 per unit. With SPY trading at a recent price near $216.92 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.78% upside…

So, if we've already basically hit that target in 6 months-the SPY hit $240 a couple weeks ago, and is still sitting within 1% of its all-time high-where do analysts think we're going to go from here?

The answer, as it turns out, is "higher still!" I added up the consensus analyst targets for every company in the S&P 500 (and, for giggles, the S&P 900 as well), and weighted these by market cap. Since a table for 500 stocks would be overwhelming, here are the data for the components of the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA):

Dow Components Ticker Price Market Cap Analyst Target 3M MMM $195.80 $1,170,500 $192.59 American Express AXP $76.80 $690,200 $83.10 Apple AAPL $153.06 $7,998,600 $152.90 Boeing BA $180.76 $1,095,100 $187.30 Caterpillar CAT $102.43 $605,200 $105.04 Chevron CVX $106.52 $2,022,800 $125.25 Cisco CSCO $31.21 $1,571,400 $35.40 Coca-Cola KO $43.90 $1,879,100 $45.51 Disney DIS $107.52 $1,680,900 $118.54 E I du Pont de Nemours and Co DD $77.82 $674,300 $88.03 Exxon Mobil XOM $81.93 $3,474,100 $88.60 General Electric GE $28.05 $2,487,500 $32.36 Goldman Sachs GS $215.39 $855,200 $243.01 Home Depot HD $156.30 $1,888,100 $165.80 IBM IBM $151.98 $1,430,500 $166.98 Intel INTC $35.40 $1,674,500 $40.19 Johnson & Johnson JNJ $127.00 $3,437,400 $129.43 JPMorgan Chase JPM $84.78 $3,020,400 $90.61 McDonald's MCD $148.15 $1,213,100 $150.15 Merck MRK $63.78 $1,768,100 $68.78 Microsoft MSFT $67.69 $5,232,100 $73.05 Nike NKE $51.77 $857,200 $61.70 Pfizer PFE $32.46 $1,934,800 $38.01 Procter & Gamble PG $86.24 $2,205,200 $91.92 Travelers Companies Inc TRV $120.79 $337,400 $120.91 United Technologies UTX $121.16 $974,400 $123.94 UnitedHealth UNH $172.59 $1,677,800 $187.49 Verizon VZ $45.42 $1,860,100 $50.59 Visa V $92.48 $2,117,800 $101.56 Wal-Mart WMT $78.77 $2,401,200 $76.64

With price-weighting, analysts suggest a 1-year target for the DIA at $221, some 6-7% higher than current levels. For reference, DIA was trading at around $180 in November. If the Dow really were to hit this target, simple math tells me that analysts would have been baking in a 14% CAGR starting from last November into their forecasts.

For the SPY, it's just as remarkable: a review of analyst targets for all 500 components suggest a 1-year target of $256! Again, for reference, the SPY was trading at around $210-215 in November. I'm not sure how most people felt back in November, but I'm relatively certain most of us wouldn't have projected a 14% CAGR for the SPY around election time.

That's not to suggest that my skepticism is necessarily rooted in politics. (Political uncertainty lurks, but I'll get to it in a moment.) Prices for the Dow and S&P 500 have historically grown at about a 7-9% CAGR. Looking back over the past 100 years, the S&P 500 has posted a 14% growth rate over 18 months 413 times out of 1200, or about 35% of the time. Looking at it a different way, about 65% of the time, the SPY has not done this. The odds are already stacked against the analysts in this regard.

Now obviously, not all of us listen to analyst targets. There's some good evidence to show that analyst forecasts aren't really that much better than throwing darts at a board. But even if analysts aren't necessarily the "smart money" when it comes to stocks, they're still a fair representation of what investors hope will happen. It's just that, in this case, analysts-and by extension, investors who buy in at these levels-are hoping for additional gains that aren't often seen.

What's more, stocks tend to not perform super awesome when trading at 5-year highs (let alone all-time-highs). When looking at monthly closes for the S&P 500 over the past 100 years, stocks have hit 5-year highs about 97 months out of 1200, and 5-year lows 14 times. While this obviously suggests that stocks tend to go up-a lot-buying stocks at 5-year highs is a seriously good way to underperform, at least in the short-term.

Buying at: Short-Term Performance Long-Term Performance 5-Year High 3.24% 6.53% 5-Year Low 19.79% 8.08%

When buying at 5-year highs, stocks achieved a 14% return or more over the next few months only about 22% of the time. While 5-year lows don't happen that often, your odds of getting great returns are much better (about 80% or so).

So, it's not impossible for stocks to hit analyst targets and for forecasts to be fulfilled. It's just that-given where we are in this moment, with stocks having advanced so far so quickly, and the market at an all-time high (let alone a 5-year high)-it seems unlikely to happen.

The irrationality of analyst targets (and to a certain extent, investor behavior) is thrown into even sharper relief when you start breaking down the market into sectors. Here's the chart for a widely traded sector ETF that tracks Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI):

Industrials are up nearly 20% from their pre-election levels. I'll pause to point out that while Republican legislative priorities certainly could still happen, the odds those priorities becoming reality imminently are probably less than 100%. And yet the market has clearly incorporated this enthusiasm into its calculations, repricing industrial companies en masse by a gigantic premium.

No fancy mathematics are required to see how this is a tremendous distortion. To believe that industrial stocks are at least somewhat overvalued currently, one has to believe that corporate tax cuts will absolutely, 100% come to fruition, that these will be of such depth and duration as to improve the intrinsic value of industrial corporations by 20%, that these stocks were at worst fairly valued to begin with, that a historically elevated forward PE ratio of 18.2 is completely reasonable, and that absolutely nothing bad will happen in the near-term to disrupt earnings growth.

It's one thing to be optimistic. It's quite another to be delusional. I don't know that any of the above assumptions won't all come true, but at least I'm willing to admit it. If even a few disruptions occur-more shocking revelations about Trump and Russia that accelerate FBI and Congressional inquiries; a failure to achieve the necessary compromises for comprehensive tax reform; Democratic resistance to a large-scale infrastructure package-then the outlook for these stocks changes tremendously.

I don't know that technology stocks (NYSEARCA:XLK) are necessarily any different:

Again, as for industrials, technology stocks have increased in price by nearly 20% since the election, and again, price-to-earnings are at stratospheric highs (forward PE of 21.8). If you do decide to buy these stocks now, keep in mind you're paying for a 4.5% earnings yield for earnings that haven't even happened yet-and still might not happen at all.

Keep in mind that while most companies tend to compound their intrinsic value over time, they rarely do so en masse at a 14% yearly clip. Using 10-year historical data from Morningstar, I calculated a fair value estimate history for 3M (NYSE:MMM) over the past 10 years. While the company's price generally hews to its intrinsic value line, it is prone to periods of both under- and over-pricing:

(Price history from Yahoo!Finance, Fair Value Estimate calculations by Investing Doc)

Here's a similar story for Disney (NYSE:DIS):

And again for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD):

Looking at historical fair value estimates tells me (as others may know) that successful companies tend to grow their value at a predictable rate, and while the market takes some time to adjust its pricing accordingly, it tends to do so eventually. But a look at historical fair value estimates grouped together-for example, for the Dow components-also suggests that, in general, the market tends to compound its intrinsic value at a rate of about 7%-7.5% per year, about in-line with historical market growth rates. While individual companies may grow at a high rate, it's an unusual thing for the market to grow on average at rates over 10% per year. Here, again, are the components of the Dow, with my current fair value estimate and calculated historical fair value estimates over time.

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Current FVE 10-Y FVE CAGR Average Y/Y FVE Growth Rate MMM $82.48 $89.51 $105.04 $111.55 $115.76 $123.13 $132.59 $125.76 $127.77 $143.34 $164.08 $177.95 7.99% 7.68% AAPL $15.63 $20.51 $34.53 $59.23 $84.62 $92.10 $102.25 $132.10 $120.47 $131.22 $134.95 $132.34 23.81% 11.02% AXP $36.28 $33.44 $46.95 $56.85 $51.89 $62.14 $79.83 $82.32 $89.67 $76.39 $79.44 $80.36 8.28% 4.00% BA $61.20 $41.37 $59.36 $89.56 $99.27 $133.05 $168.36 $129.95 $127.06 $90.81 $105.02 $164.87 10.42% 15.65% CAT $40.94 $57.87 $64.36 $89.15 $85.69 $108.47 $109.60 $94.65 $82.04 $94.57 $63.37 $97.48 9.06% 11.23% CVX $82.39 $69.67 $92.39 $117.30 $121.64 $130.63 $131.70 $85.14 $83.77 $74.70 $93.45 $103.16 2.27% 3.70% CSCO $19.48 $16.05 $18.97 $19.65 $23.48 $28.59 $24.79 $27.15 $30.23 $29.06 $33.30 $33.09 5.44% 9.49% KO $28.01 $32.76 $42.53 $34.79 $40.33 $40.60 $40.19 $35.76 $32.34 $30.40 $41.38 $44.15 4.66% 0.69% DIS $40.39 $38.49 $43.83 $43.87 $52.15 $67.32 $70.95 $79.93 $100.98 $92.90 $103.26 $102.37 9.75% 11.15% DD $33.20 $38.51 $50.79 $53.17 $50.08 $64.71 $66.87 $44.42 $52.33 $56.48 $61.82 $62.54 6.54% 7.94% XOM $97.28 $54.26 $81.54 $101.70 $108.32 $95.40 $99.92 $66.07 $56.57 $70.47 $99.49 $86.57 -1.16% 4.74% GE $25.75 $18.75 $22.47 $22.40 $21.64 $21.75 $24.10 $9.36 $20.41 $20.66 $23.43 $23.25 -1.02% 0.50% GS $50.48 $246.39 $148.13 $122.34 $147.58 $173.76 $189.51 $167.33 $207.64 $217.49 $212.20 $239.23 16.84% 9.07% HD $41.76 $48.51 $45.74 $55.05 $63.74 $68.69 $89.19 $93.90 $99.64 $95.06 $113.27 $150.00 13.64% 15.79% IBM $122.60 $169.55 $159.86 $167.26 $161.58 $172.10 $153.20 $157.62 $168.84 $163.37 $179.80 $173.19 3.51% 2.88% INTC $15.27 $15.73 $28.64 $31.86 $26.79 $30.34 $32.32 $33.23 $35.09 $35.61 $39.45 $40.07 10.12% 5.60% JNJ $68.93 $78.10 $81.73 $65.60 $72.37 $85.96 $97.55 $95.86 $98.00 $98.13 $120.87 $111.09 4.89% 4.65% JPM $19.17 $47.54 $45.58 $57.31 $51.55 $63.81 $61.04 $72.86 $71.26 $75.81 $71.81 $85.12 16.07% 6.37% MCD $70.12 $75.24 $81.95 $83.11 $87.31 $92.50 $84.14 $87.91 $102.46 $102.88 $103.05 $131.12 6.46% 5.05% MRK $40.72 $61.84 $38.45 $55.60 $48.99 $49.69 $56.22 $51.40 $47.08 $46.80 $64.20 $64.94 4.78% 1.15% MSFT $25.81 $24.98 $31.86 $35.75 $39.23 $43.20 $46.24 $39.53 $42.52 $47.39 $52.60 $60.96 8.97% 10.11% NKE $19.35 $19.49 $25.89 $22.74 $25.26 $34.08 $34.26 $47.51 $38.89 $48.19 $52.49 $56.21 11.25% 8.92% PFE $25.43 $27.82 $19.55 $28.90 $29.35 $36.91 $30.38 $24.78 $26.13 $24.47 $28.75 $31.51 2.17% 5.46% PG $74.31 $80.85 $81.47 $71.06 $70.84 $79.94 $79.89 $73.31 $81.99 $79.09 $83.19 $89.61 1.89% 0.77% TRV $48.38 $66.77 $64.78 $41.76 $70.35 $94.34 $104.95 $108.04 $116.82 $116.46 $111.90 $114.69 9.01% 2.94% UTX $70.59 $73.18 $80.33 $89.43 $84.50 $105.05 $115.29 $116.75 $96.42 $99.98 $113.95 $117.19 5.20% 3.69% UNH $37.83 $51.82 $59.87 $68.19 $76.03 $76.15 $81.92 $87.88 $101.32 $124.90 $112.65 $125.29 12.72% 11.49% VZ $42.28 $45.21 $40.47 $37.17 $32.12 $55.84 $36.86 $38.91 $40.90 $53.85 $57.18 $52.58 2.20% 5.12% V $8.52 $21.51 $27.70 $33.99 $31.95 $48.41 $65.49 $73.68 $62.42 $56.02 $83.94 $88.32 26.34% 22.71% WMT $51.73 $59.03 $57.95 $59.60 $69.18 $67.64 $80.81 $82.01 $87.95 $90.86 $78.26 $84.34 5.01% 3.31% DIA FVE $1,396.33 $1,724.73 $1,782.73 $1,925.93 $2,043.59 $2,346.29 $2,490.42 $2,365.11 $2,449.00 $2,487.36 $2,682.55 $2,923.59 7.67% 7.17%

Taking this into consideration, I developed composite fair value estimates for each sector and compared them to analyst targets. The only sector that appears to be reasonably valued right now is the real estate sector (NYSEARCA:XLRE), which-despite its forward PE ratio of about 29, is only up about 9.5% since November. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is also only up minimally since the election, having crashed back to earth after peaking in December, but only really because nobody can really tell with any certainty which way crude oil is headed long-term. Additional upside looks limited for most sectors with most growth having already been priced in, and the risk of significant downside is real for technology and industrial stocks:

Sector Price to Analyst Target Price to Doc's FVE Forward PE Industrials 0.95 1.09 17.45 Healthcare 0.92 1.01 31.67 Real Estate 0.97 0.97 27.23 Technology 0.95 1.08 21.03 Consumer Cyclical 0.91 0.99 31.48 Financial Services 0.95 1.01 14.21 Basic Materials 0.98 0.98 17.67 Utilities 0.97 1.12 17.16 Consumer Defensive 0.95 1.02 19.80 Communication Services 0.94 0.96 19.53 Energy 0.84 0.96 60.65 S&P 500 0.93 1.02 26.12

(Analyst target data from Zacks; historical financial data from Morningstar; fair value estimate calculations by Investing Doc)

So what can I say that I do know? A couple things. I know that buying stocks at all-time highs is worse than buying at other times. I know that stocks have aggressively increased in price over the past 6 months, based largely on investor optimism. I know that analysts are still calling for further price increases in stocks beyond what has already been realized, but I also know that history demonstrates that price appreciation of this magnitude is unusual, and happens very rarely when stocks are already trading at peak levels. And while I don't know the future, I do know that it rarely looks exactly like I predicted. Which means that if the market is acting like it's so sure things will be perfect, it's a good bet that the market is probably wrong-and that bumpier times are may lie ahead.

I remain highly cautious, and am slowly raising cash to take advantage of future opportunities.

