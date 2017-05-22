Musk Talking Down Tesla's Valuation Is A Tactical Error: Here's What He Should Do

I would never invest in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) at the current valuation. In fact I'm not sure I could invest in Tesla at any valuation.

The reason why is simple. I'm not smart enough to figure out what the company is actually worth. I'm grounded in the principles of Warren Buffett that tell me that the value of a business is equal to the value of its future estimated cash flows discounted back to today.

Tesla doesn't have any cash flow and I'm not sure that it ever will.

I'm not telling you anything that you don't already know, but let me recap how much cash flow from operations this company has generated in recent years.

All information is from the Tesla 10ks filed with the SEC. I've put the headline numbers into this table:

In $000's 2016 2015 2014 Revenue $7,000,132 $4,046,025 $3,198,356 Net Income ($674,914) ($888,663) ($294,040) Cash Flow From Operations ($123,829) ($524,499) ($57,337)

That is three years of hard work depicted above and we are talking about negative cash flow.

If I was just looking at the numbers I'd swear this was a business with no value.

Against that Tesla has a current market valuation of more than $55 billion. This is a seemingly absurd valuation for a company that doesn't generate any positive cash flow.

Last week Elon Musk agreed that the current Tesla valuation is excessive. His exact words in the interview with the Guardian were:

"I do believe this market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve."

When I saw him saying this I slapped my head to my forehead and said "stop it Elon!" You have been given the golden ticket here, you have funny money in the form of your shares with which you can go out and buy something that actually generates some cash flow.

Musk shouldn't be talking down his valuation, he should be talking it up. Then he should use those absurdly valued shares as a currency with which to make accretive acquisitions of cash generating businesses.

Here Is An Easy Way To Get Some Cash Flow - Use The Ridiculous Valuation To Buy It

Tesla needs a lot of cash every year. Over the past three years Tesla has spent $4 billion on capital expenditures.

As the numbers above show the business doesn't generate any positive cash flow and therefore can't fund any of that spending. That means Tesla is fully dependent on the kindness of the capital markets to fund this spending.

At some point in time the market is going to get tired of financing this spending. So while Tesla's shares are so richly valued I think they should go out and buy something that generates positive cash flow.

With a $50 billion plus enterprise value Tesla could snap up a couple of smaller companies and put together a couple of billion dollars of free cash flow from those businesses annually.

It isn't like the businesses have to be related to be part of the Musk empire. He has dabbled in all kinds of things so a diversified business shouldn't stand in the way.

This is not a crazy theory by the way. Warren Buffett constantly acquires solid businesses which send their excess cash flow to Omaha for Buffett to redeploy as he chooses. Why couldn't Tesla do the same by using its expensive shares to buy a free cash flow machine which could help fund Musk's aspirations?

It would greatly reduce the dependence the company has on the capital markets.

My idea of what Tesla could buy, and yes this is outside the box, is a real estate portfolio. The purchase could be a publicly traded REIT financed with Tesla's shares as the currency.

Yes, REIT shareholders might be leery of swapping what they own for Tesla equity, but Tesla could offer a massive premium to entice them. What Tesla gets in return would be a free cash flow machine in the form of a real estate portfolio that generates reliable cash flow each and every month.

There are no synergies between the businesses, but the real estate portfolio provides the cash engine that would help fund Tesla's other aspirations.

As I said, outside the box but really quite a decent idea I think.

And it doesn't have to be a REIT, it could be a complimentary tech company that generates some free cash flow. It could be anything.

I just think that when you have a business that generates no cash flow whatsoever and the market values that business at $50 billion you are sitting on an incredible opportunity to use those absurdly valued shares as currency.

About The Superinvestor Bulletin

We are building a portfolio made up exclusively of the highest conviction positions of the world's top investors.

One of our most recent picks is an emerging markets company that is fully controlled by one of the greatest investors of the past 30 years. I can't really give much of a hint without giving the company away (which wouldn't be fair to our subscribers). I'll just say that the Superinvestor behind this company is using it to exploit a very inefficient market where he should be able to compound shareholder value at an extremely high rate.

You can get actually get this idea for free when it comes out next week by signing up for a free trial now.