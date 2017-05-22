The Price Of Oil And The Renewable Vs. Nonrenewable Energy Companies' Conundrum

The West Texas Intermediate price of oil has fallen abruptly from about $103 per barrel in the third quarter of 2014 to about $49 per barrel in the first quarter of 2015. It has remained at that lower level ever since. There should be a differential impact of the oil price decline on the market value and excess return of renewable vs. nonrenewable energy companies.

In this article, we will take a look at a small sample of 12 midstream oil and gas and six renewable energy equipment publicly traded companies from the first quarter of 2011 to the fourth quarter of 2016. The nonrenewable companies are Boardwalk Pipelines Partners (NYSE:BWP), Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP), Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP), Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS), ONEOK Partners (NYSE:OKS), Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA), Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE:RRMS), Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), Sunoco Logistics Partners (ETP), TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ). The renewable companies are Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO), Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS), SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), and Trina Solar (NYSE:TSL).

First, we consider the impact of the oil price decline on three valuation metrics. Enterprise-value-to-market-capitalization signals the debt minus cash holdings against the equity holdings of a firm, and from an investment perspective a lower value is more desirable. Enterprise-value-to-sales is a measure of the entire capital structure relative to sales, and the lower the multiple the more attractive the company is. Degree of financial leverage reflects financial risk arising from interest burdens. Examining the metrics, we find that after the decline in oil prices the midstream oil and gas energy companies had a significant higher enterprise-value-to-market-capitalization ratio, between 8.8 and 53.3 percentage points higher, relative to the renewable energy equipment companies.

This is puzzling for at least two reasons. One is that lower oil prices should lead to more consumption of nonrenewable energy, and thus make companies in this sector more attractive to investors. The other is factual: Two out of the 12 midstream oil and gas companies in our sample were either acquired or merged with other companies in the last six months. The impact of the oil price decline on the other two metrics for the midstream oil and gas energy companies is as follows: For enterprise-value-to-sales it's negative, and for the degree of financial leverage it's positive. But those results are not statistically reliable in the sample.

Second, we consider the impact of the oil price decline on the companies' excess equity returns. We find that the decline in oil prices had a marginally significant positive impact on excess return on equity in the midstream oil and gas energy companies averaging a 3.93-percentage-point increase relative to the renewable energy companies. Higher excess return signals that risk-averse investors require an additional return to hold the asset, and thus suggest that investors perceive the midstream oil and gas energy companies as riskier relative to the renewable companies when the price of oil declines.

In addition, examining the market average beta of the each company in the sample separately, before and after the oil price decline, clearly shows a lower average risk for the renewable companies (between 3.89 and 9.35 beta units lower) and a slightly upside average risk for the nonrenewable energy companies (between 0.17 and 3.08 beta units higher). This confirms the result that the midstream oil and gas energy companies became riskier. While the impact of the oil price decline was to marginally increase the risk of midstream oil and gas companies, it led to a substantive decrease in the risk of the renewable energy equipment companies measured by market betas.

In particular, First Solar and JA Solar stand out as much less risky after the oil price decline. Interestingly enough, if we take the whole sample all together, the average beta of the renewable companies is higher than the average beta of the midstream oil and gas companies (between 1.59 and 5.79 beta units higher). That's because those averages are dominated by the substantive upside risk of renewable companies before the decline in oil prices.

Overall, the impact of the decline in oil prices on the sampled midstream oil and gas companies relative to the renewable energy equipment companies in the recent period of 2011 to 2016 makes the nonrenewable energy sector less appealing to investors from an enterprise-value-to-market-capitalization angle. In turn, the most appealing companies in the renewable energy equipment are First Solar and SunPower. From an excess returns perspective, the impact on the midstream oil and gas energy companies relative to the renewable energy equipment companies is to make risk-averse investors demand additional excess returns to hold midstream oil and gas energy companies' stock.

Based on the sampled companies and results, we can only speculate that in a medium- to long-term future horizon, market participants expect renewable energy equipment companies to have lower enterprise-value-to-market-capitalization and require lower excess returns to compensate risk-averse investors. Hence, even with the current lower oil prices, a portfolio of the six renewable energy equipment companies seems like an attractive asset relative to a portfolio of the 12 midstream oil and gas companies.

Note from the author: The specific sample here was skillfully organized by Cody Bond.

