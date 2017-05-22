Britain Needs To Accept Its Position In Brexit Negotiations

Britain's Brexit secretary, David Davis, told the Sunday Times to drop the 100 billion euro Brexit bill or face any empty negotiating table (FXB,EWU,GBB,). Moreover, while you cannot deny the British their bravado and showmanship, they lack a bargaining position to back it up. Britain has put the European Union in a corner with few options but to punish the other side of the table.

In my experience, when two parties come to the negotiating table it is important that they agree, at least in part, on what constitutes a successful outcome. A fact that is complicated when more than two parties are involved. At present, both sides in Europe could not be farther apart as they head towards the table, and Britain seems to welcome the idea of disastrous negotiations. Theresa May and her cabinet appear to think that they have the power at the table, a position that will work against them.

The EU's Position

Europe's position for the negotiation is straightforward. They already know they are going to take many tech, finance, and other well-paying jobs away from London. They already know that smart, talented people that would have headed to London will now be heading for other European economic centers. They also need to make it clear that leaving the European Union is a painful process to discourage similar future events.

When I say Europe needs to punish Britain; I do not say it with any bad intentions. A stronger EU decreases geopolitical uncertainty around the world and is generally good for everyone. Any pain that Britain suffers over the next few years will help to prevent the EU from dismantling and the ensuing economic chaos. To strengthen itself the EU needs to make it clear that when you leave the union, you lose priority access to the single market, you lose any say over the laws that you will inevitably have to follow, and you will pay for the commitments you made when you initially joined the union. Europe has to show dominance in the negotiations, and they easily can.

Senior EU sources say their position has hardened and that they will demand more than €100bn, including money they claim is still owed by Britain from the period 2007 to 2013 - a dramatic escalation of hostilities. - The Sunday Times I think they will walk away immediately. Which is dangerous, because once you walk away, you need a major concession to come back to the table and we are simply not able to provide any. -EU Official

Balance Of Trade

So why does Europe have such a leveraged negotiating position? First, it already wants British jobs. An agreement that pushes the UK out of the single market guarantees a flood of jobs heading over the border. Second, UK is only a small trading partner for Europe, while the UK is arguably dependent on Europe. Sure, this could change over an extended time frame, but the collapse of trading with the EU would quickly plunge Britain into recession

Source: FullFact.org

A likely 'worst case scenario' sees import fees levied on trade in both directions, a further devaluation of the British pound in an attempt to maintain cost competitiveness, and increased UK exports to non-EU countries as a result. However, that is in the long run. The short term effects will be painful while the economy adjusts, and it is hard to guess whether there is latent demand for a double-digit increase in non-EU exports.

Right Or Wrong?

At the end of the day, you can call the EU's negotiating position nefarious, but it is the only sensible path to follow. Right or wrong, it needs to weaken Britain now to strengthen itself in the future. The best position Britain could take is to head towards the table with talks of repairing relations, maintaining access to the single market, and slowly disentangling itself from the EU. They should also fight hard to have some say in the laws regarding the single market, as they will inevitably have to follow them. In an ironic twist, an attempt to recover British sovereignty could result in them losing even more of it. Britain is about to enter negotiations with their single largest trading partner, and it needs to recognize the importance of that market. Any other position puts the EU in a corner where it has to force their hand and increases the likelihood of a poor outcome for both sides. That being said, no good result may even exist.

Investor Takeaway

What does this mean for investors? First of all, we can expect a further devaluation of the British pound. The more adversarial the talks become, the worse the depreciation will get. Second, we can expect some political instability in Europe.

My preferred trade is to be long commodities and short the British economy. The best method for this is to go long CAD/GBP. I think that the recent drop in the CAD is an overreaction to Trump, and, by pairing it with the GBP, you can benefit from the chaos that looks to be the Brexit negotiations. The icing on the cake could be the ratification of the recent Canada-EU free trade deal, and a continuance of TTIP negotiations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.