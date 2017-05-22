Investors' Presidential Intelligence Briefings: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

One of the absurdities of today's 24/7 news is that everyone can regard himself as having the importance of the President of the United States (whoever it might be at the time), with a need to collect political and market intelligence and react to events.

Currently, the investment blogosphere is hot with pseudo-sophisticated speculation about how developments in Washington bear on Wall Street. But sinking your non-working hours into staying abreast of the news, and then figuring out how to "play" it, is not likely to be rewarding. We don't always have an accurate view of what is happening, and even if we did, we couldn't be sure of the impact.

That is why I particularly appreciate approaches that are useful in every season, irrespective of the politics or market news of the day. So kudos to ETFguide's Ronald Delegge, who offers a simple architecture of an investment portfolio's building blocks - defining stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities and cash, and suggesting how they might be used in a portfolio. Delegge seems to understand investing less in terms of what's up or down today, and more in terms of placing a net where you are likely to catch fish, which I believe will prove more satisfying for most investors.

Here's how Delegge defends a well-grounded portfolio architecture versus loading up on the hot investments du jour:

A tiny minority of investors have hit the jackpot by skirting the laws of gravity and concentrating all of their investments in just a few things. Although they may have succeeded up until now, they face the constant risk of imminent collapse. For the rest of us, a multi-asset class portfolio with complementary building blocks isn't just the right approach, it's the prudent one."

If you honestly assess your record of investing and see that you don't fall into that jackpot-winning tiny minority, then perhaps it's time you give up the presidential briefings and just go fishing, with your net spread out in the key places you need to reap gains and protect against losses.

