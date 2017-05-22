Serco, A Value Investment Opportunity In The U.K.

At that level of profitability, given the good revenue visibility, the company looks undervalued.

Serco (OTCPK:SECCF) is one of the world's leading suppliers of services to governments (B2G). With 2016 sales of over £3.5bn ($4.5bn), the British company serves governments and local administrations in 4 different areas: Defense, Health, Justice and Immigration, Transport and Citizen Services.

Serco's revenues are mainly derived from the U.K. Central and Local Governments (about 45%), although it also has a large presence in North America (USA, Canada), the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region (mainly Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand).

Around mid 2013, the company was hit by a perfect storm caused by:

Governments reducing their public spending as a result of the financial crisis. A few bad investment decisions done in the hopes of diversifying revenue away from austerity-driven governments:

Expanding into large-scale private outsourcing (ex: sweeping Microsoft offices floors) to which, they came to realize, they were unsuited as it required a different marketing and sales approach.

Different large Business Processing Operations (NYSE:BPO)companies acquired in India which were badly integrated within the group.

Entering the field of clinical healthcare, as opposed to their more traditional hospital facilities management.

Wrongly assuming that providing client service support to national citizens could be done more cheaply through offshore companies (thus the acquisitions in India). Britons, apparently, want to talk to one of their own when complaining about their public services. Bad supervision of contracts ultimately leading to various, very public, scandals:

Billing the U.K. Government for the electronic monitoring of criminals (via tracking devices attached to their ankles) who later was discovered were either dead, had finished their sentences or were no longer wearing their tags.

Charging the public administration for the transport of criminals to court that never took place or was consistently late.

A few large, poorly negotiated contracts turned into big loss-makers:

A contract signed with the Royal Australian Navy to maintain the fleet of Armidale Class Patrol Boats (ACPB): Serco received a fixed amount for keeping the boats available, but a sudden increase in asylum seekers trying to reach the country by sea (from 148 to 17,000) provoked the boats to erode faster and deeper than expected in the rough seas between Papua New Guinea and Australia. This caused deep maintenance works for Serco that were not compensated by the Navy (one of the boats even got fire during these works). The total losses for this contract amounted to £200m ($260m).

A contract to provide housing to asylum seekers in U.K. (COMPASS) brought total losses of £115m ($150m)as the company was unable to accommodate all seekers in Serco's houses and had to place them in (more expensive) hotels for extended periods of time.

All this ended up in the company declaring a full year 2014 net loss of £1.3bn ($1.7bn).

Since then, Serco has gone through a total makeover: it replaced management, bringing on board Rupert Soames as CEO and Angus Cockburn as CFO. Launched a successful, £700m ($921m) rights issue to capitalize back the company and sold or exited many of the private-client and loss making contracts dragging their finances.

Although not all the work has been done yet, with all the changes that have already taken place, it is reasonable to assume that Serco can:

Successfully re-bid for 80% of their existing contract revenues coming to expiration before the end of 2019 (historically Serco has won 9 in every 10 contracts due for extension and at least 8 in 10 dollars put to bid); and get 20% of the value of the new business the company is currently bidding for, worth a combined £0.95bn ($1.23bn) per year (Serco usually gets 1 in every 2 contracts it bids for and at least 1 in every 5 dollars).

If so, by keeping the beyond-2019-maturity contracts it already has and growing them at a reasonable 4% rate (target is 5-7%) the company could post FY 2019 revenues of about £3.7bn ($4.8bn).

In different conference calls, management has established a feasible goal of reaching an EBITDA-like margin (they call it Underlying Trading Profit) of between 5-6%, in accordance with the general outsourcing industry (Serco 2016 UTP was 2.3%). That margin (5%) would bring total UTP to about £180m ($234m).

Over the last 19 years, the company has traded at an average Price/UTP ratio of 15x. However, and in order to be more conservative, we could assume a more normalized ratio of 11x, which eliminates the effects of the dotcom bubble and the financial crisis, and considers the average during the 9-year (more stable) period between 2004/12.

At 11x, that implies a market value of £1.98bn ($2.57bn) and a price per share of £1.80 (considering 1.1bn fully diluted share count), a more than 50% premium to today's share price of £1.20 (+16% annual return).

50% return is a compelling return given the fact that the company has already done most of the house cleaning, has put onboard a superb management team (Rupert and Angus are well known for growing U.K.'s Aggreko plc. (OTCPK:ARGKF) 7 fold in the 10 years they spent at its helm) and operates in an industry that gives lots of visibility to its revenues. Besides, leverage levels remain very low (1.3x EBITDA).

Risks:

Obamacare repeal:

Serco was the company selected by the U.S. administration to manage the registering process for both, Medicare and Medicaid. This contract (which expires in 2018) provides Serco with about £200m p.a. or 1/3 of its Americas region revenues (less % of profits). In a conference call with analysts last February, the company mentioned that "although a repeal could be possible not two republicans could agree with a possible alternative and the idea of leaving 11 million people uninsured seemed unlikely".

Brexit:

The independence of Britain from the European Union could sit more on the side of opportunities than that of risks for Serco. As the U.K. government gets engulfed in the process of getting the U.K. out of the EU, this might bring a lower focus being put in analyzing bids for contracts coming to expiration and thus granting an automatic extension of the contract to the current outsourcer. According to the NAO, the Crown Commercial Service has automatically extended 54% of its contracts that were due to expire in 2015-16 (see Financial Times article: U.K. Outsourcing Deals Extended Because of Brexit Workload).

Finally, it might be reasonable to assume that the outsourcing industry is a lagging indicator of government crisis. In fact, the 2008 crisis didn't hit the industry until 4-5 years well into it, as their contracts came to expiration and fewer ones could replace them. And, by the same reason, as the public administrations comes out of it, so will the outsourcers (pipeline has already grown from 7.3bn in Aug. 2016 to 8.0bn in Dec. 2016 and finally reached 8.4bn in February 2017).

