How To Identify Risk In BDCs

This is the first in a series of articles on Business Development Companies. Being the first, this article contains much more introductory data on the sector. My intro will be brief. My data presentation on each individual BDC will be relatively detailed. And the focus will be on teaching you the skills needed to make use of the 23 data points in assessing company quality. If 23 data points is more than you want to handle - focus on the first two. That 23 point focus is a big assignment. This will not be light reading.

In this intro to the series I want to show what my data presentations look like and show a sample of the conclusions I draw from that data. Every spreadsheet is a Rorschach test. I may be drawing ink blots that fail to communicate to you. I may be reaching conclusions you do not follow. My conclusions may fail to be meaningful or actionable to you. This article provides a quick test to see if we are a match.

A two paragraph basic intro - Business Development Companies - or BDCs - predominantly make loans to middle market companies - or firms with annual revenues that range from $10 million to $100 million. In most all cases, the BDCs are making loans to facilitate purchases of these companies as they trade from one owner to the next. BDCs are much more "leveraged finance" companies than bank substitutes making loans so that companies can buy new stuff. The safer loans can be secured by having liens on stuff. The loans are made to firms that are too small to have equity that is publicly owned or debt that is publicly traded. The risks tend to be high along with the interest rates on those loans.

I am not the best source for tax related information - but some of that information is needed in this brief intro. BDCs are taxed as flow-through or pass-through entities: When they pay out 90% of their income to shareholders, the BDC companies avoid taxation on that income. A few companies will occasionally pay out less and thus pay small amounts of income tax. Shareholders in "once taxed" companies qualify for reduced tax treatment on their dividends. BDC shareholders do not. At the same time, some portion of BDC income may be treated as return of capital or capital gains.

Most publicly traded companies pay out less than 50% of their relatively stable income in dividends. BDCs pay out (on average) in excess of 90% on income that has proven to be less stable. Such a big differences should logically have a big impact on dividend safety - and it does. The data on my coverage universe:

BDC Dividend History based on Q2 Dividends

Dividends/Share/Quarter Percentage Dividend Growth Co. 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 09-10 10-11 11-12 12-13 13-14 14-15 15-16 16-17 Alcentra_Capital_Corporation_____ (NASDAQ:ABDC) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.340 na na na na na 0.00 0.00 0.00 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.280 0.290 0.290 0.290 na na na na na 3.57 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 0.450 0.510 0.520 0.260 0.280 0.280 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.150 7.69 0.00 -28.57 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -25.00 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 0.380 0.410 0.420 0.350 0.350 0.350 0.370 0.380 0.380 0.380 0.380 0.380 0.00 0.00 5.71 2.70 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 0.000 0.420 0.430 0.160 0.320 0.320 0.260 0.260 0.210 0.210 0.210 0.180 100.00 0.00 -18.75 0.00 -19.23 0.00 0.00 -14.29 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.338 0.347 0.347 0.250 na na na na na 2.66 0.00 -27.95 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.470 0.470 0.470 0.390 na na na na na 0.00 0.00 -17.02 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.360 0.380 0.380 0.380 0.390 0.390 na na na 5.56 0.00 0.00 2.63 0.00 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 0.000 0.000 0.300 0.250 0.320 0.320 0.287 0.287 0.250 0.180 0.180 0.125 27.92 0.00 -10.13 0.00 -13.05 -27.97 0.00 -30.56 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.270 0.300 0.225 0.190 na na na na na 11.11 -25.00 -15.56 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.223 0.223 0.223 0.223 na na na na na 0.00 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 0.070 0.075 0.080 0.040 0.040 0.045 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.060 0.063 0.063 0.00 12.50 11.11 0.00 0.00 20.00 4.17 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.350 0.350 0.350 0.280 na na na na na 0.00 0.00 -20.00 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.320 0.320 0.320 0.320 0.320 0.320 0.320 na na 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 0.135 0.140 0.140 0.070 0.070 0.070 0.070 0.070 0.070 0.070 0.070 0.070 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.410 0.450 0.450 0.450 na na na na na 9.76 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.338 0.338 0.338 0.338 0.338 na na na na 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.330 0.450 0.345 0.345 0.345 0.345 0.300 na na 36.36 -23.33 0.00 0.00 0.00 -13.04 Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 0.300 0.300 0.340 0.300 0.200 0.220 0.240 0.270 0.310 0.310 0.310 0.310 -33.33 10.00 9.09 12.50 14.81 0.00 0.00 0.00 KCAP Financial,Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 0.000 0.290 0.420 0.240 0.170 0.170 0.180 0.280 0.250 0.210 0.150 0.120 -29.17 0.00 5.88 55.56 -10.71 -16.00 -28.57 -20.00 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 0.000 0.000 0.117 0.125 0.125 0.130 0.140 0.155 0.165 0.175 0.180 0.185 0.00 4.00 7.69 10.71 6.45 6.06 2.86 2.78 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.160 0.310 0.360 0.370 0.300 0.300 0.220 na na 93.75 16.13 2.78 -18.92 0.00 -26.67 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.340 0.340 0.350 0.350 0.350 na na na na 0.00 2.94 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.270 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.340 na na 25.93 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.340 na na na na 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 0.180 0.310 0.400 0.200 0.170 0.180 0.120 0.160 0.160 0.120 0.060 0.020 -15.00 5.88 -33.33 33.33 0.00 -25.00 -50.00 -66.67 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 0.340 0.390 0.400 0.405 0.410 0.304 0.304 0.330 0.333 0.250 0.250 0.250 1.23 -25.97 0.00 8.72 0.76 -24.81 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.240 0.263 0.270 0.285 0.285 0.285 na na na 9.38 2.86 5.56 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 0.000 0.140 0.220 0.240 0.260 0.270 0.280 0.280 0.280 0.280 0.280 0.180 8.33 3.85 3.70 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -35.71 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 0.000 3.800 3.900 4.575 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.270 0.410 0.460 -100.00 na na na na na 51.85 12.20 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.339 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.340 na na na na 0.44 0.00 0.00 0.00 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.600 0.600 0.600 0.600 0.400 0.400 0.400 0.400 na 0.00 0.00 0.00 -33.33 0.00 0.00 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.300 0.352 0.352 0.352 0.352 0.352 na na na 17.50 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 0.000 0.150 0.310 0.400 0.410 0.440 0.500 0.540 0.540 0.540 0.450 0.450 2.50 7.32 13.64 8.00 0.00 0.00 -16.67 0.00 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.350 0.360 0.360 0.360 0.360 0.360 na na na 2.86 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.250 0.300 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.340 0.270 na na 20.00 13.33 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.59 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 0.300 0.360 0.300 0.150 0.200 0.240 0.270 0.290 0.290 0.290 0.290 0.290 33.33 20.00 12.50 7.41 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.300 0.360 0.360 0.360 na na na na na 20.00 0.00 0.00 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.380 0.390 0.390 0.390 na na na na na 2.63 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.355 0.355 0.355 0.355 0.355 na na na na 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

There is a point to starting with this set of data. One needs to begin their due diligence with one perception in mind - that BDCs are predominantly serial dividend cutting companies. There are some BDCs that are relatively new and have not cut a dividend "yet". There is only one serial dividend growing BDC. And there are a few BDCs owning safer assets that should have fewer and smaller dividend cuts over the course of their life times.

There are multiple bad apples in this crop. Your personal experience with BDCs, if it is to be positive, requires that you strongly minimize (if not avoid) those bad apples by having an assessment system that identifies those. There are some good apples - and you need an assessment system that strongly assists in finding and owning those.

What attributes should one want in a BDC?

(1) A well covered dividend - or a dividend that is a few pennies per share less than the annual Net Investment Income projection. I do not want coverage to be dissipating.

(2) A rising NAV - or at least a NAV trend that is better than the sector average NAV trend.

A portfolio that is safer than average for a substantial majority of the BDCs that I own - which can be found in several ways:

(3) A BDC with a lower than sector average Portfolio Company Weighted Average Yield - or the majority of my portfolio to be low PWAY. PWAY is the average yield on the investments that a given BDC owns.

(4) A BDC with high income projection accuracy when looking at the annual NII numbers. I have a spreadsheet with these numbers. I do not want to own any BDC with terrible history of earnings disappointments.

(5) A BDC with lower revenue volatility when comparing the quarterly TII numbers. I have a spreadsheet with these numbers.

(6) A BDC with the favorable attributes that results in lower yields on its IOUs (under 5%) as measured by the annualized interest expense to debt ratio.

(7) A BDC that has an earnings projection that is equal to or lower than a run rate NII based on Portfolio times PWAY + Run Rate Fee Income.

(8) A BDC that has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with average 'churn related income'. I have 2 spreadsheets with these numbers.

In all cases, I want to be purchasing a BDC at a fair yield, Price/NII and Price/NAV given its attributes:

( 9) I want to compare the candidate BDC with other BDCs with close to the same PWAY.

(10) I want to compare the candidate BDC with other BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage.

(11) I want to compare the candidate BDC with other BDCs with close to the same NAV trend.

(12) I do not like a BDC with eggs in too few baskets. I do not want to own a BDC with less than 25 portfolio company investments. I like BDCs with more than 70.

(13) With leverage comes volatility - and I don't like higher than average volatility. So I want a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%.

(14) A BDC is taking some amount of risk for every dollar it makes - so I want a higher percentage of revenue than reaches the bottom line in income. I want NII/TII ratios over 50%.

(15) In most cases - most of the change in NAV values comes from the "net realized and unrealized gains" per share in the portfolio. I want a better than sector average trend in "gains". This task mostly replicates point 2.

(16) I want to know the influence on NAV that secondary offerings or share buy-backs had on the NAV each quarter.

I want sufficient transparency in the reporting of earnings metrics and portfolio quality that I have a "heads up" on upcoming problems.

(17) I want a BDC that reports Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio numbers on its portfolio companies. Most BDCs fail this test. I want a majority of what I own to pass this test.

(18) I want a BDC that has some transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees along with prepayments that are contained in interest income.

(19) I want a BDC that reports Q4 numbers - or at least provides a weighted average share number for the fiscal fourth quarter.

(20) Secondary offerings below NAV are a bad thing and can not be forgiven unless management surrenders back all the harm this does to NAV.

(21) I want to track the percentage of income that comes from structured products or CLOs. BDCs with more than 5% weightings in these strongly tend to have higher than average earnings volatility and higher NAV declines. (Examples: ACSF, AINV, KCAP, PSEC, TICC) I would prefer to avoid all CLOs.

(22) I want to track the percentage of income that comes from PIK or payment in kind income. BDCs with more than 10% share of income in PIK strongly tend to have higher than average earnings volatility.

(23) I want to track the percentage of income that comes from energy loans. BDCs with more than 5% share of income in energy strongly tend to have higher than average earnings volatility. In the last two years, energy loans have caused falling NAVs. (Examples: AINV, BKCC, CMFN, FSIC, OHAI, PNNT)

As this is an intro article to a series, I want to provide answers to some questions that will apply to multiple BDCs. The rest of the content of this article will answer the following: (1) Does a metric focus provide advantages? (2) Why focus on the major metrics I have chosen? and (3) Why pay attention to the less than major metrics I have chosen.

Why focus on changes in the NAV?

I want to show this audience some NAV-related parsed data - and see what lessons the data provides.

The Predictive Power of LTM NAV Trends on Valuations: NAV trends influence Price/NAV ratios and Price/NII ratios. There is often a correlation to YTD price changes as well.

The following BDCs had LTM Positive NAV change over 1%: ACSF, CMFN, FDUS, FSIC, GAIN, GLAD, MAIN, NMFC, OFS, PFLT, PNNT, SCM, SLRC, TCAP, TCPC, TICC, TSLX and WHF. Their YTD mean price change = 4.98% and 13 of the 18 beat the sector mean yearly price change of 1.42%. Their mean yield = 9.24% compared to a PWAY of 10.89% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 1.06 and an average Price/NII ratio = 11.23. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.6 and had LTM NAV growth of 6.49%.

The following BDCs had Q1-17 LTM NAV change less than 1% but more than a 2% loss: ARCC, GBDC, HCAP, HTGC, MRCC, PSEC, SAR, SUNS and TPVG. Their YTD mean price change = 2.09% and 4 of the 9 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 9.35% compared to a PWAY of 10.66% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 1.06 and an average Price/NII ratio = 10.88. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.0 and had LTM NAV growth of -0.20%.

The following BDCs had Q1-17 LTM NAV change of between a 2% loss and a 6% loss: CPTA, FSFR, GSBD and TCRD. Their YTD mean price change = -3.59% and 1 of the 4 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 10.13% compared to a PWAY of 11.12% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 0.91 and an average Price/NII ratio = 9.52. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.8 and had LTM NAV growth of -3.30%.

The following companies had more than a 6% loss on LTM NAV change ABDC, AINV, BKCC, FSC, GARS, HRZN, KCAP, MCC and OHAI. Their YTD mean price change = -4.14% and 4 of the 9 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 10.89% compared to a PWAY of 11.31% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.77 and an average Price/NII ratio of 8.12. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.8 and had LTM NAV growth of -13.13%.

Historical Price Changes By Degree of LTM NAV Growth:

Year Best Growth Small Growth Small Fall Large Fall 2012 +26.31% +15.25% +13.61% 2013 +23.79% + 2.97% - 2.68% 2014 -11.08% -10.08% -20.16% 2015 +12.10% - 7.76% - 8.24% -19.14% 2016 +17.56% +18.49% - 4.68%

Most of the data from which I derive messages will come from a comparison of several BDCs in a single time period. But I will also show some content where I look at one BDC over several times periods. A good example of this is the series of spreadsheet that provide the "PWAY to Dividend/NAV ratio" data. Let look at one BDC with a stable dividend history, two with falling dividend histories, and the only one with a growing dividend history.

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- ARCC Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.37 0.37 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 NII/share 0.35 0.40 0.38 0.38 0.40 0.35 0.47 0.39 0.38 0.32 0.34 0.41 0.39 0.34 0.41 0.47 0.38 0.34 0.44 0.47 0.22 NAV 15.47 15.51 15.74 16.04 15.98 16.21 16.35 16.46 16.42 16.52 16.71 16.82 16.71 16.80 16.79 16.46 16.50 16.62 16.59 16.45 16.50 Dividend/NAV 9.6 9.5 9.7 9.5 9.5 9.4 9.3 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.1 9.0 9.1 9.0 9.1 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.2 9.2 9.2 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 9.8 9.9 9.6 9.5 9.3 9.1 9.0 8.9 9.1 10.5 10.6 10.4 10.3 10.1 9.9 9.8 9.3 9.3 TII/Portfolio 12.3 11.2 11.5 12.0 11.9 11.6 12.0 11.6 10.9 11.0 11.8 11.8 9.6

When I look at ARCC - I see stability of dividend. Can I find data points that would pointed this stability?

NII had a history of "oscillating" around 38 (with the exception of the most recent quarter). NAV change has been tiny. The PWAY is predominantly consistent. The PWAY is usually above the Dividend/NAV - but the spread in tiny.

How does ARCC get away with having such a tiny spread while maintaining its dividend? The answer is found in "accounting". All but two BDCs put gains from accelerated amortization and prepayment fees in with Net Investment Income and include this income as a small part of the PWAY calculation. ARCC and Golub do not.

Compared to other BDCs, ARCC and Golub are under stating their PWAY, TII and NII. ARCC still has some portfolio churn related income going into TII. This is why the TII/NAV ratio is also shown.

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- FSC Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.13 NII/share 0.26 0.24 0.27 0.26 0.28 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.24 0.25 0.24 0.22 0.18 0.20 0.18 0.17 0.16 0.20 0.18 0.16 0.13 NAV 9.87 9.85 9.92 9.88 9.90 9.90 9.85 9.85 9.81 9.71 9.64 9.17 9.18 9.13 9.00 8.41 8.33 8.15 7.97 7.31 7.23 Dividend/NAV 11.6 11.7 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.7 11.7 10.2 10.3 10.4 10.9 7.8 7.9 8.0 8.6 8.6 8.8 9.0 9.8 10.0 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 12.0 11.4 11.4 11.1 10.9 11.1 10.8 11.1 10.4 10.7 10.9 10.8 10.9 10.3 10.6 10.4 10.3 10.4 TII/Portfolio 10.7 11.3 12.2 11.2 10.7 12.0 10.6 11.2 10.6 11.4 10.9 10.6 10.2

What is the purpose and the starting point questions of all due diligence for all income producing equities? From this retired investors point of view - due diligence should answer the questions of "Is the dividend safe?" and "can the dividend grow?"

There are plenty who will argue that historical data only tells one about the past - and nothing about the future. I disagree. I believe I can harvest "red flags" from historical data.

When I look at FSC - I see dividend cuts in Q1-14; Q1-15 and Q2-17. Prior to the beginning of the start of this data - there was a cut in Q1-12. Can I find data points that would have pointed to the danger of the upcoming cut in advance?

NII was below the dividend - but that had been the case since the dividend was set at $0.29. If coverage was a warning signal, it was becoming like "the boy who cried wolf".

The NAV was $9.87 at the end of Q1-12. The NAV stayed close to stable up until Q4-14. By the time this metric joined the chorus to sing wolf, the cut was just around the next corner.

The metric that gave the best "time relevant danger signal" was the spread between the dividend/NAV ratio and the PWAY. In Q4-12, the first quarter when I began gathering that metric, the dividend/NAV ratio was below the PWAY. It took three quarter of the PWAY being the higher ratio before the dividend was cut.

The first quarter after the cut, the dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread was 90 bps. The safety margin that is true in most cases is 200 bps. This is an indication that the cut was too small. During the four quarter when the dividend was at 25, the NII numbers were 24, 25, 24 and 22. This was a second indicator the cut was too small.

The dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread turned negative in Q4-14 - and the dividend was cut the next quarter. The raw decline in the PWAY signaled the danger of an upcoming cut. The rise in the dividend/NAV ratio (caused by the falling NAV) signaled the danger. The toxic combination of the two resulted in action.

The dividend was set at 18 for nine quarters. NII was within 2 cents of that number for the first eight. NAV was moderately falling during the whole time period. The dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread began at (10.70 - 7.80) 290 bps in Q1-15 - and had fallen to only 40 bps when the last cut was announced.

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- MCC Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.28 0.31 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 NII/share 0.31 0.36 0.36 0.39 0.36 0.37 0.41 0.42 0.38 0.41 0.37 0.35 0.30 0.30 0.31 0.28 0.26 0.20 0.23 0.19 0.15 NAV 12.63 12.60 12.60 12.69 12.73 12.73 12.70 12.68 12.69 12.65 12.43 11.74 11.68 11.53 11.00 10.01 9.80 9.76 9.49 9.39 8.94 Dividend/NAV 8.9 9.8 11.4 11.3 11.3 11.3 11.7 11.7 11.7 11.7 11.9 12.6 10.3 10.4 10.9 12.0 12.2 12.3 9.3 9.4 9.8 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 14.0 13.9 13.8 13.6 13.6 13.5 13.4 12.6 12.5 12.6 12.4 12.4 12.2 12.1 12.0 11.8 11.7 11.6 TII/Portfolio 13.1 14.6 12.3 13.0 11.6 11.9 11.4 12.4 11.2 10.5 11.9 11.4 10.5

When I look at MCC - I see dividend cuts in Q1-15; Q3-16 and Q2-17. Can I find data points that would have pointed to the danger of the upcoming cut in advance?

NII fell below the dividend in Q4-14 and was cut one quarter later. If coverage is a warning signal, it was failing to provide much of a notice.

The NAV was $12.70 at the end of Q3-13 - which is the first quarter the dividend was set at 37. The NAV stayed close to stable up until Q4-14. The cut was just around the next corner when the warning signal went off.

The metric that gave the best "time relevant danger signal" was the spread between the dividend/NAV ratio and the PWAY. In Q3-14, the PWAY fell. It took two quarters before the dividend was cut.

The first quarter after the cut, the dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread was (12.60 - 10.30) 230 bps. The safety margin that is true in most cases is 200 bps. This is an indication that the cut of the right size. During the six quarter when the dividend was at 30, the NII numbers were 30, 30, 31, 28, 26 and 20. This is a second instance when the fall in NII was sudden, so the metric failed to provide much of an advanced warning.

The dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread fell to 20 bps from 150 bps in Q4-15 - and the dividend was cut in Q3-16. Thus this metric was providing the needed "advanced" one would want in "advanced notice". The rise in the dividend/NAV ratio (caused by the falling NAV) signaled the dividend was in danger.

The dividend was set at 22 for three quarters. NII was signaling moderate danger in Q4-16. NAV was falling during the whole time period. The dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread began at (11.80 - 9.30) 250 bps in Q3-16 - and had fallen to 180 bps at the end of Q1-17 - when the last cut was announced. This metric let me down in giving notice of this cut. But by this time, metrically aware investors were already scared away from owning MCC.

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- MAIN Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.41 0.42 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.46 0.46 0.48 0.49 0.49 0.51 0.51 0.51 0.52 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 NII/share 0.48 0.47 0.49 0.56 0.50 0.51 0.47 0.57 0.52 0.53 0.55 0.59 0.51 0.55 0.56 0.57 0.54 0.54 0.58 0.57 0.57 NAV 15.72 16.89 17.49 18.59 18.55 18.72 20.01 19.89 20.14 21.03 21.08 20.85 21.87 21.84 21.79 21.24 21.18 21.11 21.62 22.10 22.44 Dividend/NAV 10.3 9.9 10.3 9.7 9.7 9.9 9.3 9.7 9.8 9.4 9.7 9.8 9.3 9.6 9.9 10.2 10.2 10.2 10.3 10.0 9.9 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 11.5 10.4 10.0 11.4 10.3 9.3 9.7 9.7 9.9 8.5 9.2 9.1 9.7 9.2 9.1 9.7 9.4 9.7 TII/Portfolio 9.3 9.7 9.7 9.9 8.5 9.2 9.1 9.6 9.2 9.1 9.7 9.4 9.7

When I look at MAIN - I see a string of dividend increases. But the pace of dividend growth has slowed. Can I find data points that would have pointed to the potential of the upcoming increases in advance - and the current slow down?

NII had a history of providing strong coverage. The degree of coverage has fallen over time. Up until 2014, NII was also increasing. NII has changed from "increasing" to "oscillating". NAV growth was fantastic between 2010 and 2013. NAV has also changed from "increasing" to "oscillating".

What has changed? I suspect that almost all of the NAV growth came from gains provided by secondary offerings sold well above NAV. MAIN entered 2015 with a relatively high energy weighting. As MAIN worked through those problems, it probably became more cautious. And with less secondary offerings due to such caution, NAV growth dissipated.

The change in the NAV is a de facto measurement of change in dividend safety. And this is one reason why the change in NAV highly correlates with the change in price.

Why focus on dividend coverage?

BDCs with dividend coverage (or NII above the dividend) rarely have dividend cuts. And when those rare events happen, forward NII/share performance usually fails to show that a dividend cut was needed. Coverage is a major influence on valuations - with companies having superior coverage also having higher valuations - and vice versa. In most years, superior coverage results in superior total returns. But it is the change in coverage that drives returns. For example, superior coverage could be dissipating while inferior coverage could be improving over prior projections.

What follows is the year to date data for BDCs without a last 12 month dividend cut and PWAYs above 9%:

The following dividend paying BDCs had Q2-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of less than 93%: GSBD, SAR, TPVG and TSLX. Their YTD mean price change = 5.43% and 3 of the 4 beat the sector mean yearly price change of 1.42%. Their mean yield = 8.77% compared to a PWAY of 10.80% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 1.12 and an average Price/NII ratio = 10.44. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.2 and had LTM NAV growth of 1.12%.

The following BDCs had Q2-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 93% - but less than or equal to 100%: ABDC, HCAP, HTGC, MAIN, MRCC, NMFC, OFS, SLRC, TCPC and WHF. Their YTD mean price change = 2.93% and 6 of the 10 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 8.98% compared to a PWAY of 11.53% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio = 1.12 and an average Price/NII ratio = 11.10. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.0 and had LTM NAV growth of 1.43%.

The following companies had Q2-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 100% but had 2018 Dividend/EPS ratios under 100%: ARCC, FDUS, GLAD, SCM and TCAP. Their YTD mean price change = 5.56% and 3 of the 5 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 9.31% compared to a PWAY of 11.28% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 1.09 and an average Price/NII ratio of 10.96. They had an average analyst rating of = 2.4 and had LTM NAV growth of 3.82%.

The following companies had Q2-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 100% and 2018 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 100%: FSIC, GAIN, HRZN, MCC, PSEC and TICC. Their YTD mean price change = -1.70% and 3 of the 6 beat the sector mean yearly price change. Their mean yield = 11.93% compared to a PWAY of 12.61% - they sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.88 and an average Price/NII ratio of 10.10. They had an average analyst rating of = 3.1 and had LTM NAV growth of 3.53%.

Historical Price Changes By Degree of Dividend Coverage:

Year Best Coverage 2nd Best Coverage Next Year Coverage No Coverage Sector Average 2010 +44.60% +18.42% +43.61% +24.41% +38.12% 2011 -11.27% -9.82% -10.16% -29.19% -11.27% 2012 +22.53% +5.66% +28.69% +13.44% +18.88% 2013 +14.08% + 2.87% +32.16% - 1.80% +6.77% 2014 -12.70% -18.66% -15.94% -28.92% -15.53% 2015 - 4.26% -11.44% -11.74% -20.98% -12.90% 2016 +18.66% +14.90% - 0.99% +11.64% 6.58%

Why focus on PWAYs?

A good rule of thumb - The higher the risk of a loan, the higher the interest rate on that loan. So it may also be true that BDCs with portfolios of higher yielding loans will have less dependable dividends and also more prone to have NAV falls. What does the recent data say?

The Correlation of Weighted Average yield to changes in NAV and weeding out ACSF, FSFR, KCAP, OHAI, SAR and TICC

The following companies had weighted average yields at or under 9%: GBDC, PFLT and SUNS. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.54% and three year NAV change is -2.20%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 9% and 10%: ARCC, CMFN, MAIN and MRCC. Their mean LTM NAV change is 2.05% and three year NAV change is -0.37%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 10% and 11%: AINV, FSC, FSIC, GARS, SAR, SLRC, TPVG and TSLX. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.93% and three year NAV change is -10.43%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 11% and 12%: ABDC, BKCC, GLAD, GSBD, MCC, NMFC, PNNT, SCM, TCAP, TCPC, TCRD and WHF. Their mean LTM NAV change is -0.61% and three year NAV change is -10.90%.

The following companies had weighted average yields over 12%: CPTA, FDUS, HCAP, HRZN, HTGC, OFS and PSEC. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.61% and three year NAV change is -7.74%.

Why pay attention to leverage?

As a rule of thumb, the lower the level of leverage (or the lower the percentage of debt to equity capital), the lower the risk to the equity shareholders.

The Correlation of Leverage to other metrics

The following companies debt to NAV ratios under 60%: ABDC AINV, FDUS, SLRC and SUNS. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -3.52%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 100%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 10.97. Their mean yield is 8.93%. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.35% and three year NAV change is -7.46%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -5.00% and three year dividend change is -4.47%.

The following companies had debt/NAV ratios between 60% and 80%: ACSF, ARCC, BKCC, CMFN, FSIC, GAIN, GLAD, GSBD, HCAP, HRZN, MAIN, PSEC, PFLT, TCAP, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX and WHF. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -2.53%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 106%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 10.90. Their mean yield is 9.22%. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.98% and three year NAV change is -5.10%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -2.92% and three year dividend change is -0.90%.

The following companies had debt/NAV ratios over 80%: CPTA, FSC, FSFR, GARS, GBDC, HTGC, KCAP, MCC, MRCC, NMFC, OFS, PNNT, SCM and TCRD. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -6.23%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 90%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 9.62. Their mean yield is 10.58%. Their mean LTM NAV change is -2.57% and three year NAV change is -14.48%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -13.29% and three year dividend change is -18.75%.

Why pay attention to the cost of debt capital?

As a rule of thumb, companies that invest in items that generate safe and predictable income flows can borrow money at lower rates. If that is true, then one can borrowing a safety assessment from skilled third parties based on the interest rates each BDC is charged for its debt.

The Correlation of the cost of debt to other metrics

The following companies interest expense/debt ratios under 4.5%: ACSF, ARCC, BKCC, CMFN, FSFR, FSIC, GAIN, GARS, GBDC, GSBD, MAIN, MRCC, NMFC, OFS, PFLT, SCM, SUNS, TCPC and TSLX. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -3.61%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 104%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 11.30. Their mean yield is 8.87%. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.79% and three year NAV change is -4.60%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -3.95% and three year dividend change is -1.49%.

The following companies had interest expense/debt ratios between 4.5% and 6%: FDUS, FSC, GLAD, HTGC, KCAP, PNNT, TCAP, TCRD and WHF. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -6.57%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 97%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 9.57. Their mean yield is 10.36%. Their mean LTM NAV change is -0.51% and three year NAV change is -13.15%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -11.87% and three year dividend change is -19.15%.

The following companies had interest expense/debt ratios over 6%: ABDC, AINV, CPTA, HCAP, HRZN, MCC, PSEC, SLRC and TPVG. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -2.52%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 91%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 9.43. Their mean yield is 10.76%. Their mean LTM NAV change is -4.06% and three year NAV change is -14.00%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -9.08% and three year dividend change is -11.16%.

The above data strongly indicates that BDCs with lower cost of debt capital have superior histories based on NAV change and dividend change. There are still some good companies with higher cost of debt and less than good companies with lower cost of debt - but this is a metric I need to constantly have on my radar.

There is probably a limit to the amount of content a reader can absorb in one sitting - and I am probably in danger of exceeding that limit for some of this audience. So this is a good point for this article to come to a close.

With this sample, you know how I communicate. You can see that the lessons in this content are metric derived lessons. There is a chance that you will find value in the series that follows if you and I are reaching the same assessments on this content. And along the way, I have provided some new content to readers who have followed me for a while.

I look forward to reading your comments.

