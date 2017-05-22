Discover Financial: Perpetually Cheap

As with most financials, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is a perpetually cheap stock. The market continues to expect a repeat of the financial crisis that isn't likely to recur again.

Discover recently dipped below $60 as the market was disappointed regarding increased delinquency rates on credit card loans. Should investors use this dip to buy the stock alongside stock buybacks of the credit card company?

My previous investment thesis focused on Discover Financial trading at an extremely cheap value while offering a catalyst with the payment services group and repurchasing stock on the cheap. The stock eventually rallied during 2016 providing nice upset to the initial recommendations.

The payment services group hasn't really paid off with related revenues only growing 5% YoY in Q1. Not the end of the world, but most payment companies have done far better in the last year.

The biggest problem with Discover now is the fears surrounding subprime lending in the credit-card sector. The company reported a 38 basis points increase in the 30 day delinquency rate in Q1.

Remember that the domestic economy is still in growth mode so the increase in bad credit is highly concerning. The sector though isn't buying the concerns as Discover Financial repurchases shares and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) recently announced a big capital return plan after a similar dip in the stock.

Discover Financial jumped onto the top net payout yield list for May as the financial continues repurchasing a large amount of shares. The company bought 7.4 million shares during Q1 for $520 million producing a large net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield.

With a market cap of only $23 billion and a dividend yield of 2%, Discover Financial generates a large net payout yield with the large quarterly buybacks. The stock is a clear buy based on this yield now approaching 11%.

The domestic economy seems due for a recession. For this reason, the fear over credit risk is likely to impact Discover Financial for the summer.

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is clearly back on the watch list. Valuation is now attractive and the yield is highly appealing. The stock though isn't even back to the lows prior to the election suggesting risk adverse investors should wait for another dip before loading up.

