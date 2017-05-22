3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 22, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech," a daily digest designed to help you get to grips with the swirling news of the pharmaceutical industry. Today, we're focusing a lot on optimistic early trial results, featuring collaborations with mega-pharmas like Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Oncolytics results at ASCO were not all unfavorable

Yesterday, we took a peek at the unfortunate findings from Oncolytics Biotech's (OTCQX:ONCYF) reolysin assessment in prostate cancer. These findings have led to the suspension of reolysin in this indication.

Well, thankfully, there are some early encouraging findings as well. ONCYF combined reolysin with Merck's pembrolizumab in metastatic pancreatic cancer, which is arguably a much higher unmet need than prostate cancer. It's also a notoriously tough treatment setting to break new ground in with the failure of promising therapy after promising therapy.

In a phase 2 study of this combination, reolysin plus pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in a small cohort of patients who had failed first-line treatment. With 11 enrolled patients, the combination demonstrated manageable tolerability, and of five patients with evaluable disease, three patients had disease control, one of whom responded to therapy.

Looking forward: These are very early results for a treatment strategy that has a long way to go to get off the ground in pancreatic cancer. To be honest, I'm happy that there were some early signals of efficacy, but this is way too early, and pancreatic cancer is so tough a disease to treat that reolysin may very well join the graveyard of promising therapies. My fingers are crossed, and I'd keep an eye out, but I wouldn't be shouting off the rooftops about these findings just yet.

CytRx coming at soft tissue sarcoma, phase 3 results are in!

CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) has placed its early money on the development of aldoxorubicin, an albumin-bound form of the classic chemotherapeutic doxorubicin, in soft tissue sarcoma.

This is a tumor space that represents a substantial unmet need, and the biggest selling point of albumin-bound formulations of chemotherapies is the ability to deliver higher cumulative doses without as much treatment-disrupting toxicity.

At ASCO 2017, CYTR will present the findings from a phase 3 study in patients with relapsed/refractory soft tissue sarcoma. Progression-free survival compared with investigator's choice chemotherapy was approaching double, with aldoxorubicin yielding PFS of 5.32 months versus 2.96 for the control. Cardiotoxicity risk appeared to be substantially reduced in the aldoxorubicin treatment arm as well.

Looking forward: These findings are highly promising in a challenging tumor space. It appears that some of the doxorubicin-related toxicity has been successfully sidestepped, especially as it relates to cardiotoxicity. The oral presentation promises to provide more detail, so we'll have to see what we can learn when those come out. As it stands, aldoxorubicin appears like a strong contender in this space.

Anti-DKK1 antibody provides a leap in the standard of care for biliary cancer

DKK1 is a protein that plays a part in regulating Wnt signaling, and in recent years, it's become an attractive candidate for therapeutic targeting. Now we're seeing some clinical findings for this approach, first in biliary cancer. The antibody used in this study is being developed jointly by Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Eli Lilly.

In the phase 1 study, presented at ASCO, anti-DKK1 was combined with standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine+cisplatin) for first-line treatment. The therapy was well tolerated, and it provided a disease control rate of over 95% (21/22 had at least stable disease on the therapy), with 32% achieving a partial response.

Looking forward: Biliary tract cancer has a notably poor prognosis, especially once chemotherapy fails. These findings provide some promise in this treatment setting. Since typical disease control rates with gemcitabine+cisplatin range from 45.7% to 81.4%, this early signal looks quite remarkable if it is reproducible in a broader group of patients. This LPTX and LLY collaboration is definitely going to be one to watch as it develops.

Conclusions

Today's theme has been "promising" to "highly promising," which definitely gets the intrepid investor's ears tingling. These early readouts may present opportunities for significant gains as the trials and products develop. However, caveat emptor; we've seen a lot of great-looking agents fail quite spectacularly in late-stage trials.

