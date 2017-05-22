Toll Brothers Earnings Preview: Valuation Is A 'Tweener' With Longer-Term Issues

Peak earnings for TOL in 2006 were $4.50 - $5 in EPS, today, peak earnings probably closer to $4 per share.

Sector fairly valued at 1.5(x) tangible-book, which is exactly where TOL is trading today at $37 - $38 per share.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) the high-end homebuilder that targets the $750,000 and above new home buyer, reports their fiscal Q2 '17 quarterly results on Tuesday morning, May 23rd before the opening bell.

Analyst consensus is looking for TOL to report $0.63 in EPS on $1.268 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year (y/y) growth of 24% and 14%, which is good growth for the high-end new-home giant.

Both EPS and revenue estimates (forward estimates for 2017 and 2018) are seeing upward revisions to numbers, which is also a positive.

Here is a quick look at the numbers:

Q2 '17 (est) Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 2019 EPS est $3.42 $3.42 $3.32 n/a 2018 EPS est $3.41 $3.41 $3.30 $3.38 2017 EPS est $3.12 $3.12 $3.06 $3.10 2019 est EPS gro rt 0% 0% 1% n/a 2018 est EPS gro rt 9% 9% 8% 9% 2017 est EPS gro rt 18% 18% 16% 24% 2019 P.E 11(x) 10(x) 9(x) n/a 2018 P.E 11(x) 10(x) 9(x) 8(x) 2017 P.E 12(x) 11(x) 10(x) 9(x) 2019 est rev's $6.7 $6.7 $6.7 n/a 2018 est rev's $6.5 $6.5 $6.3 $6.4 2017 est rev's $5.8 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 2019 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 5% n/a 2018 est rev gro rt 12% 12% 11% 10% 2017 est rev gro rt 12% 12% 10% 13%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates as of 5/22/17

As readers can see, the numbers look ok, Toll's P.E is reasonable relative to its growth rate. The only thing that caught my eye was that fiscal 2018 and 2019 estimates are converging, showing little growth y/y.

Here is an article written back in 2013 just as Ben Bernanke was initiating the Taper Tantrum where I thought we would finally see sharply higher longer-term interest rates (10-years and longer) and in fact the 10-year Treasury today is trading about where it was in May, 2013, eventually trading up to 3% by December '13.

What is even more interesting is that TOL has started repurchasing stock even while there has been insider selling although shares outstanding have fallen from a high of 186 million in July '14 to 170 million in fully-diluted shares outstanding as of January, 2017.

And the added benefit is that TOL financed the share repurchases without adding substantially to long-term debt which was $2.7 billion in July, 2014 and is $2.7 billion today (balance sheet value of TOL's long-term debt, that is).

Conclusion:

There is a lot of bullish sentiment around TOL and other homebuilders today, thanks to shortages of new single-family homes on the market, and also (supposedly) a shortage of housing labor.

On the fiscal Q1 '17 conference call, TOL raised the range of their expected 2017 new home deliveries to 6,700 - 7,500 homes in fiscal 2017, which is always a plus.

In addition TOL's gross margin was a little better-than-expected so labor issues are not squeezing gross and operating margins yet.

Personally, I think TOL is a "tweener" stock, in between a valuation range, that makes it neither a strong buy (somewhere in the high $20's) or a stronger sell (somewhere in the low $50's).

For readers that wish to trade the stock you can probably squeeze a few bucks out of a long position here if you can be patient and if interest rates don't rise sharply (and the odds of a June '17 fed funds rate hike have fallen from 95% a month ago to about 70% today), but that is neither a recommendation or advice.

Morningstar rates TOL fairly-valued at $33.50 which is a fair value estimate that could drift higher over the next few quarters without a rate shock, but I've never been wild about the homebuilders (either TOL or Lennar) since they struggle to be consistent free-cash-flow generators and rely heavily on long-term debt to finance operations.

Morningstar construes the homie's as "no-moat" businesses, and I can't disagree, although TOL has a slight edge in my opinion thanks to their high-end average price point being considerably higher than other homebuilders.

TOL's "peak earnings" in 2006 - 2007 were $4.50 - $5.00 per share. In this labor and more rational homebuilding market, my own guess is peak earnings for TOL will be closer to $5.00 per share, hence TOL is a better sell in the high $40's, low $50's in my opinion.

Homebuilders are traditionally fairly-valued at a 1.5(x) price-to-tangible-book-value (TBV) valuation, so with TOL having a book value (no goodwill that I can see either) as of fiscal Q1 '17, 1.5(x) $25 would be $37.5 or almost exactly where TOL is trading today as this is being written.

The sentiment around homebuilders seems bullish, and neither the technicals or fundamentals shout "table-pounding" buy for investors.

In 2013, my own premise was rising rates would push the homebuilder sector back to book value-ish valuations and sentiment would turn negative. Traders can try and own the stock for a few bucks if you are willing but for a longer-term, significant position, the plan for clients is to stay out of the group until valuations become really compelling. Some upside may be missed, but rising rates and stronger economy will hopefully give investors another shot at TOL stock and the sector.

