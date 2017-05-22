Western Asset Mortgage: You Get Burnt Playing With Fire

As you know, I have been following Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) for some time and downgraded the stock to a HUGE SELL. It did not stop there. I then told you it was setting cash on fire and I was out. This one was not to be touched. The name has been trading with extreme volatility of late as performance has dwindled and tricky accounting has cooked the books to cover massive losses. As such I felt pretty strongly that the company's dividend was in some jeopardy and sure enough it's been cut and cut again. Performance was so bad I called it a "train wreck." In fact, I called it simply disgusting. Some said this was too far. I was being too harsh. Maybe I was being unprofessional in my assessment. Maybe they are right. I suppose I should be slightly more objective, and more professional despite the company DESTROYING shareholder value and crushing blue collar investors who chased the dividends. Hey I want the company to do well. But I am honest. This one has devastated investors. And while you can argue the dividends will add up over time (an argument I make all the time in stronger names), the fact is it is going to take years to recoup paper losses unless performance turns around now. As you know I have a very specific set of indicators I look for in mREITs. So what are we looking at here?

I will be up front and tell you that book values have been pressured in nearly all of the mREITs this reporting season. The good news is that for the sector, things have been on the mend slightly the last few quarters. I will repeat what I said in my last article on WMC:

"Net interest rate spreads have been rather favorable for most companies reporting. Most are covering their dividends via their core earnings. Some have more transparent core earnings than others. Some report normalized core earnings. Others have used the metric to hide performance that would not be discovered without close investigation of the financial reports."

So how is this one doing? The company saw GAAP net income of 20.2 million or $0.48 per share compared to last quarter which saw a net loss of $38.2 million or $0.92 per share. Everyone understands what GAAP, is but as I have always said the best gauge for the dividend coverage is core earnings. Western Asset Mortgage reported that it saw core earnings plus drop income of just $0.25 million. What a joke. This is down from the $0.52 per share last quarter. My initial reaction was the same as yours. This is a drastic miss. Especially after last quarter's "beat." Last quarter's beat didn't add up if you will recall. While the accounting is appropriate it results in figures that tend to mislead. Recall that ColoradoWealthManagementFund put out an excellent piece that walks through the math here and why this number is off. The 'true' earnings were likely much lower, like we are seeing this quarter.

So as far as the dividend goes it was ONCE AGAIN NOT COVERED. However there have been major shortfalls in the past. This company was in desperate need to legitimately outearn its dividend. At least last quarter it was outearned, even with the math issue alluded to above. But the payout is still in jeopardy. I will reiterate that I see the dividend on high alert. I still worry about a further cut and put the likelihood at 50/50 the cut is announced before summer. The path of the dividend has been sad as well. In Q4 2015, it paid $0.58; in Q3 2015, it paid $0.60; and in Q2 2015, it paid $0.64. Now we are at $0.31, taking the share price down with every cut. Another cut all but guarantees this will be a single digit stock.

Not only was I concerned with the dividend, but also book value in the name. The bottom line is that book values have been pressured for all mREITs. Strangely, WMC saw its book value tick higher this quarter, which caught me by surprise. Still it is way down. When I told you that the name was burning cash, book value was at $10.90. In Q3, book value moved to $11.48 net of the dividend. Back in Q4 it got slammed and fell almost 11% to $10.27. Considering just over a year ago, it was over $13.00, you can imagine the pain investors have felt. This quarter saw the book value move up $0.18 to $10.45. A huge positive, but still this name is just playing with fire.

Last quarter I said: 'get out'. Look, there are stronger mREITs. This company and the stock was one of my worst calls and worst-performing names in my investing career years ago. You can stick around and hope management delivers. Or you can invest in a winning name. This one I hope comes back around for those who are invested. But hope is not an investing strategy. Stay out of the name.

