Kush Bottles Stands Out Among Marijuana Legalization Companies

Kush Bottles (OTCQB:KSHB) has the best fundamentals of any legalization stock, with a strong balance sheet, fast growing sales, profitability in five of the last six quarters, and a strong acquisition pipeline. There are many companies in the marijuana legalization space, but most of the companies are junk and no other pure plays have come close to profitability. The legalization of marijuana at a state level has spread rapidly across the country over the last several years, but marijuana is still illegal at a federal level, leaving many legalization companies as little more than lotto plays. Additionally, large losses across the industry have left nearly all the companies involved in a constant need of more cash. Kush Bottles stands out as the highest quality company in the bunch, with the least amount of risk going forward.

Kush Bottles Makes Real, Legal Products

Last year, amidst the rapid rise of legalization stocks, I set out to find a company which may have an actual, legal product. I was looking for a company which may be a good long term investment in the marijuana space. The legality of the industry at a federal level was the first issue I had to overcome. A lot of marijuana related companies do not have bank accounts, because federal law prohibits companies operating illegal businesses from having bank accounts. This increases the cost of business for many marijuana related companies, which can't have bank loans, bank accounts, credit cards, and many of the other advantages of being able to conduct business electronically or through a bank. Instead, dispensaries, grow operations, and producers of marijuana related products have to operate all cash businesses. Thus, there is a significant need for added security, which adds costs to operations. This also limits the potential growth of companies, who have to fund operations through equity raises and funds from doing business, bank debt is not an option.

After extensively searching the many lists of legalization stocks, I came up with a small list of companies with actual operations and which also had federally legal businesses. Of those, Kush Bottles stood out as the clear leader. Kush does not grow, sell, distribute, market, or have any dealings with marijuana and the many new products on the market derived from marijuana. Instead, the flagship products of Kush are child resistant containers specifically designed for the distribution and sale of marijuana. Much like legal drugs, states which allow marijuana either recreationally or medicinally require child resistant containers. Therefore, every sale of marijuana also requires a child resistant container. If the product is an edible, actual marijuana, a pill, or any other of the many by products, then there is a child resistant container sold as well. The best part is, child resistant containers are completely legal.

On April 20th of this year, Kush announced a strategic partnership with High Times Magazine. In the press release, Kush stated the company will provide packaging for all Cannabis Cup entrants in the United States throughout 2017. The Cannabis Cup is the grand championship of the marijuana industry, allowing growers to showcase their expertise and compete for the prize of growing the best marijuana in a number of categories. The competitions are very high visibility events and the partnership solidifies Kush Bottles as a leader in the marijuana packaging space.

In the marijuana industry there are many completely legal products besides packaging. Security services, agricultural products, legal services, consulting, and accessories are all legal and necessary within the industry. What makes Kush Bottles even more exciting, is the company recently made a large purchase of an accessories company, CMP Wellness. The raw numbers provided in the May 4th press release will be discussed later. What should be highlighted now is the diversification of the company into new products.

CMP makes vaporizers, cartridges, and accessories. For those unfamiliar with these terms, vaporizers allow users to inhale the high inducing chemicals of marijuana, without actually smoking marijuana. The chemicals are reduced down to a wax, shatter, or some other form. When heated the chemicals become vaporized and can be inhaled. This method for marijuana consumption is considered healthier than inhaling the raw smoke traditionally associated with marijuana. The acquisition of CMP Wellness is a good natural fit for Kush Bottles, allowing the company to take advantage of packaging and related products for raw marijuana, edibles, and some of the many byproducts.

The company has operations in the big four states for marijuana legalized at the state level. Colorado, California, Washington, and Oregon are leading the country in the legalized marijuana market, but there are 24 other states with at least some form of legalization. Additionally, Kush Bottles products are being distributed in Canada and Puerto Rico. Overall, there are few companies, if any, which can claim to have such a great footprint in the early stages of the legal marijuana industry. The diversification of products and the high visibility of the company's products is a great plus when determining if the company is an investible business.

For the remainder of this article, all facts and figures were pulled from SEC filings accessed through the OTC Markets website or the previous linked press release on the CMP Wellness acquisition.

Kush Bottles Is Almost Profitable

When I look for an investible business, the company needs to be already profitable and growing or growing very rapidly with profits on the horizon. Kush Bottles was profitable in five of the last six quarters. For the first quarter of fiscal 2017, the company had a small loss of $162,000, which was explained as resulting from stock based compensation and an increase in staff to support growth. The other five of the last six quarters, the company reported small profits of under $25,000. Essentially, the company is operating near break even as the business expands rapidly. The accumulated deficit is only $833,924. For a company in only its third year of operations in a brand new industry, the bottom line is being managed extraordinarily well. As I will show later, most of the publicly traded legalization stocks are losing money on a grand scale.

The driving force behind the break even status of the company is a rapid increase in sales. Sales have climbed from $474,000 in the third fiscal quarter 2014 to $2,971,000 in the second quarter of 2017. The direction is up and to the right. Proper expense management and no long term debt have allowed the company to grow while not incurring the massive losses seen by some early stage companies. Excluding a few companies which have shown a quarter or two of profits from gains on warrants and other special charges, I have not found another legalization pure play which has posted a profit in any quarter, ever. Sure there are some larger companies which have a small amount of business in the legalization industry which are profitable, but there are no pure plays showing profits. Kush Bottles stands alone as the company with the best income statement.

Also, the company has done well in creating an excellent balance sheet. As of the most recently reported quarter, the company has virtually no long term debt, current liabilities are less than cash, and the company has positive tangible equity of $5.5 million. Most companies in this space have negative tangible equity, a good amount of debt, and are struggling to keep cash on the balance sheet. Granted, Kush Bottles has sold shares to keep cash on the balance sheet and has paid for some services with shares. But, the dilution has thus far been minimal when compared to the rest of the industry. The company has increased share count by roughly 2 million, or 4% in the past year, while growing sales 61% on a trailing twelve month basis (prior to the CMP acquisition).

Yet there is a great unknown: great in magnitude and great in the amount of information which has yet to come to light. As mentioned earlier, the company recently acquired CMP Wellness. The company paid $1.5 million in cash and issued 7.8 million shares. There may be additional cash paid if CMP Wellness meets certain performance metrics in the future. As a result, the company now has roughly half the cash as at the end of the most recently reported quarter and roughly 16% more shares. Share holders have for sure been diluted. I would much rather see a company acquire a business for all cash versus issuing shares, but in this instance I am not alarmed. Although we have not been provided with any information on the bottom line, the company did give some top line revenue numbers. Adding the CMP Wellness numbers to Kush Bottles numbers show much promise as outlined in this table.

CMP Wellness is growing much faster than Kush Bottles, with revenue increasing 300% in the trailing 6 months, versus only a 55% increase for Kush. This immediately increases revenue for Kush by 80%, taking the trailing 6 months revenue from $5.4 million to $9.84 million. As far as acquisitions go, this appears to be a great step in the right direction for the company, at least from a top line perspective. There is no indication in the associated filing or the press release as to the financial health of CMP Wellness. But, synergies between the two companies, a broader product line up, and the extremely fast growth of both businesses should lead to a much better overall business. The next quarterly report will be a good read to see the numbers for both companies combined.

Other Legalization Plays Are Junk

The rapid rise in share price of marijuana legalization plays last year was unreal and unsustainable. Most of the companies in this space are truly junk companies. Most have little to no sales, negative equity, are dependent entirely on share issuance to continue operations, and worse still many are illegal on a federal level. I researched ten higher visibility marijuana related stocks, trying to focus on pure plays, and came up with this table of companies. I highlighted the companies in red which may have a questionable legal status at the federal level. I am no legal expert, but from my limited knowledge I would have to stay away from these companies.

As you can see, there is a lot of junk here. The problems span the spectrum of potential problems. Cannabis Science has nearly 2 billion shares. Mass Roots, a marijuana social media company, lost $18 million in the trailing twelve months on less than a million in sales. The tangible equity is negative for this group as a whole and even Kush only has positive equity due to share issuance. There are many other players in this industry, with some websites listing over 200 companies, but as far as I can tell one company after another in this industry is truly junk. The majority of the quality companies in marijuana legalization have remained private, largely due to the federal status of this drug.

Kush Bottles, however, stands out amongst peers. Kush has no long term debt, sales are flourishing and are likely on pace to hit $30 million this year with the recent CMP acquisition. Most importantly, the company's operations are not bleeding money. The ten companies I have shown are not even close to profitability, with no clear path to profits in sight. From an industry comparison stand point, Kush Bottles is by far the best of class. (Note to readers, please comment if there is a legalization pure play I have overlooked which has good numbers.)

The Risks

Throughout this article I have attempted to weave an underlying sense of risk in investing in marijuana related stocks. Let me highlight some for the industry and Kush Bottles in general.

Before the recent acquisition of CMP, Kush Bottles was 56% owned by management. Therefore, those running the company have complete control of the company. Share holders would have little say on any issue which may arise. If the management can't perform, there is no ability to vote out the board members and get fresh people to run the company. Kush also does not have any independent board members. All board members are part of the day to day operations of the company.

For the industry as a whole there is a huge risk. At any time, the federal government could decide to crack down on the industry. Although currently it would be difficult for the Department of Justice to go after marijuana in states which have legalized, there is no assurance this status would not change rapidly. At the very least, most of the industry operates on a cash only basis, limiting the ability to obtain loans, sell via credit/debit card at retail outlets, and costs are higher due to extra security needs.

Perhaps an even bigger risk for the companies currently operating in this space is legalization itself. If marijuana were to be legalized on a federal level, the massive corporations with deep pockets would be allowed to compete. If one could go to Wal-Mart, CVS, Walgreens, and other big box retail stores to buy marijuana, all the smaller parties would have a very hard time competing. Grow operations which are currently small scale and operating out of old warehouses would quickly be up against larger competitors, such as the tobacco companies and large scale farmers. Kush Bottles does not make anything proprietary. Child resistant containers are made by many companies for many different products. If marijuana became legal federally, there is nothing to stop all the potential competitors from quickly muscling out the current industry leaders.

Lastly, Kush Bottles and nearly all legalization plays are microcap companies trading on the bulletin boards or pink sheets. There is no requirement for independent directors on these exchanges, shares are illiquid, and prices are prone to excessive volatility. The NASDAQ and NYSE have not shown an interest in allowing legalization related companies to up-list. Just be the very nature of small companies, there is an added risk factor to owning Kush Bottles or any company in this sector.

Conclusion

I am not sure how to value Kush Bottles. With most companies I can put a reasonable range on where I think shares should be trading or a price where a company would be fully valued. If the company continues to operate without incurring debt, without excessive dilution, and can go from almost profitable to big profits, the value of shares is likely to increase. Currently, sales are growing very rapidly and will grow over 100% again this year. There are no industry peers to compare Kush Bottles to, because other publicly traded legalization companies are mostly hyped up shells of companies. Additionally, Kush Bottles has shown a tendency to acquire companies over time in a very fragmented industry. These additional products and services will add great value, but at what cost has yet to be seen.

I do not currently own shares of the company, but down the road I am likely to be a long term shareholder. The marijuana legalization effort is still in the beginning stages, with just over half of US states decriminalizing or allowing medical marijuana sales. As this trend continues, there is likely to be some very big winners in this industry. I firmly believe Kush Bottles is the one and only company currently in an investible situation for long term gains in the marijuana legalization space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.