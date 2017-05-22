HNI Corporation Stock Is Getting Close To Interesting

From a margin of safety standpoint, I don't think the price is quite right - but HNI could be intriguing if the sell-off continues.

I don't particularly like the office furniture vertical; but one-third of EBIT comes from the Hearth segment, which finally looks to be recovering.

I'll admit that I haven't had the best read on HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) over time, but in my defense the market hasn't always known what to make of the stock, either:

source: finviz.com

HNI does have substantial cyclical exposure in both its Office and Hearth segments, but it's not particularly leveraged (net debt is right around 1x trailing Adjusted EBITDA, by my numbers). Yet HNI has been more volatile than peers like Knoll (NYSE:KNL) and in particular Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR). HNI has had higher highs in the good times for the space (the post-election run) and bigger declines when sentiment changes (as it has for most of 2017).

The recent decline does make HNI a bit interesting at current levels. I've traditionally been rather bearish on the stock, and I still don't like the office furniture space at all. I exited, re-entered, and probably will again exit my position in KNL - not that long ago my largest position - because the space simply doesn't look at all healthy, either near-term or long-term. Even within that space, HNI's has much greater exposure to the lower-end, "supplies-driven" channel, one where Asian competition is toughest. And in contract, Knoll and to a lesser extent Herman Miller have outgrown HNI of late, while the majors as a whole appear to be losing share to independent manufacturers.

Still, HNI's Hearth business appears to be recovering somewhat, after two tough winters pulled forward revenue into 2013 and 2014. That business drives about a third of overall operating profit, and may have more cyclical help from home starts and renovations ahead. Aggressive cost reductions still have some room to boost profits, and HNI trades at just over 14x the midpoint of 2017 guidance with reason to expect further growth in 2018, at least. I certainly like HNI more than I have in the past, and though I'm not sure I like it enough at $42, a continuation of the sell-off could make HNI tempting.

Q1 Earnings and 2017 Guidance

HNI's 2016 results were a bit mixed: EPS rose less than 2% year-over-year, with Office revenue down but profit up, and Hearth revenues falling for a second consecutive year with modest margin improvement.

Q1 results looked poor - but actually came in ahead of guidance. Organic sales were down 2.9% - better than expectations of -3 to -6%. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 similarly declined, falling 16% year-over-year - but beat HNI's range of $0.17-$0.24. Q2 guidance looks somewhat muted, with the EPS range of $0.65-$0.72 bracketing last year's $0.68, and management on the Q1 conference call guiding for ~flat gross and EBIT margins in Q2.

But management certainly sounds optimistic toward a back-half recovery - and there is some good news even in quiet first-half numbers. Pellet stoves may finally have bottomed, and though that revenue is down to ~2% of revenue, sales are higher-margin and can help the Hearth business. Hearth revenue as a whole increased 3.5% in Q1, and is guided positive again in Q2. After a couple tough years - -4.1% in 2015 and -1.5% in 2016 - followed two weather- and fuel price-driven years of strength - +18.3% in 2013 and 22.4% in 2014 - that business may finally be getting back to normal - and to growth. That's a positive for HNI not just in terms of sales: Hearth EBIT margins are higher, at 15.5% in 2016 against 9.3% in Office.

In Office, meanwhile, Q2 looks stronger than earnings numbers might suggest. HNI has 'pruned' the business, as management puts it, divesting assets including an education furniture business (per the Q4 call). But the company is expecting 5-8% growth in Q2, including a 12-15% gain in contract thanks to a few major projects. Divestitures will pull down reported revenue growth to low-single digits, at least as guided, and in the context ~flat gross margins are a bit disappointing. But it seems likely that higher steel prices - HNI is guiding for 4-5% raw material inflation this year - are offsetting the accretive divestitures.

Certainly, it's a surprise to see the stock decline in the month following the report - and even to see HNI drop 2%+ the day following the after-close release. Full-year guidance does incorporate a back-half jump, and some skepticism there might be warranted: HNI disappointed relative to guidance last year after moving it repeatedly, and implied ~20% second-half EPS growth (at the midpoint of Q2 and full-year guidance) looks very aggressive against sub-2% growth in 2016 and a year-over-year decline in H1. HNI also lowered the high end of 2017 guidance after Q1, moving to $2.80-$3.10 from $2.80-$3.15, which CFO Marshall Bridges attributed to inflation and increased investment in the business. But HNI now is down 10% since the report - the worst performance among the four majors (including KNL, MLHR, and Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)). Admittedly, that looks a bit too pessimistic.

Valuation and The Bull Case For HNI

HNI's valuation certainly has come in quite a bit, which helps the bull case at the moment. The stock traded as high as 19x EPS last year, and more notably received a 3-4 turn premium to those peers - a premium of which I remained highly skeptical. That gap has narrowed significantly given YTD performance:

HNI data by YCharts

In fact, HNI now trades in line with peers, for the most part, with HNI at 14x+ on a forward basis, and KNL, MLHR, and SCS all in the 14-15x range on a trailing basis. And there's a case now that HNI should have some premium. The office furniture space doesn't look all that healthy:

source: Knoll May presentation

But there is optimism toward the second half, both from HNI and Knoll on recent calls. And, again, a third of profit comes from Hearth - which should be well-positioned going forward, and probably better positioned than office. There isn't the secular concern - and HNI has #1 (and in some cases dominant) share in Hearth, unlike in contract.

HNI also has benefits from cost-cutting on the way, which should provide as much as a $0.35 benefit to EPS next year (analysts are at $3.35 for 2018, which sounds reasonable even with quiet organic growth). With a little help from new construction and retrofit sales, a bit more margin expansion from 11%+ this year toward a target of 12%, a consistent +/- 15x multiple gets HNI to $50 next year.

That's a fairly reasonable case - but it does require HNI to hit back-half targets this year, which seems like the biggest risk. It also requires continued growth in Office - and doesn't incorporate cyclical risks to that business in particular. (One might argue that eight years into a positive macro cycle, multiples in a very cyclical space should be compressing.) And there's a real question as to what's left on the margin front post-2018; while HNI has cited a target of doubling EPS every five years, it hasn't moved in that direction in some six quarters. I'm not quite compelled to take on those risks for sub-20% upside.

But if HNI gets below $40, the case becomes a bit more interesting, and HNI is trading at 11-12x 2018 EPS (in a reasonably bullish case). There, even modestly disappointing results in 2H 2017/2018 likely keep the stock flat, and a near 3% dividend yield provides some income as well. I still don't love the space, and I'm not completely sold on HNI's prospects in the second half. But I'll admit I'm intrigued, and HNI isn't that far from being simply too cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.