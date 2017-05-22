Microsoft Makes Azure More Affordable

Global IaaS is predicted to grow to a $142 billion industry by 2026. Microsoft therefore has compelling reason to unseat AWS's leadership in IaaS.

By making Azure more affordable, Microsoft will likely attract more small and medium enterprises.

A recent survey already reported that Microsoft’s Azure is already the preferred cloud platform for large enterprises.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure cloud platform is now second only to Amazon (AMZN) Web Services. Amazon should really watch out because Microsoft could replace AWS as the king of the IaaS (Infastructure-as-a-Service) industry. Microsoft’s recent decision to make Azure more affordable can hasten its emergence as the world’s biggest IaaS player.

Microsoft reduced its Windows Server to run in as low as 30GB which will lower the costs for Azure Managed Disk customers. This move should attract more small and medium enterprises to try Azure services.

Yes, it is great that Microsoft’s Azure is now the preferred choice by large enterprises. However, Microsoft still needs to attract the support of more small and medium enterprises to help it unseat AWS’ leadership in the IaaS Market.

(Source: Microsoft)

Why Azure Needs To Attract Small and Medium Companies

Small and medium enterprises do not have the budget of large corporations. Microsoft has no choice but to lower Azure’s fees to gain traction in this important market segment. Please look at the chart below, Azure is indeed growing its customer base while AWS went stagnant.

On the other hand, AWS still holds 57% of the enterprise IaaS market. Azure went from 20 to 34% but it’s still a smaller pie that what AWS has. By imitating Amazon’s low-pricing approach, Azure will become attractive to budget-conscious customers. Due to their huge numbers, small firms are still coveted long-term customers for any IaaS provider.

AWS’ success is largely thanks to it being the top-choice of small and medium-sized ((SMBs)) business. Study the chart below, AWS has an overwhelming lead in SMB IaaS adoption. AWS has 58% of SMBs running apps while there’s only 13% of them running apps on Azure IaaS.

(Source: Leap Consulting)

Amazon’s 57% share in enterprise IaaS therefore owes a lot to its small and medium enterprise customers. Microsoft’s decision to go after these SMB customers will hopefully help it beat AWS.

Why IaaS Is Important To Microsoft

IDC predicted that IaaS will enjoy CAGR of 28.2% until 2020. Three years from now Infrastructure as a service products like Azure and AWS will generate $43.6 billion in revenue. This is a believable forecast. Amazon Web Services generated over $12 billion in 2016. Amazon also took in operating profits of $3.1 billion from AWS last year.

Furthermore, Statista expects global IaaS to be worth $145.6 billion by year 2026. There’s obviously tons of money to be made from providing small and big companies cloud infrastructure. Making Azure more competitive against AWS is clearly a top priority for Microsoft. To do that, lower pricing from Microsoft is key ingredient in beating AWS.

Stronger revenue and income from Azure can help recover the $7.2 billion fiasco of Ballmer buying Nokia’s (NOK) failed phone hardware business. Stronger revenue from Azure can also help pay off the$20 billion debt that Microsoft incurred when it bought LinkedIn.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft’s willingness to make its Azure services more affordable is another reason for us to stay long on MSFT. Low-pricing strategy is a necessary evil when it comes to competing against a low-profit-margin-practitioner like Amazon. Attracting small and medium enterprises away from AWS could propel Azure’s market share to above 50%.

Without the support of budget-conscious SMBs, Azure will remain a second-best to AWS. I surmise that a large portion of AWS’ $12 billion revenue last year likely came from small and medium enterprises. SMBs are a major revenue driver for any IaaS provider and Microsoft is right to cater to them.

With the reduced costs of Azure, Microsoft will hopefully unseat AWS by end of 2017. Such accomplishment could propel MSFT’s price to above $75. My Buy rating for MSFT is supported by its very positive technical and moving averages.

(Source: Investing.com)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.