Trans World Entertainment's (TWMC) CEO Mike Feurer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 22, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mike Feurer - Chief Executive Officer

John Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Hoffman - Chief Merchandising Officer

Analysts

Michael Hertz - Hertz Investments

William Meyers - Miller Asset Management

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Trans World Entertainment Corporation 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your Mr. Mike Feurer, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Mike Feurer

Thank you, Audrey. Good morning. Thank you for joining us as we discuss our first quarter results. On the call with me today are John Anderson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Hoffman, our Chief Merchandising Officer.

Before John reviews our financial results, I’d like to provide highlights from the quarter. Driven by the acquisition of etailz, total revenue for Trans World for the quarter increased 35%. The increase in revenue highlights the digital diversification of the company, we continue to focus on the growth potential of the primary etailz enterprise, the reinvention and stabilization of the FYE brand and the synergies afforded by the combination of the two.

Our FYE segment continues to offer a unique platform for media, entertainment and pop culture for our customers, brands and partners. We again experienced double digit growth in our life style categories. However, we were impacted by the well publicized negative mall traffic trends and the continued expected disruption in our heritage physical media categories. I expect these headwinds to persist to some degree. Further, we were impacted from the delay of federal tax refunds cheques in the month of February. Comp sales for February were down 19%, March and April saw improved trends in both traffic and sales.

Our gross margin for the FYE segment increased 70 basis points to 41.4% through better costing and price management. With etailz contributing nearly 40% of our sales and trending upward Trans World Entertainment is positioned for growth. Through the acquisition of etailz and the on boarding technical, creative, merchandizing and marketing talent, we are developing a relevant next generation 360 degree consumer model.

Now John will take you through financial highlights for the first quarter.

John Anderson

Thanks Mike, good morning everyone. For the first quarter, our net income was $3.5 million or $0.10 per diluted share as compared to a net income of $27,000 or $0.00 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2016. During the quarter, the company recorded an 8.8 million gain on insurance proceeds for corporate owned life insurance policies on the former Chairman.

The operating loss for the quarter was $5.2 million compared to operating loss of $685,000 last year. The FYE segment recorded an operating loss of $4.4 million. Etailz's adjusted operating income which excludes $1.9 million in acquisition related amortization and compensation expense was $1.1 million or 16% increase as compared to the first quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter as presented in note 1 of our earnings release was a loss of $1.1 million as compared to income of $778,000 last year. Total revenue for the quarter was $102 million, an increase of 35% compared to last year.

In the FYE segment revenue decline 14.2% or $10.8 million from last year and comparable sales declined 9.4%. In the etailz segment, revenue for the first quarter was $37 million, a 39% increase as compared to the first quarter last year.

Total gross profit for the quarter was $36.3 million, or 35.6% compared to $30.8 million, or 40.7% last year. In the FYE segment, the gross margin rate was 41.4 compared to 40.7 last year.

Total SG&A expenses for the quarter were $38.3 million or 37.6% of revenue compared to $30 million or 39.7% last year. In the FYE segment SG&A expenses decrease $1 million or 3.2% for the first quarter to $29.1 million. On a rate basis SG&A expenses in the FYE segment were 44.8% compared to 39.7% last year. The increase in the rate was primarily due to comp sales decline and expenses to support the upgrade into the company's digital foundation including re-platforming of fye.com.

Net interest expense was $56,000 for the quarter compared to 173,000 last year. The reduction in interest expense was due to the amendment of our credit facility executed this past January. Cash and cash equivalence at the end of the first quarter was $16 million compared to $91 million last year. The primary uses of cash were the acquisition and operation of etailz and investments and remodel stores in fiscal 2016.

Inventory including $23 million from etailz was $128 million at the of the first quarter versus the $117 million at the end of last year. Excluding etailz inventory per square foot were $69 at the end of the first quarter versus $70 per square foot last year. We ended the quarter with 273 stores and 1.5 million square feet in operation versus last year's 290 stores and 1.7 million square feet.

Now Scott will take through our merchandizing sales highlights.

Scott Hoffman

Thanks, John. Good morning. I will now review our results by category for the FYE segment. Comparable sales for the quarter were down 9.4% versus last year as Mike mentioned our comp sales were disproportionately impacted by the delay in income tax refunds in February. Although still negative, the trend of our comp sales did improve materially for March and April. In our lifestyle categories, comp sales increased 10% for the quarter, we are focused on identifying, creating and delivering merchandize that differentiates our customer experience and brand. These categories represented 33% of our business for the quarter compared to 26% last year.

For the quarter, electronics comp sales increased 5%, electronics represents a 10% of our business for the quarter compared to 9% last year. Video comp sales declined 17% for the quarter, video represent a 35% of our business during the quarter compared to 40% last year. Music comp sales declined 21% for the quarter, the music category represented 22% of our business for the quarter compared to 25% last year.

We expect to see continued industry wide declines in our media categories due to non-physical options, while we continue to drive growth in our lifestyle and electronics categories, physical media represented 57% of the business for the FYE segment in the first quarter. We are still focused on providing our loyal customers an ample selection in these categories while adjusting our inventory position accordingly.

Now, I’ll turn it back over to Mike.

Mike Feurer

Thanks, Scott. To achieve overall growth, we must combine the best for physical and digital experiences in new ways that matter to the customer. We are focused on identifying, creating and delivering merchandize that differentiate our customer experience and brand. Trans World is improving the shopping experience and reach through the following.

Upgrading our digital foundation to provide our customers with a frictionless shopping experience, collaborating with entertainment partners to offer our customers experience with the sense of community, investing in technology and talent to drive sales using smart data and predictive analytics and immediately immersing into the vibrant digital market place.

We’re embracing the direction of the New American consumer model and aggressively repositioning the organization to better serve our customers and partners. Free acquisition of etailz and the ongoing transformation of the FYE segment, we will maximize the tools and capabilities we’ve constructed acquired and are developing to create a relevant next generation, 360 degree consumer model.

Inherent in our pursue this vision is a substantial entertainments and pop culture component, that lends itself both to our heritage as well-established relationships, but also aligns with the direction of the American shopping experience.

Now I would like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Michael Hertz with Hertz Investments. Please state your question.

Michael Hertz

I just had one question, we had announced the change to the arrangement with etailz where a lot money was relieved to escrow and there was a split between us and etailz and I was just calling to get some background why we decided to do that? And how that affects the purchase of etailz?

Mike Feurer

We definitely -- we looked at the overall arrangements and what we had been discovering through the maturation of the acquisition and we did bring down the purchase price by $5 million while commonalty releasing funds for us to invest in the opportunities that we have been identifying, as opposed to having it tied up in escrow.

Michael Hertz

And when you say to invest, you mean like in other acquisitions or in story models? What would we be using those funds to invest in?

John Anderson

Yes, it would be utilized to invest in either etailz, some of the digital initiatives we have for that chain and also for the Trans World digital foundation investments including the re-platforming which Mike has mentioned in his comments as well.

Mike Feurer

It allowed us to focus on the long-term potential for shareholder value versus shorter term short-term looks at what was originally part of the earnout.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of William Meyers with Miller Asset Management. Please state your question.

William Meyers

I would like to hear more if possible about the re-platforming of fye.com does that mean moving over to etailz or what does that really amount to?

Mike Feurer

It refers to the underlying technology and software, et cetera, but also some of the talents in terms of the on boarding of talent and our ability to compete from the digital standpoint across both FYE and fye.com, but also etailz. John?

John Anderson

Yes, it is a new platform that has pretty significant enhanced functionality than the platform we are on right now, but it is not related to really where etailz expertise is. In the market place, we will be expanding offering there, but just what we are talking about the re-platforming internally Of fye.com is really our direct site.

Mike Feurer

Right, so we really -- we're addressing deficiencies that we have in our ability to capitalized on the digital piece.

William Meyers

Okay, and one more question if I could, would you say is etailz you had increased revenue, is etailz picking up new customers or is that mainly the same customers you had when -- that it had when you bought it and just increased volume from the end customers?

Mike Feurer

Yes, that’s a combination of existing and additional customers.

William Meyers

Okay, well that’s all from me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. That does conclude our question and answer session. I’ll now turn it back to your CEO for any closing comments.

Mike Feurer

Okay thank you Audrey. I would like to thank you for your time today and we look forward to talking to you about our second quarter 2017 results in August. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

