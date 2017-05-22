Marijuana Stocks: Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF Has 4 Winners So Far

Below is a complete listing of all N = 16 stocks included in the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] (TSE: HMMJ), now, available on the Over-the-Counter (HMLSF).
|
Security Name
|
Ticker
|
1
|
Insys Therapeutics Inc.
|
(NASDAQ:INSY)
|
2
|
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|
3
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)
|
(NYSE:SMG)
|
4
|
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
|
(NASDAQ:GWPH)
|
5
|
Canopy Growth Corp.
|
6
|
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
(NASDAQ:ZYNE)
|
7
|
Aphria Inc.
|
8
|
Cronos Group Inc.
|
9
|
Organigram Holdings Inc.
|
10
|
Cannimed Therapeutics Inc.
|
11
|
Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
12
|
Emblem Corp.
|
13
|
ICC International Cannabis Corp.
|
14
|
Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.
|
15
|
22nd Century Group Inc.
|
(NYSEMKT:XXII)
|
16
|
The Hydropothecary Corp.
The complete listing and closing price per share [PPS] measures for all N = 16 of the stocks included in the ETF, and the ETF, overall, are provided in APPENDIX A.
Using the April 4, 2017, closing PPS as a base, below is a chart for each stock, including the overall ETF, for all N = 33 trading days since inception. The data used to produce this chart is provided in APPENDIX B.
Let Someone Else Do the "Most" of the Research
Buying the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF is the most carefree means of participating in any marijuana sector growth for long-term buy-and-hold investors. However, as an alternative, consider "buying the losers," periodically, while building your own portfolio, perhaps, to outperform the ETF.
An Example
Assume that you have $16,000 to invest in the marijuana sector and would like to employ a "relatively" passive investment strategy. Using this article as an example, take an initial position with a $1,000 investment in each of the n = 12 "losers," perhaps with below the close GTC bids and "watch list" the remaining n = 4 for a lower entry PPS. Over a relatively short period, you can build a portfolio at a relatively favorable entry PPS. You can still monitor the performance of the ETF, perhaps even daily, saving time.
SA Followers Surprised Me
I was a bit surprised when I glanced at the number of Seeking Alpha followers for the four winners. Below is a "snapshot" of these measures:
|
Ticker
|
Followers
|
Percent
|
INSY
|
12,913
|
124.9%
|
EMMBF
|
1,180
|
101.8%
|
ICCLF
|
246
|
130.3%
|
XXII
|
6,378
|
107.0%
This is a tiny sample, but the correlation between SA followers and ETF winners, while positive, is not statistically significant.
The number of SA followers for ICC International Cannabis, the leading ETF stock, is only at N = 246! While only one measure of sentiment, I cannot explain this lack of interest in a stock that has increased 30% in PPS over only 33 trading days.
Summary
I am bullish on the marijuana sector over the long term, but I do not want to spend an enormous amount of time sifting through the nearly N = 230 stocks characterized as cannabis stocks. For this reason, I am looking for a way to participate in the long-term growth but with a minimum of time expended. It is for this reason that I keep 95% of my retirement in mutual funds.
There are no cannabis mutual funds that I know of, yet, but there is an ETF. Using ETF component stocks as a starting point, I believe that it is quite possible to outperform the sector, or, at least, outperform the ETF.
APPENDIX A
|
Date
|
INSY
|
ACBFF
|
SMG
|
GWPH
|
TWMJF
|
ZYNE
|
APHQF
|
PRMCF
|
OGRMF
|
CMMDF
|
SPRWF
|
EMMBF
|
ICCLF
|
TBQBF
|
XXII
|
HYYDF
|
ETF
|
4-Apr-17
|
$10.0800
|
$1.9400
|
$92.7700
|
$119.0000
|
$7.5145
|
$19.7500
|
$5.1115
|
$2.0873
|
$1.9660
|
$8.7400
|
$1.2097
|
$1.6310
|
$0.6200
|
$0.9352
|
$1.2800
|
$1.3970
|
$276.0322
|
5-Apr-17
|
$10.0300
|
$1.9800
|
$92.0500
|
$117.0900
|
$7.4870
|
$19.5200
|
$5.3949
|
$2.2390
|
$2.0610
|
$9.3058
|
$1.2606
|
$1.6655
|
$0.7060
|
$0.9883
|
$1.2600
|
$1.4032
|
$274.4413
|
6-Apr-17
|
$10.2200
|
$2.0200
|
$93.7200
|
$115.9800
|
$7.6638
|
$20.8400
|
$5.6009
|
$2.2644
|
$2.2100
|
$9.1116
|
$1.2800
|
$1.6783
|
$0.7360
|
$1.0850
|
$1.3000
|
$1.6565
|
$277.3665
|
7-Apr-17
|
$10.3600
|
$2.1000
|
$93.3400
|
$116.3100
|
$7.6446
|
$22.0900
|
$5.9082
|
$2.3454
|
$2.3176
|
$9.1566
|
$1.3000
|
$1.8701
|
$0.8254
|
$1.2722
|
$1.3500
|
$1.6440
|
$279.8341
|
10-Apr-17
|
$11.0300
|
$2.4600
|
$93.8300
|
$117.9300
|
$8.1700
|
$24.7800
|
$6.2994
|
$2.5700
|
$2.6000
|
$9.5921
|
$1.4100
|
$2.4300
|
$1.1230
|
$1.5793
|
$1.3300
|
$1.9000
|
$289.0338
|
11-Apr-17
|
$11.2200
|
$2.2500
|
$94.1100
|
$118.2500
|
$7.7300
|
$24.7000
|
$5.8406
|
$2.3584
|
$2.3600
|
$9.4935
|
$1.3200
|
$2.1600
|
$0.9900
|
$1.2439
|
$1.3500
|
$2.0740
|
$287.4504
|
12-Apr-17
|
$11.2500
|
$2.3000
|
$93.5800
|
$117.7500
|
$7.7378
|
$25.0200
|
$5.9251
|
$2.4674
|
$2.3444
|
$9.4063
|
$1.3200
|
$2.2800
|
$1.0487
|
$1.2896
|
$1.3100
|
$1.9487
|
$286.9780
|
13-Apr-17
|
$11.0200
|
$2.1200
|
$93.4400
|
$117.0700
|
$7.4590
|
$25.1900
|
$5.4242
|
$2.3449
|
$2.1254
|
$9.0750
|
$1.2900
|
$2.1690
|
$0.9436
|
$1.2180
|
$1.3300
|
$1.7357
|
$283.9548
|
17-Apr-17
|
$10.5700
|
$2.0397
|
$94.6100
|
$116.2500
|
$7.2200
|
$24.5700
|
$5.1500
|
$2.2410
|
$2.0038
|
$8.5338
|
$1.2300
|
$1.9512
|
$0.8930
|
$1.0726
|
$1.3300
|
$1.6220
|
$281.2871
|
18-Apr-17
|
$10.4300
|
$1.9400
|
$95.3300
|
$113.9400
|
$7.2275
|
$24.2200
|
$4.9994
|
$2.1480
|
$1.9298
|
$8.6000
|
$1.1900
|
$1.8500
|
$0.8240
|
$1.0353
|
$1.3300
|
$1.5280
|
$278.5220
|
19-Apr-17
|
$10.4300
|
$2.1051
|
$96.3200
|
$116.1900
|
$7.6000
|
$24.4000
|
$5.1879
|
$2.3053
|
$2.1200
|
$8.5748
|
$1.2400
|
$2.0400
|
$0.9510
|
$1.1250
|
$1.3300
|
$1.6992
|
$283.6183
|
20-Apr-17
|
$10.4200
|
$2.0300
|
$96.8900
|
$115.8200
|
$7.3506
|
$24.5300
|
$4.9600
|
$2.2174
|
$2.0500
|
$8.5930
|
$1.2184
|
$1.9682
|
$0.9438
|
$1.0819
|
$1.3400
|
$1.6454
|
$283.0587
|
21-Apr-17
|
$10.2100
|
$2.0500
|
$96.7500
|
$114.7600
|
$7.3120
|
$23.2000
|
$4.9601
|
$2.1816
|
$2.0899
|
$8.6462
|
$1.2159
|
$2.1200
|
$0.9198
|
$1.0504
|
$1.3900
|
$1.6599
|
$280.5158
|
24-Apr-17
|
$10.3600
|
$2.0500
|
$96.9600
|
$114.4500
|
$7.2624
|
$22.7200
|
$4.9400
|
$2.1340
|
$2.0700
|
$8.5188
|
$1.1900
|
$1.9800
|
$0.8930
|
$1.0390
|
$1.4800
|
$1.6390
|
$279.6862
|
25-Apr-17
|
$10.5100
|
$1.9600
|
$97.1200
|
$116.7400
|
$6.9901
|
$21.8200
|
$4.7792
|
$2.0259
|
$1.9800
|
$8.2000
|
$1.1400
|
$1.8817
|
$0.8417
|
$0.9563
|
$1.4500
|
$1.4980
|
$279.8929
|
26-Apr-17
|
$11.2100
|
$1.9190
|
$96.9600
|
$119.2600
|
$6.7375
|
$20.9600
|
$4.6300
|
$1.9410
|
$1.8954
|
$7.9579
|
$1.0800
|
$1.8313
|
$0.8020
|
$0.9724
|
$1.4100
|
$1.4520
|
$281.0185
|
27-Apr-17
|
$11.3800
|
$1.8542
|
$97.0000
|
$118.4300
|
$6.5101
|
$20.9900
|
$4.4301
|
$1.8800
|
$1.8400
|
$7.6575
|
$1.0100
|
$1.7300
|
$0.7000
|
$0.8860
|
$1.3700
|
$1.4100
|
$279.0779
|
28-Apr-17
|
$11.2500
|
$1.9100
|
$96.6000
|
$118.7300
|
$6.6620
|
$20.9800
|
$4.5300
|
$1.9740
|
$1.8815
|
$7.6461
|
$1.1200
|
$1.8346
|
$0.8030
|
$0.9247
|
$1.4000
|
$1.4071
|
$279.6530
|
1-May-17
|
$11.2000
|
$1.9720
|
$97.1000
|
$119.0300
|
$6.6900
|
$21.8600
|
$4.7900
|
$2.0440
|
$1.9998
|
$8.0861
|
$1.1170
|
$1.8882
|
$0.8540
|
$0.9500
|
$1.3800
|
$1.4095
|
$282.3706
|
2-May-17
|
$10.9500
|
$1.9718
|
$91.2300
|
$117.2400
|
$6.6425
|
$21.2900
|
$4.8400
|
$1.9570
|
$2.1000
|
$8.4650
|
$1.0897
|
$1.7760
|
$0.8438
|
$0.9200
|
$1.3900
|
$1.2850
|
$273.9908
|
3-May-17
|
$10.7300
|
$2.0000
|
$88.8000
|
$113.2500
|
$6.6460
|
$20.4600
|
$4.7582
|
$1.9283
|
$2.0782
|
$8.4059
|
$1.0900
|
$1.8209
|
$0.8551
|
$0.9154
|
$1.3600
|
$1.3470
|
$266.4450
|
4-May-17
|
$10.6500
|
$1.9600
|
$88.9200
|
$113.2500
|
$6.6300
|
$20.0800
|
$4.6400
|
$1.8640
|
$1.9800
|
$8.0370
|
$1.0700
|
$1.7500
|
$0.8532
|
$0.8771
|
$1.3100
|
$1.3118
|
$265.1831
|
5-May-17
|
$10.8500
|
$1.9300
|
$90.1500
|
$113.0400
|
$6.5400
|
$19.2400
|
$4.5100
|
$1.7990
|
$1.9000
|
$8.0710
|
$1.0300
|
$1.7700
|
$0.8550
|
$0.8800
|
$1.3100
|
$1.3020
|
$265.1770
|
8-May-17
|
$10.6800
|
$1.9601
|
$89.5700
|
$109.6600
|
$6.3500
|
$19.7500
|
$4.4810
|
$1.7916
|
$1.9169
|
$7.8018
|
$1.0900
|
$1.7700
|
$0.8490
|
$0.8480
|
$1.3100
|
$1.3020
|
$261.1304
|
9-May-17
|
$11.7900
|
$1.9000
|
$89.1200
|
$109.1300
|
$6.0293
|
$18.3700
|
$4.3000
|
$1.7368
|
$1.8415
|
$7.6453
|
$1.0400
|
$1.7451
|
$0.8492
|
$0.8212
|
$1.4000
|
$1.1982
|
$258.9166
|
10-May-17
|
$11.5900
|
$1.8290
|
$89.9300
|
$106.0100
|
$5.7000
|
$18.7600
|
$4.0799
|
$1.6600
|
$1.9509
|
$7.1072
|
$1.0900
|
$1.6000
|
$0.7770
|
$0.8231
|
$1.4400
|
$1.1382
|
$255.4853
|
11-May-17
|
$11.6000
|
$1.8800
|
$87.2500
|
$103.7300
|
$6.2499
|
$19.2500
|
$4.5100
|
$1.7930
|
$1.9800
|
$7.3149
|
$1.1200
|
$1.7009
|
$0.8267
|
$0.9018
|
$1.4000
|
$1.1279
|
$252.6351
|
12-May-17
|
$11.6700
|
$1.8100
|
$87.2100
|
$104.1100
|
$5.9200
|
$19.6000
|
$4.3100
|
$1.7123
|
$1.8700
|
$7.4157
|
$1.0762
|
$1.6814
|
$0.7990
|
$0.8950
|
$1.4000
|
$1.1782
|
$252.6578
|
15-May-17
|
$12.1200
|
$1.8500
|
$87.7700
|
$103.2100
|
$6.0500
|
$19.3600
|
$4.4590
|
$1.7186
|
$1.9256
|
$7.3427
|
$1.1100
|
$1.7383
|
$0.8302
|
$0.8960
|
$1.3900
|
$1.1104
|
$252.8808
|
16-May-17
|
$12.0200
|
$1.8500
|
$87.5700
|
$102.9500
|
$6.1275
|
$19.4700
|
$4.3978
|
$1.7330
|
$1.9684
|
$7.3427
|
$1.0853
|
$1.7400
|
$0.8380
|
$0.8958
|
$1.4000
|
$1.1495
|
$252.5380
|
17-May-17
|
$12.0900
|
$1.8400
|
$87.4400
|
$103.7200
|
$5.9900
|
$18.2700
|
$4.2406
|
$1.6714
|
$1.9160
|
$7.7019
|
$1.0974
|
$1.6600
|
$0.8380
|
$0.8700
|
$1.3700
|
$1.1464
|
$251.8617
|
18-May-17
|
$12.2000
|
$1.8346
|
$87.3300
|
$104.2900
|
$5.9804
|
$18.7700
|
$4.2060
|
$1.6561
|
$1.9023
|
$7.1161
|
$1.1000
|
$1.6566
|
$0.8380
|
$0.8650
|
$1.3300
|
$1.1295
|
$252.2046
|
19-May-17
|
$12.5900
|
$1.8409
|
$88.1000
|
$106.2700
|
$6.0200
|
$18.0600
|
$4.1900
|
$1.6615
|
$1.9000
|
$7.2622
|
$1.0920
|
$1.6600
|
$0.8081
|
$0.8752
|
$1.3700
|
$1.2694
|
$254.9693
APPENDIX B
|
Date
|
INSY
|
ACBFF
|
SMG
|
GWPH
|
TWMJF
|
ZYNE
|
APHQF
|
PRMCF
|
OGRMF
|
CMMDF
|
SPRWF
|
EMMBF
|
ICCLF
|
TBQBF
|
XXII
|
HYYDF
|
ETF
|
1
|
4-Apr-17
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
2
|
5-Apr-17
|
99.5%
|
102.1%
|
99.2%
|
98.4%
|
99.6%
|
98.8%
|
105.5%
|
107.3%
|
104.8%
|
106.5%
|
104.2%
|
102.1%
|
113.9%
|
105.7%
|
98.4%
|
100.4%
|
99.4%
|
3
|
6-Apr-17
|
101.4%
|
104.1%
|
101.0%
|
97.5%
|
102.0%
|
105.5%
|
109.6%
|
108.5%
|
112.4%
|
104.3%
|
105.8%
|
102.9%
|
118.7%
|
116.0%
|
101.6%
|
118.6%
|
100.5%
|
4
|
7-Apr-17
|
102.8%
|
108.2%
|
100.6%
|
97.7%
|
101.7%
|
111.8%
|
115.6%
|
112.4%
|
117.9%
|
104.8%
|
107.5%
|
114.7%
|
133.1%
|
136.0%
|
105.5%
|
117.7%
|
101.4%
|
5
|
10-Apr-17
|
109.4%
|
126.8%
|
101.1%
|
99.1%
|
108.7%
|
125.5%
|
123.2%
|
123.1%
|
132.2%
|
109.7%
|
116.6%
|
149.0%
|
181.1%
|
168.9%
|
103.9%
|
136.0%
|
104.7%
|
6
|
11-Apr-17
|
111.3%
|
116.0%
|
101.4%
|
99.4%
|
102.9%
|
125.1%
|
114.3%
|
113.0%
|
120.0%
|
108.6%
|
109.1%
|
132.4%
|
159.7%
|
133.0%
|
105.5%
|
148.5%
|
104.1%
|
7
|
12-Apr-17
|
111.6%
|
118.6%
|
100.9%
|
98.9%
|
103.0%
|
126.7%
|
115.9%
|
118.2%
|
119.2%
|
107.6%
|
109.1%
|
139.8%
|
169.1%
|
137.9%
|
102.3%
|
139.5%
|
104.0%
|
8
|
13-Apr-17
|
109.3%
|
109.3%
|
100.7%
|
98.4%
|
99.3%
|
127.5%
|
106.1%
|
112.3%
|
108.1%
|
103.8%
|
106.6%
|
133.0%
|
152.2%
|
130.2%
|
103.9%
|
124.2%
|
102.9%
|
9
|
17-Apr-17
|
104.9%
|
105.1%
|
102.0%
|
97.7%
|
96.1%
|
124.4%
|
100.8%
|
107.4%
|
101.9%
|
97.6%
|
101.7%
|
119.6%
|
144.0%
|
114.7%
|
103.9%
|
116.1%
|
101.9%
|
10
|
18-Apr-17
|
103.5%
|
100.0%
|
102.8%
|
95.7%
|
96.2%
|
122.6%
|
97.8%
|
102.9%
|
98.2%
|
98.4%
|
98.4%
|
113.4%
|
132.9%
|
110.7%
|
103.9%
|
109.4%
|
100.9%
|
11
|
19-Apr-17
|
103.5%
|
108.5%
|
103.8%
|
97.6%
|
101.1%
|
123.5%
|
101.5%
|
110.4%
|
107.8%
|
98.1%
|
102.5%
|
125.1%
|
153.4%
|
120.3%
|
103.9%
|
121.6%
|
102.7%
|
12
|
20-Apr-17
|
103.4%
|
104.6%
|
104.4%
|
97.3%
|
97.8%
|
124.2%
|
97.0%
|
106.2%
|
104.3%
|
98.3%
|
100.7%
|
120.7%
|
152.2%
|
115.7%
|
104.7%
|
117.8%
|
102.5%
|
13
|
21-Apr-17
|
101.3%
|
105.7%
|
104.3%
|
96.4%
|
97.3%
|
117.5%
|
97.0%
|
104.5%
|
106.3%
|
98.9%
|
100.5%
|
130.0%
|
148.4%
|
112.3%
|
108.6%
|
118.8%
|
101.6%
|
14
|
24-Apr-17
|
102.8%
|
105.7%
|
104.5%
|
96.2%
|
96.6%
|
115.0%
|
96.6%
|
102.2%
|
105.3%
|
97.5%
|
98.4%
|
121.4%
|
144.0%
|
111.1%
|
115.6%
|
117.3%
|
101.3%
|
15
|
25-Apr-17
|
104.3%
|
101.0%
|
104.7%
|
98.1%
|
93.0%
|
110.5%
|
93.5%
|
97.1%
|
100.7%
|
93.8%
|
94.2%
|
115.4%
|
135.8%
|
102.3%
|
113.3%
|
107.2%
|
101.4%
|
16
|
26-Apr-17
|
111.2%
|
98.9%
|
104.5%
|
100.2%
|
89.7%
|
106.1%
|
90.6%
|
93.0%
|
96.4%
|
91.1%
|
89.3%
|
112.3%
|
129.4%
|
104.0%
|
110.2%
|
103.9%
|
101.8%
|
17
|
27-Apr-17
|
112.9%
|
95.6%
|
104.6%
|
99.5%
|
86.6%
|
106.3%
|
86.7%
|
90.1%
|
93.6%
|
87.6%
|
83.5%
|
106.1%
|
112.9%
|
94.7%
|
107.0%
|
100.9%
|
101.1%
|
18
|
28-Apr-17
|
111.6%
|
98.5%
|
104.1%
|
99.8%
|
88.7%
|
106.2%
|
88.6%
|
94.6%
|
95.7%
|
87.5%
|
92.6%
|
112.5%
|
129.5%
|
98.9%
|
109.4%
|
100.7%
|
101.3%
|
19
|
1-May-17
|
111.1%
|
101.6%
|
104.7%
|
100.0%
|
89.0%
|
110.7%
|
93.7%
|
97.9%
|
101.7%
|
92.5%
|
92.3%
|
115.8%
|
137.7%
|
101.6%
|
107.8%
|
100.9%
|
102.3%
|
20
|
2-May-17
|
108.6%
|
101.6%
|
98.3%
|
98.5%
|
88.4%
|
107.8%
|
94.7%
|
93.8%
|
106.8%
|
96.9%
|
90.1%
|
108.9%
|
136.1%
|
98.4%
|
108.6%
|
92.0%
|
99.3%
|
21
|
3-May-17
|
106.4%
|
103.1%
|
95.7%
|
95.2%
|
88.4%
|
103.6%
|
93.1%
|
92.4%
|
105.7%
|
96.2%
|
90.1%
|
111.6%
|
137.9%
|
97.9%
|
106.3%
|
96.4%
|
96.5%
|
22
|
4-May-17
|
105.7%
|
101.0%
|
95.8%
|
95.2%
|
88.2%
|
101.7%
|
90.8%
|
89.3%
|
100.7%
|
92.0%
|
88.5%
|
107.3%
|
137.6%
|
93.8%
|
102.3%
|
93.9%
|
96.1%
|
23
|
5-May-17
|
107.6%
|
99.5%
|
97.2%
|
95.0%
|
87.0%
|
97.4%
|
88.2%
|
86.2%
|
96.6%
|
92.3%
|
85.1%
|
108.5%
|
137.9%
|
94.1%
|
102.3%
|
93.2%
|
96.1%
|
24
|
8-May-17
|
106.0%
|
101.0%
|
96.6%
|
92.2%
|
84.5%
|
100.0%
|
87.7%
|
85.8%
|
97.5%
|
89.3%
|
90.1%
|
108.5%
|
136.9%
|
90.7%
|
102.3%
|
93.2%
|
94.6%
|
25
|
9-May-17
|
117.0%
|
97.9%
|
96.1%
|
91.7%
|
80.2%
|
93.0%
|
84.1%
|
83.2%
|
93.7%
|
87.5%
|
86.0%
|
107.0%
|
137.0%
|
87.8%
|
109.4%
|
85.8%
|
93.8%
|
26
|
10-May-17
|
115.0%
|
94.3%
|
96.9%
|
89.1%
|
75.9%
|
95.0%
|
79.8%
|
79.5%
|
99.2%
|
81.3%
|
90.1%
|
98.1%
|
125.3%
|
88.0%
|
112.5%
|
81.5%
|
92.6%
|
27
|
11-May-17
|
115.1%
|
96.9%
|
94.0%
|
87.2%
|
83.2%
|
97.5%
|
88.2%
|
85.9%
|
100.7%
|
83.7%
|
92.6%
|
104.3%
|
133.3%
|
96.4%
|
109.4%
|
80.7%
|
91.5%
|
28
|
12-May-17
|
115.8%
|
93.3%
|
94.0%
|
87.5%
|
78.8%
|
99.2%
|
84.3%
|
82.0%
|
95.1%
|
84.8%
|
89.0%
|
103.1%
|
128.9%
|
95.7%
|
109.4%
|
84.3%
|
91.5%
|
29
|
15-May-17
|
120.2%
|
95.4%
|
94.6%
|
86.7%
|
80.5%
|
98.0%
|
87.2%
|
82.3%
|
97.9%
|
84.0%
|
91.8%
|
106.6%
|
133.9%
|
95.8%
|
108.6%
|
79.5%
|
91.6%
|
30
|
16-May-17
|
119.2%
|
95.4%
|
94.4%
|
86.5%
|
81.5%
|
98.6%
|
86.0%
|
83.0%
|
100.1%
|
84.0%
|
89.7%
|
106.7%
|
135.2%
|
95.8%
|
109.4%
|
82.3%
|
91.5%
|
31
|
17-May-17
|
119.9%
|
94.8%
|
94.3%
|
87.2%
|
79.7%
|
92.5%
|
83.0%
|
80.1%
|
97.5%
|
88.1%
|
90.7%
|
101.8%
|
135.2%
|
93.0%
|
107.0%
|
82.1%
|
91.2%
|
32
|
18-May-17
|
121.0%
|
94.6%
|
94.1%
|
87.6%
|
79.6%
|
95.0%
|
82.3%
|
79.3%
|
96.8%
|
81.4%
|
90.9%
|
101.6%
|
135.2%
|
92.5%
|
103.9%
|
80.9%
|
91.4%
|
33
|
19-May-17
|
124.9%
|
94.9%
|
95.0%
|
89.3%
|
80.1%
|
91.4%
|
82.0%
|
79.6%
|
96.6%
|
83.1%
|
90.3%
|
101.8%
|
130.3%
|
93.6%
|
107.0%
|
90.9%
|
92.4%
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.