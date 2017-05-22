Marijuana Stocks: Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF Has 4 Winners So Far

As an alternative to simply taking a position in the ETF, build your own – use the ETF “picks” to rotate into “losers,” first.

For those interested in participating in this new and growing sector of the economy, monitoring and “nibbling” the losers may provide for a profitable strategy.

Seeking Alpha follower counts for the four winners, as of May 21, 2017, are [1] 12,913 for INSY, [2] 1,180 for EMMBF, [3] 246 for ICCLF, and [4] 6,378 for XXII.

Below is a complete listing of all N = 16 stocks included in the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] (TSE: HMMJ), now, available on the Over-the-Counter (HMLSF).

Security Name Ticker 1 Insys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) 2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF) 3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) 4 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) 5 Canopy Growth Corp. (OTCPK:TWMJF) 6 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) 7 Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) 8 Cronos Group Inc. (OTC:PRMCF) 9 Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:OGRMF) 10 Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:CMMDF) 11 Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCPK:SPRWF) 12 Emblem Corp. (OTCPK:EMMBF) 13 ICC International Cannabis Corp. (OTC:ICCLF) 14 Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:TBQBF) 15 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEMKT:XXII) 16 The Hydropothecary Corp. (OTC:HYYDF)

The complete listing and closing price per share [PPS] measures for all N = 16 of the stocks included in the ETF, and the ETF, overall, are provided in APPENDIX A.

Using the April 4, 2017, closing PPS as a base, below is a chart for each stock, including the overall ETF, for all N = 33 trading days since inception. The data used to produce this chart is provided in APPENDIX B.

Let Someone Else Do the "Most" of the Research

Buying the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF is the most carefree means of participating in any marijuana sector growth for long-term buy-and-hold investors. However, as an alternative, consider "buying the losers," periodically, while building your own portfolio, perhaps, to outperform the ETF.

An Example

Assume that you have $16,000 to invest in the marijuana sector and would like to employ a "relatively" passive investment strategy. Using this article as an example, take an initial position with a $1,000 investment in each of the n = 12 "losers," perhaps with below the close GTC bids and "watch list" the remaining n = 4 for a lower entry PPS. Over a relatively short period, you can build a portfolio at a relatively favorable entry PPS. You can still monitor the performance of the ETF, perhaps even daily, saving time.

SA Followers Surprised Me

I was a bit surprised when I glanced at the number of Seeking Alpha followers for the four winners. Below is a "snapshot" of these measures:

Ticker Followers Percent INSY 12,913 124.9% EMMBF 1,180 101.8% ICCLF 246 130.3% XXII 6,378 107.0%

This is a tiny sample, but the correlation between SA followers and ETF winners, while positive, is not statistically significant.

The number of SA followers for ICC International Cannabis, the leading ETF stock, is only at N = 246! While only one measure of sentiment, I cannot explain this lack of interest in a stock that has increased 30% in PPS over only 33 trading days.

Summary

I am bullish on the marijuana sector over the long term, but I do not want to spend an enormous amount of time sifting through the nearly N = 230 stocks characterized as cannabis stocks. For this reason, I am looking for a way to participate in the long-term growth but with a minimum of time expended. It is for this reason that I keep 95% of my retirement in mutual funds.

There are no cannabis mutual funds that I know of, yet, but there is an ETF. Using ETF component stocks as a starting point, I believe that it is quite possible to outperform the sector, or, at least, outperform the ETF.

APPENDIX A

Date INSY ACBFF SMG GWPH TWMJF ZYNE APHQF PRMCF OGRMF CMMDF SPRWF EMMBF ICCLF TBQBF XXII HYYDF ETF 4-Apr-17 $10.0800 $1.9400 $92.7700 $119.0000 $7.5145 $19.7500 $5.1115 $2.0873 $1.9660 $8.7400 $1.2097 $1.6310 $0.6200 $0.9352 $1.2800 $1.3970 $276.0322 5-Apr-17 $10.0300 $1.9800 $92.0500 $117.0900 $7.4870 $19.5200 $5.3949 $2.2390 $2.0610 $9.3058 $1.2606 $1.6655 $0.7060 $0.9883 $1.2600 $1.4032 $274.4413 6-Apr-17 $10.2200 $2.0200 $93.7200 $115.9800 $7.6638 $20.8400 $5.6009 $2.2644 $2.2100 $9.1116 $1.2800 $1.6783 $0.7360 $1.0850 $1.3000 $1.6565 $277.3665 7-Apr-17 $10.3600 $2.1000 $93.3400 $116.3100 $7.6446 $22.0900 $5.9082 $2.3454 $2.3176 $9.1566 $1.3000 $1.8701 $0.8254 $1.2722 $1.3500 $1.6440 $279.8341 10-Apr-17 $11.0300 $2.4600 $93.8300 $117.9300 $8.1700 $24.7800 $6.2994 $2.5700 $2.6000 $9.5921 $1.4100 $2.4300 $1.1230 $1.5793 $1.3300 $1.9000 $289.0338 11-Apr-17 $11.2200 $2.2500 $94.1100 $118.2500 $7.7300 $24.7000 $5.8406 $2.3584 $2.3600 $9.4935 $1.3200 $2.1600 $0.9900 $1.2439 $1.3500 $2.0740 $287.4504 12-Apr-17 $11.2500 $2.3000 $93.5800 $117.7500 $7.7378 $25.0200 $5.9251 $2.4674 $2.3444 $9.4063 $1.3200 $2.2800 $1.0487 $1.2896 $1.3100 $1.9487 $286.9780 13-Apr-17 $11.0200 $2.1200 $93.4400 $117.0700 $7.4590 $25.1900 $5.4242 $2.3449 $2.1254 $9.0750 $1.2900 $2.1690 $0.9436 $1.2180 $1.3300 $1.7357 $283.9548 17-Apr-17 $10.5700 $2.0397 $94.6100 $116.2500 $7.2200 $24.5700 $5.1500 $2.2410 $2.0038 $8.5338 $1.2300 $1.9512 $0.8930 $1.0726 $1.3300 $1.6220 $281.2871 18-Apr-17 $10.4300 $1.9400 $95.3300 $113.9400 $7.2275 $24.2200 $4.9994 $2.1480 $1.9298 $8.6000 $1.1900 $1.8500 $0.8240 $1.0353 $1.3300 $1.5280 $278.5220 19-Apr-17 $10.4300 $2.1051 $96.3200 $116.1900 $7.6000 $24.4000 $5.1879 $2.3053 $2.1200 $8.5748 $1.2400 $2.0400 $0.9510 $1.1250 $1.3300 $1.6992 $283.6183 20-Apr-17 $10.4200 $2.0300 $96.8900 $115.8200 $7.3506 $24.5300 $4.9600 $2.2174 $2.0500 $8.5930 $1.2184 $1.9682 $0.9438 $1.0819 $1.3400 $1.6454 $283.0587 21-Apr-17 $10.2100 $2.0500 $96.7500 $114.7600 $7.3120 $23.2000 $4.9601 $2.1816 $2.0899 $8.6462 $1.2159 $2.1200 $0.9198 $1.0504 $1.3900 $1.6599 $280.5158 24-Apr-17 $10.3600 $2.0500 $96.9600 $114.4500 $7.2624 $22.7200 $4.9400 $2.1340 $2.0700 $8.5188 $1.1900 $1.9800 $0.8930 $1.0390 $1.4800 $1.6390 $279.6862 25-Apr-17 $10.5100 $1.9600 $97.1200 $116.7400 $6.9901 $21.8200 $4.7792 $2.0259 $1.9800 $8.2000 $1.1400 $1.8817 $0.8417 $0.9563 $1.4500 $1.4980 $279.8929 26-Apr-17 $11.2100 $1.9190 $96.9600 $119.2600 $6.7375 $20.9600 $4.6300 $1.9410 $1.8954 $7.9579 $1.0800 $1.8313 $0.8020 $0.9724 $1.4100 $1.4520 $281.0185 27-Apr-17 $11.3800 $1.8542 $97.0000 $118.4300 $6.5101 $20.9900 $4.4301 $1.8800 $1.8400 $7.6575 $1.0100 $1.7300 $0.7000 $0.8860 $1.3700 $1.4100 $279.0779 28-Apr-17 $11.2500 $1.9100 $96.6000 $118.7300 $6.6620 $20.9800 $4.5300 $1.9740 $1.8815 $7.6461 $1.1200 $1.8346 $0.8030 $0.9247 $1.4000 $1.4071 $279.6530 1-May-17 $11.2000 $1.9720 $97.1000 $119.0300 $6.6900 $21.8600 $4.7900 $2.0440 $1.9998 $8.0861 $1.1170 $1.8882 $0.8540 $0.9500 $1.3800 $1.4095 $282.3706 2-May-17 $10.9500 $1.9718 $91.2300 $117.2400 $6.6425 $21.2900 $4.8400 $1.9570 $2.1000 $8.4650 $1.0897 $1.7760 $0.8438 $0.9200 $1.3900 $1.2850 $273.9908 3-May-17 $10.7300 $2.0000 $88.8000 $113.2500 $6.6460 $20.4600 $4.7582 $1.9283 $2.0782 $8.4059 $1.0900 $1.8209 $0.8551 $0.9154 $1.3600 $1.3470 $266.4450 4-May-17 $10.6500 $1.9600 $88.9200 $113.2500 $6.6300 $20.0800 $4.6400 $1.8640 $1.9800 $8.0370 $1.0700 $1.7500 $0.8532 $0.8771 $1.3100 $1.3118 $265.1831 5-May-17 $10.8500 $1.9300 $90.1500 $113.0400 $6.5400 $19.2400 $4.5100 $1.7990 $1.9000 $8.0710 $1.0300 $1.7700 $0.8550 $0.8800 $1.3100 $1.3020 $265.1770 8-May-17 $10.6800 $1.9601 $89.5700 $109.6600 $6.3500 $19.7500 $4.4810 $1.7916 $1.9169 $7.8018 $1.0900 $1.7700 $0.8490 $0.8480 $1.3100 $1.3020 $261.1304 9-May-17 $11.7900 $1.9000 $89.1200 $109.1300 $6.0293 $18.3700 $4.3000 $1.7368 $1.8415 $7.6453 $1.0400 $1.7451 $0.8492 $0.8212 $1.4000 $1.1982 $258.9166 10-May-17 $11.5900 $1.8290 $89.9300 $106.0100 $5.7000 $18.7600 $4.0799 $1.6600 $1.9509 $7.1072 $1.0900 $1.6000 $0.7770 $0.8231 $1.4400 $1.1382 $255.4853 11-May-17 $11.6000 $1.8800 $87.2500 $103.7300 $6.2499 $19.2500 $4.5100 $1.7930 $1.9800 $7.3149 $1.1200 $1.7009 $0.8267 $0.9018 $1.4000 $1.1279 $252.6351 12-May-17 $11.6700 $1.8100 $87.2100 $104.1100 $5.9200 $19.6000 $4.3100 $1.7123 $1.8700 $7.4157 $1.0762 $1.6814 $0.7990 $0.8950 $1.4000 $1.1782 $252.6578 15-May-17 $12.1200 $1.8500 $87.7700 $103.2100 $6.0500 $19.3600 $4.4590 $1.7186 $1.9256 $7.3427 $1.1100 $1.7383 $0.8302 $0.8960 $1.3900 $1.1104 $252.8808 16-May-17 $12.0200 $1.8500 $87.5700 $102.9500 $6.1275 $19.4700 $4.3978 $1.7330 $1.9684 $7.3427 $1.0853 $1.7400 $0.8380 $0.8958 $1.4000 $1.1495 $252.5380 17-May-17 $12.0900 $1.8400 $87.4400 $103.7200 $5.9900 $18.2700 $4.2406 $1.6714 $1.9160 $7.7019 $1.0974 $1.6600 $0.8380 $0.8700 $1.3700 $1.1464 $251.8617 18-May-17 $12.2000 $1.8346 $87.3300 $104.2900 $5.9804 $18.7700 $4.2060 $1.6561 $1.9023 $7.1161 $1.1000 $1.6566 $0.8380 $0.8650 $1.3300 $1.1295 $252.2046 19-May-17 $12.5900 $1.8409 $88.1000 $106.2700 $6.0200 $18.0600 $4.1900 $1.6615 $1.9000 $7.2622 $1.0920 $1.6600 $0.8081 $0.8752 $1.3700 $1.2694 $254.9693

APPENDIX B

Date INSY ACBFF SMG GWPH TWMJF ZYNE APHQF PRMCF OGRMF CMMDF SPRWF EMMBF ICCLF TBQBF XXII HYYDF ETF 1 4-Apr-17 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 2 5-Apr-17 99.5% 102.1% 99.2% 98.4% 99.6% 98.8% 105.5% 107.3% 104.8% 106.5% 104.2% 102.1% 113.9% 105.7% 98.4% 100.4% 99.4% 3 6-Apr-17 101.4% 104.1% 101.0% 97.5% 102.0% 105.5% 109.6% 108.5% 112.4% 104.3% 105.8% 102.9% 118.7% 116.0% 101.6% 118.6% 100.5% 4 7-Apr-17 102.8% 108.2% 100.6% 97.7% 101.7% 111.8% 115.6% 112.4% 117.9% 104.8% 107.5% 114.7% 133.1% 136.0% 105.5% 117.7% 101.4% 5 10-Apr-17 109.4% 126.8% 101.1% 99.1% 108.7% 125.5% 123.2% 123.1% 132.2% 109.7% 116.6% 149.0% 181.1% 168.9% 103.9% 136.0% 104.7% 6 11-Apr-17 111.3% 116.0% 101.4% 99.4% 102.9% 125.1% 114.3% 113.0% 120.0% 108.6% 109.1% 132.4% 159.7% 133.0% 105.5% 148.5% 104.1% 7 12-Apr-17 111.6% 118.6% 100.9% 98.9% 103.0% 126.7% 115.9% 118.2% 119.2% 107.6% 109.1% 139.8% 169.1% 137.9% 102.3% 139.5% 104.0% 8 13-Apr-17 109.3% 109.3% 100.7% 98.4% 99.3% 127.5% 106.1% 112.3% 108.1% 103.8% 106.6% 133.0% 152.2% 130.2% 103.9% 124.2% 102.9% 9 17-Apr-17 104.9% 105.1% 102.0% 97.7% 96.1% 124.4% 100.8% 107.4% 101.9% 97.6% 101.7% 119.6% 144.0% 114.7% 103.9% 116.1% 101.9% 10 18-Apr-17 103.5% 100.0% 102.8% 95.7% 96.2% 122.6% 97.8% 102.9% 98.2% 98.4% 98.4% 113.4% 132.9% 110.7% 103.9% 109.4% 100.9% 11 19-Apr-17 103.5% 108.5% 103.8% 97.6% 101.1% 123.5% 101.5% 110.4% 107.8% 98.1% 102.5% 125.1% 153.4% 120.3% 103.9% 121.6% 102.7% 12 20-Apr-17 103.4% 104.6% 104.4% 97.3% 97.8% 124.2% 97.0% 106.2% 104.3% 98.3% 100.7% 120.7% 152.2% 115.7% 104.7% 117.8% 102.5% 13 21-Apr-17 101.3% 105.7% 104.3% 96.4% 97.3% 117.5% 97.0% 104.5% 106.3% 98.9% 100.5% 130.0% 148.4% 112.3% 108.6% 118.8% 101.6% 14 24-Apr-17 102.8% 105.7% 104.5% 96.2% 96.6% 115.0% 96.6% 102.2% 105.3% 97.5% 98.4% 121.4% 144.0% 111.1% 115.6% 117.3% 101.3% 15 25-Apr-17 104.3% 101.0% 104.7% 98.1% 93.0% 110.5% 93.5% 97.1% 100.7% 93.8% 94.2% 115.4% 135.8% 102.3% 113.3% 107.2% 101.4% 16 26-Apr-17 111.2% 98.9% 104.5% 100.2% 89.7% 106.1% 90.6% 93.0% 96.4% 91.1% 89.3% 112.3% 129.4% 104.0% 110.2% 103.9% 101.8% 17 27-Apr-17 112.9% 95.6% 104.6% 99.5% 86.6% 106.3% 86.7% 90.1% 93.6% 87.6% 83.5% 106.1% 112.9% 94.7% 107.0% 100.9% 101.1% 18 28-Apr-17 111.6% 98.5% 104.1% 99.8% 88.7% 106.2% 88.6% 94.6% 95.7% 87.5% 92.6% 112.5% 129.5% 98.9% 109.4% 100.7% 101.3% 19 1-May-17 111.1% 101.6% 104.7% 100.0% 89.0% 110.7% 93.7% 97.9% 101.7% 92.5% 92.3% 115.8% 137.7% 101.6% 107.8% 100.9% 102.3% 20 2-May-17 108.6% 101.6% 98.3% 98.5% 88.4% 107.8% 94.7% 93.8% 106.8% 96.9% 90.1% 108.9% 136.1% 98.4% 108.6% 92.0% 99.3% 21 3-May-17 106.4% 103.1% 95.7% 95.2% 88.4% 103.6% 93.1% 92.4% 105.7% 96.2% 90.1% 111.6% 137.9% 97.9% 106.3% 96.4% 96.5% 22 4-May-17 105.7% 101.0% 95.8% 95.2% 88.2% 101.7% 90.8% 89.3% 100.7% 92.0% 88.5% 107.3% 137.6% 93.8% 102.3% 93.9% 96.1% 23 5-May-17 107.6% 99.5% 97.2% 95.0% 87.0% 97.4% 88.2% 86.2% 96.6% 92.3% 85.1% 108.5% 137.9% 94.1% 102.3% 93.2% 96.1% 24 8-May-17 106.0% 101.0% 96.6% 92.2% 84.5% 100.0% 87.7% 85.8% 97.5% 89.3% 90.1% 108.5% 136.9% 90.7% 102.3% 93.2% 94.6% 25 9-May-17 117.0% 97.9% 96.1% 91.7% 80.2% 93.0% 84.1% 83.2% 93.7% 87.5% 86.0% 107.0% 137.0% 87.8% 109.4% 85.8% 93.8% 26 10-May-17 115.0% 94.3% 96.9% 89.1% 75.9% 95.0% 79.8% 79.5% 99.2% 81.3% 90.1% 98.1% 125.3% 88.0% 112.5% 81.5% 92.6% 27 11-May-17 115.1% 96.9% 94.0% 87.2% 83.2% 97.5% 88.2% 85.9% 100.7% 83.7% 92.6% 104.3% 133.3% 96.4% 109.4% 80.7% 91.5% 28 12-May-17 115.8% 93.3% 94.0% 87.5% 78.8% 99.2% 84.3% 82.0% 95.1% 84.8% 89.0% 103.1% 128.9% 95.7% 109.4% 84.3% 91.5% 29 15-May-17 120.2% 95.4% 94.6% 86.7% 80.5% 98.0% 87.2% 82.3% 97.9% 84.0% 91.8% 106.6% 133.9% 95.8% 108.6% 79.5% 91.6% 30 16-May-17 119.2% 95.4% 94.4% 86.5% 81.5% 98.6% 86.0% 83.0% 100.1% 84.0% 89.7% 106.7% 135.2% 95.8% 109.4% 82.3% 91.5% 31 17-May-17 119.9% 94.8% 94.3% 87.2% 79.7% 92.5% 83.0% 80.1% 97.5% 88.1% 90.7% 101.8% 135.2% 93.0% 107.0% 82.1% 91.2% 32 18-May-17 121.0% 94.6% 94.1% 87.6% 79.6% 95.0% 82.3% 79.3% 96.8% 81.4% 90.9% 101.6% 135.2% 92.5% 103.9% 80.9% 91.4% 33 19-May-17 124.9% 94.9% 95.0% 89.3% 80.1% 91.4% 82.0% 79.6% 96.6% 83.1% 90.3% 101.8% 130.3% 93.6% 107.0% 90.9% 92.4%

