When Will The Wolf Finally Come For Deere?

Deere (NYSE:DE) reported very strong fiscal Q2 earnings. Sales were up 5% year over year (yoy), albeit below prior management guidance. Net income was up 56% yoy, well above prior management guidance. Consequently, the stock hit an all-time high, adding to pain for short sellers:

DE data by YCharts

Of course, the largest contributor to yoy change in EPS (>60%) was the gain on sale of an unconsolidated subsidiary, Siteone Landscape Supply Inc. As Hayden Cole previously pointed out in Q3 2016, Deere also reported an earnings beat driven by gain on sale of another part of Siteone.

However, even adjusting for the impact of the gain on sale, the increase in machinery sales was objectively impressive. Margins improved ex-divestiture. Price realization in the quarter was positive by 2 points.

Deere's earnings revealed some interesting macro insights about a few emerging markets. The US and Canada markets, which account for >70% of Deere's sales, are still expected to decline in 2017. However South America sales are expected to increase by 20%

Management highlighted Brazil and Argentina as key growth drivers. In spite of the recent political turmoil in Brazil, there may be investment opportunities there, especially in local companies involved in agriculture. After the last week's steep drop in Brazil-themed ETFs such as EWZ, BZF, and BZQ, exposure is theoretically cheaper for investors.

India is expected to drive sales in South Asia, according to Deere management. With 7.5%-8.0% GDP growth expected in 2017, India may also be worth looking at for opportunities. Real Vision's Raoul Pal has highlighted India as a major macro growth story.

Yet in spite of the positive surprise on 2017 sales, and the bottom up insights into emerging markets, Deere faces severe long-term risks from credit problems, and a glut of used equipment.

First off, the outlook for crop prices is still quite dismal for farmers. Prices for soybeans, corn and wheat are still near long-term lows, and based on its May 2017 update, USDA is still not expecting a major spike in the near future. A severe weather surprise, can always alter supply projections and drive prices higher, but stockpiles of key crops are still high around the globe. Deere's own projections anticipate flattish crop prices in 2017:

Deere's financial services division has accounted for about 27% of operating profit so far this fiscal year. Provision for credit losses has increased slightly, but is still well below historical average, in spite of the growing credit problems in the US farm sector being reported by regulators. Within the past year, the Farm Credit Administration, St Louis Fed, Minneapolis Fed, and the Chicago Fed have all expressed concern with the declining farm credit quality, partially driven by low crop prices. Nonetheless, Deere's provision for credit loss is barely above its 10-year average, and still below its 15-year average:

Past due receivables have steadily increased in the past few quarters through Q1 2017; this will be a key item to check when Deere's 10-Q comes out, and monitor going forward. It is highly unlikely that Deere will get through the next few years without a large increase in credit losses.

Starting back in 2014, Deere started propping up sales by financing customers with operating leases. Equipment on operating leases is up slightly this quarter, and at $5.9 billion accounts for about 3/4th of Deere's consolidated equity, and basically all of the equity in the separately reporting Capital Corp subsidiary. The residual value of equipment on operating leases has increased more than 2.6x since 2012. In a previous article, I noted:

"Perhaps even more interesting than the loans, a dramatic increase in farm equipment leasing was covered in the WSJ and in various rural media sources. From farmers' perspective, leasing means less upfront cash compared to buying, and no residual value risk. Deere has become much more aggressive with its leasing activities, taking the risk of falling used equipment values onto its balance sheet just as a glut of used machinery is about to come on to the market."

The heavy use of operating leases effectively pulled sales forward. The leasing activity has been accelerating, and the average operating lease had a 33-month term. Consequently, starting this year and accelerating into 2018 and 2019, Deere will need to decide what to do with a growing amount of used equipment coming off lease.

So far in 2017, the secondary market for used equipment has been extremely strong. However, as time goes on, Deere will be forced to cannibalize its own sales of new equipment, and/or take a large writedown on the residual values on its balance sheet. Currently, the residual value of equipment on operating leases reported on the balance sheet is more than 3x 2016 operating profit.

Investors, including this author, have been "crying wolf" on Deere's balance sheet for over a year. I still own some very cheap, longer dated out of money puts (Jan 2018 and Jan 2019) on Deere. This is primarily based on my hypothesis that starting in 2018/2019, Deere will have difficulty further postponing pain from the US agriculture equipment glut. Exact timing is uncertain, but time is not on Deere's side. The market does not seem to be pricing in the severe risk Deere is taking on its balance sheet.