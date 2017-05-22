For Cisco Systems Recurring Revenue Is The Thing To Watch

CSCO is still well below my buy price of $41, which is based on the dividends it will pay in the future.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a company that produces network products that are ubiquitous. The dividend stream I think it can support more than justifies the current market price.

What did I think last time?

I have written two previous articles on CSCO, the last one published on February 23rd. I liked that even though revenues and earnings had declined from the prior-year quarter, CSCO did beat expectations. I also liked that it was executing on its plan to get more revenue from subscriptions and other sources of regularly reoccurring revenue. While it lowered my estimate of how fast it could grow the dividend, the dividend increase still made the market price attractive.

What new information do we have now?

Some time ago, CSCO decided that rather than sell its products outright to customers that instead it would offer customers the option of a subscription-type model. This would have the advantage of making revenues and earnings more predictable, but the trade-off would be that CSCO got less money upfront. Switching to this new model is part of the reason that revenues have declined recently.

Deferred revenues are a product of this new model. I touched upon that in my last article, but didn't have a lot of detail to see how well CSCO was doing. I have since dug deeper into the earnings reports and found more data both on deferred revenue and on realized revenues from the various subscription services.

When CSCO sells a one-year subscription for a router and its software to a customer for say $1,000, it doesn't get to count that $1,200 as current revenue. Instead, it counts $100 as revenue for that month, and the deferred revenue account is credited with the remaining $1,100. Each month for the rest of the subscription period, CSCO counts another $100 of revenue and removes $100 from the deferred revenue account. So each month during the subscription period, CSCO's management can count on another $100 of revenue. In fact the company actually has most of this money already in hand and it just has to wait to call it revenue for accounting purposes.

I went through the latest as well as several past earnings announcement and pulled out the amount that is in the Deferred Revenue account. I plotted the numbers from the Q1 of 2016 to Q3 of 2017 below. Below the chart is a table with the values (I used Excel to generate the chart from the table):

Total deferred revenue has been increasing. The trend has also been upwards in the sub-segments of service and product even though both had one quarter that had a decline from the previous one.

This may not look like a very big increase in deferred revenue. But remember these amounts are net amounts. Each quarter new monies from new subscriptions come in and money goes out as it becomes recognized as revenue. In my prior article, I wasn't able to figure out how much revenue came from subscriptions, but I found out that number in the latest announcement. The press release had two important numbers; one was that 31% of revenues for the current quarter were from these reoccurring sources and that this was up 2% from a year ago. So I know that approximately $3.69 billion of the revenue for this quarter came from reoccurring sources, up from 29% or about $3.43 billion in Q3 last year.

CSCO did not break out how much each sub-segment attributed to the realized revenue, but it did release that the growth of such income from products was 57% from a year ago and that service revenue was up 7%.

I can also calculate how much new money was added to the deferred revenue account. In Q3 of 2016, the account started with $15.185 billion, recognized $3.43 billion, and ended up with $15.272 billion in the account. That means CSCO added $3.52 billion in new deferred revenue. In Q3 of 2017, the account started with $17.086 billion, realized $3.69 billion, and ended up with $17.322 billion. So Q3 2017 added $3.93 billion in new deferred revenue. In these calculations, I haven't taken into account how much of the deferred product revenue is due to hardware or software that customers have already paid for but haven't yet received. There is no mention of that, and based on the statements made, I think this is likely close to a wash between quarters.

To my mind, one of the best things about reoccurring revenue is that management knows the floor of what it will get in the next quarter. This source brought in about $3.69 billion in Q4, and most of that will likely also show up in Q4. Sure, some of the subscriptions will have expired, but CSCO will know how many are due to expire and so can direct resources to getting a renewal. Also it looks like CSCO added a bunch of new subscribers and some of those likely didn't subscribe for the full quarter, so there will be a boost there as well. So that gives CSCO a good solid base of revenues that will continue quarter to quarter. Sure management lowered its guidance for Q4, but I think I see signs that it is near the bottom of this decline.

I took my own advice and bought some shares

On April 25th, I added more shares to my IRA when I purchased $2,000 more shares. Since I do not yet have a full position in CSCO, I have dividend reinvestment turned on for that position. On April 26th, the dividend got me just over one more share. These last two transactions bring me up to just over 197 shares at an average purchase price of $33.19 (this does include the commission charges). Going forward, this should give me a quarterly dividend payment of $57.25 in July unless I manage to buy more shares before the ex-div date.

Looking at the 10-Q, I see that CSCO generated $5.9 billion of FCF over the last six months and spent about $4.6 billion of that on dividends and share buybacks. Since just about half of that was on share buybacks, it should have no trouble affording the dividend.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), I see that CSCO has been pretty aggressive in growing its dividend since it started paying one. As in my last article, I don't think it can keep that pace, so I will use 8.75%. Based on analysts' predictions for EPS in 2020 and a 65% payout ratio, that means the dividend can grow 8.75% a year. I think that is a reasonable rate and well within what CSCO could support. Based on the current yield, I use a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Using those parameters in the DDM calculator produces an NPV of the dividend stream of $45.39. Due to the continuing decline of both revenue and EPS, I want an additional 10% discount to that value, which makes my buy price anything below $41. CSCO closed on Friday at $31.21, which looks to me like a very good bargain.

Can options help?

Some people might only be willing to buy CSCO at a price below my buy price for any number of reasons. I myself am not averse to getting a better price if it looks worth the reward. With the current market price being so far below my buy price, I am most inclined to just buy shares outright. If I can find a good option contract however, it might be worth the chance of either not getting the shares or having them called away. Each investor should make that calculation themselves based on their goals and risk tolerance.

To meet my requirements to write a contract, a put for CSCO shares will need to have a strike price below the current market price, so somewhere between $32 and $30 depending on how far apart the strike prices are. I will also want a premium that is larger than $0.20 (this is the minimum premium I want for any contract). If the contract is longer than a month, I will want a premium that is about 10 cents plus 10 cents for each month so that I cover commission charges and the pro-rated dividend.

Because I am not willing to sell shares at less than my buy price and that price is so far above the current market price, I don't see any call contracts that are worth the risk of losing the shares. I looked out to January but didn't find any that was even close to half the dividend for the time frame.

A cash secured put with a strike price of $31 that expires on June 16th seems attractive to me. Its premium is significantly more than the quarterly dividend for a contract that lasts only 26 days. I don't like letting cash sit around, so I like writing a put for that very reason. With the earnings report just out, it's quite likely that the price of CSCO's stock will drift down slowly on Monday. So I might try a limit order for a day or so to see if it will touch $31. This is an example of "You pay your money, you take your chances". The Delta for the put is -.40, so 60% of the time you won't get the shares with it. So go that route only if you are okay with just getting the premium and then using the $3,100 to purchase some other stock. And certainly don't write a put unless you are willing to pay $31 a share no matter what happens to the market price.

Conclusion

CSCO is a solid company in transition. So far, it looks like the switch in business models to the new subscription-based model is progressing nicely. Going forward, I will want to watch how the deferred revenue plays out and I expect to see the deferred revenue account get larger each quarter. I will also want to see both the recognized revenue for reoccurring sources continue to grow.

My primary concern with buying any stock, CSCO included, is the dividend. At the current time, there seems to be more than enough earnings and cash flow to cover the dividend. There is additional room to grow the dividend if the company cuts back on share buybacks.

It still looks to me like CSCO is executing well on its plan. Given that, the dividend payment and what Cisco can support in the way of future increases, I think the current market price of CSCO, which is about 75% of the price I calculate its dividend payments are worth, is a very good choice for a dividend growth investor who want to buy companies at a good value.

