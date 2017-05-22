Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's (FSPKF) CEO Lewis Gradon on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. (OTCPK:FSPKF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2017 6:00 PM ET

Welcome to the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's Results Conference Call.

Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 2017 full year results conference call.

On the call today are Lewis Gradon, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Paul Shearer, our Senior VP of Sales and Marketing; Tony Barclay, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Somervell, our VP of Products and Technology. Lewis will first provide an overview, followed by some specific comments from Tony, and then we'll open up the call to questions for the team. We will be discussing our results for the year-ended March 31, 2017. We have earlier today provided our 2017 annual report, including financial statements and commentary on our results to the New Zealand and Australian Stock Exchanges. These documents can be accessed on our website at www.fphcare.com/investor.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Lewis.

Well, thank you, Marcus, and welcome to everyone. We are pleased to report a very strong result for the 2017 financial year. Over the past year, we have seen an increase in uptake of our products as customers continue to value the clinical and economic benefits that they provide. Our customers, principally hospital clinicians and home care providers are increasingly choosing our devices to assist in the care of their patients. In the 2017 financial year, we estimate that our products were used in the treatment of more than 12 million patients. In the hospital setting, our products are used in invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation, nasal high flow therapy and during surgery. In long-term-care facilities and home settings, our technologies assist in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea or OSA and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease our COPD and other chronic respiratory conditions.

Overall, operating revenue for the year grew 10% to a record NZD894 million or 14% growth in constant currency terms. That is comprised of 19% constant-currency growth in our Hospital product group and 8% constant-currency growth in our Homecare product group. Operating profit grew by 14% to NZD240.1 million and reported net profit after tax was up 18% on last year at NZD169.2 million. This result is at the top end of our November guidance of NZD165 million to NZD170 million. This is primarily due to a continuation of gross margin expansion and great gains made across our product groups, particularly in our Optiflow nasal high flow therapy products and in OSA masks.

Given the strong result, our Board of Directors has approved an increase fully imputed final dividend of $0.1125 per share, taking the total dividends for the year to $0.195 per share, an increase of 17% on the previous year. Growth in revenue from our hospital products was robust at 19% at constant currency for the year and 16% for the second half. We have now fully lapped for the U.S. hospital distribution change in the second half, and we estimate a contribution of approximately 4 to 5 percentage points from this distribution change to the full year Hospital product group result.

Consumables used outside of our traditional invasive ventilation application and noninvasive ventilation, nasal high flow therapy and surgery continue to be a major growth driver. Constant currency revenue from those applications again grew strongly, up 24% for the second half and accounted for 55% of hospital consumables revenue for the half. We have continued to see a remarkable amount of interest in our Optiflow nasal high flow therapy, with over 200 studies on nasal high flow published in 2016.

Recently, an abstract was published with the results of pediatric and respiratory intervention study, otherwise called the Paris trial. This multi-center randomized controlled trial involved more than 1,400 infants in Australia and New Zealand and investigated the use of Optiflow nasal high flow therapy for infants with bronchiolitis. In infants with bronchiolitis and a supplementary oxygen requirement, nasal high flow therapy had a significantly lower treatment failure rate than standard oxygen therapy with a number needed to treat of 9. The escalation of care was required in 12% of infants on nasal high flow therapy versus 23% of infants on standard oxygen therapy.

Uptake from clinicians for Optiflow nasal high flow therapy and our product range has been strong for many years now. And this study adds to the high-quality evidence that supports the effectiveness of our therapy for infants in respiratory distress.

Last week, we announced the release of our innovative Optiflow Junior 2 cannula range with wave flex technology, and this has received a very positive response from clinicians in New Zealand and Australia. This new cannula accommodates a wider range of patients through the introduction of an extra small size, which may fit smaller babies down to 500 grams. Based on the growing body of clinical evidence on nasal high flow therapy, we believe that we can continue to grow the new applications component of our hospital business in the mid-20s% range in the coming year.

Homecare product group constant currency growth of 8% for the year continued to be encouraging, with OSA mask constant currency revenue growth of 13% for the year and 12% for the second half. As we indicated at the first half, we are lapping some very strong growth numbers for masks from the second half of FY '16, so this is a pleasing result.

During the second half of FY '17, we introduced our Brevida nasal pillows masks which is available in Australasia, Europe and North America. We've had a very positive response from home care providers, and together with our Simplus and Eson masks, we now have a full range of masks that are renowned for their comfort, feel and ease of use.

OSA flow generator revenue declined 19% for the year and 21% for the second have in constant currency terms as our sales team continued their emphasis on OSA masks and the myAIRVO product range. You may have seen from our earlier announcement today that we have released our new SleepStyle CPAP system. SleepStyle includes a world-class auto algorithm with central apnea detection and a full range of innovative comfort options. Specific features include an easy access chamber, user-friendly menu, large responsive menu buttons, built-in connectivity options and a quiet integrated design. SleepStyle will be available in New Zealand and Australia in June, and in other countries upon receipt of the relevant regulatory clearances. At the same time, we will release iPhone and Android smartphone apps, allowing patients to track the progress of their therapy, and we will release further enhancements to our data management and integration technologies. Our products for delivering Optiflow nasal high flow therapy in the home used in the treatment of patients with COPD continue to grow strongly. We expect published clinical data supporting the benefits of this therapy in the home to grow in the coming years, much as we have seen in the hospital setting. We again generated significant revenue from recurring consumables and accessories this year accounting for 86% of operating revenue in the year and 87% in the second half. Gross margin expansion for the year was better than expected, increasing 205 basis points to 66%. In constant currency terms, gross margin for the year increased by 206 basis points and 120 points for the second half. This increase was primarily due to a favorable product mix and operating efficiencies from our Mexico manufacturing facility.

In Homecare, average selling prices declined as expected, generally within a 2% to 5% range. Overall, that was more than offset by positive mix shift to new masks and higher spec flow generators. We expect constant currency gross margins to expand at 50 to 100 basis points over the year of FY '18 year as the benefits of new products, product mix in Mexico manufacturing continue.

So moving on now to operating expenses. This year, we have again increased our investment in R&D with expenditure growing 17% to NZD86 million for the year. This represents 9.6% of revenue. That above average increase reflects significant milestone activity related to a number of new product projects across the business, including the recently released Optiflow Junior 2 cannula range and the SleepStyle CPAP system which I've previously mentioned.

We expect our strong product pipeline to continue over the next several years with new masks, respiratory consumables, flow generators and compliance monitoring solutions all under development.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11% to NZD269 million for the year or approximately 16% growth in constant currency, largely due to the continuing expansion of sales teams and promotional activities around the world, building up our global systems network and protecting our intellectual property rights. We have included an update on the patent litigation proceedings with ResMed in the press release and in contingent liability Note 19 of the annual report.

We have been providing unique solutions for patients for more than 45 years now, and we take pride in our proprietary technology. We also respect the valid intellectual property rights of others and we are confident in our position in this regard.

We incurred expenses of $20.7 million in FY '17 in relation to the patent litigation, and we expect to incur these costs at a similar run rate during FY '18. These costs are included within our earnings guidance.

We anticipate that in constant currency terms, our operating expense growth rate for the FY '18 year will be several percentage points above underlying revenue growth. Now before making further comment on the outlook for the 2018 financial year, I'll pass the floor over to Tony to discuss our balance sheet, cash flows and foreign exchange position. Tony?

Thanks, Lewis, and good morning, everyone. Looking first at cash flow today. Operating cash flow was $193.6 million for the year, which was significantly higher than last year. The increase in operating cash flow was mainly as a result of the smaller increase in working capital in this period compared to last year. Inventory has increased at a rate in line with business growth whereas receivable days outstanding are at a recent low. The change in U.S. distribution for hospital products has improved our receivables days outstanding.

Tax payments are higher than last year. Tax payments this year reflects the impact of the strong growth in earnings and that we ended up frontloading the first 2 provisional tax payments in New Zealand with smaller payment made in May. We expect operating cash flow to continue to track very closely with tax paid profit.

CapEx, including intangibles, was $63 million for the year versus $66 million for the prior year. The level of CapEx for FY '17 was lower than we previously estimated, mainly due to the timing of a number of projects, including the settlement of our land purchase in Mexico which occurred earlier this month. The majority of CapEx for the current year was for increased manufacturing capacity in new [proctolyn]. Within the intangibles expenditure, is further implementation cost in relation to the SAP project approximately $5.7 million, less than the prior year as significant activity was occurring last year due to the New Zealand and Mexico implementations. SAP has now been implemented in 5 of our global sales offices.

We expect CapEx for FY '18 to be higher than FY '17 with FY '18 CapEx expected to be approximately $140 million. CapEx is again in the main for capacity for both existing and new products, but also this includes approximately $80 million for new facilities in Mexico and New Zealand.

Included within operating cash flow is $5 million of other income from the Callaghan Innovation growth grant. We were successful earlier in the year in our application to Callaghan to extend our growth grant for further 2 years to September 30, 2018, again, for an amount of $5 million per annum. Based on the current grant rules, we can apply for further extensions in the future.

Looking now at the balance sheet. Underlying trade receivables have increased with business growth. However, the debtor days, as mentioned, are at the lower end of the normal range and movements in currency rates, receivables are therefore at a very similar level to the end of last financial year. Inventory value has increased with business growth. The proportion of manufacturing in Mexico has risen to 34%, which lowers the average cost of inventory. Interest bearing debt appeared in total $61 million, down marginally from $63 million at the end of last year. We expect net debt to increase during FY '18 given the significant build in CapEx program. With the excellent cash flow performance, we've ended the year with a positive bank figure of $61 million, all held in New Zealand dollars. No New Zealand dollar debt was held at period end, with the majority of debt being held in U.S. dollars and euros as a balance sheet hedge.

Net property, plant and equipment increased by approximately $36 million from the end of last year, mainly as a result of the land revaluation of the New Zealand site of $21 million and as CapEx was above depreciation expense. Depreciation expense for the year was $32 million and amortization was $7 million. EBITDA for the year was $279 million compared to $246 million last year, an increase of 13%.

Looking now at foreign currency. We have been steadily adding to our U.S. dollar and euros hedge books over the last 6 months, notably in late December 2016, early March and recently, this year, when Kiwi U.S. has been at or about 68 and Kiwi euro, around 64 and below. Those opportunities have seen various filter tests met, which has allowed us to place hedges beyond 2 years forward. We've been able to do so to varying degrees in relation to U.S. dollar and Mexican peso. We've also been able to top-up our hedging levels in other currencies in the 1- and 2-year buckets. We would look to further add to our U.S. dollar cover from 68 and below where we could place this cover beyond year 3. Our policy remains unchanged, and when there are opportunities to extend our hedging position, we are able to do so to 5 years forward. The cover levels and the rate of that cover in relation to the U.S. dollar and euro has again being provided in today's disclosures.

The average achieved rates of exchange on our net U.S. dollar settlements for the year were approximately $0.695, $0.01 lower than the prior year. For the euro, it was approximately $0.595 for the year, $0.015 above the prior year. For both currencies, our settlements rates were below the average spot rates for the year. This resulted in us recording a hedging gain of approximately $22 million for the year.

For the FY '17 year, we were impacted by approximately $4 million from the New Zealand dollar being higher than last year. At current exchange rates, we would expect to record a hedging gain of approximately $11 million for FY '18.

Ownership of the company continues to be similar to previous periods with approximately 70% of shares held by institutional investors and 30% by retail investors. The most recent analysis of investor domicile has seen New Zealand holdings increase and Australian holdings hold steady at 30%. The New Zealand holding has increased 2% to 48% for the shares on issue. Investors in North America hold 14%, down 1%, and other countries holding the remaining 8%. During the year, we were pleased to be added to the Dow Jones sustainability Asia Pacific Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Australia Index, reflecting the significant steps that we have made in the company's sustainability initiatives.

Our tax rate for the year was 29.1% compared to 28.6% for last year, due in large part to the influence of some unfavorable balance sheet translations this year. We estimate that ignoring currency movements, the effective tax rate for the group should continue to be around 29% for FY '18.

As Lewis mentioned previously, we will be paying an increased final dividend of $0.1125 per share payable on the 7th of July. The company will, as usual, be offering eligible shareholders the option to take all or a portion of their dividend in the form of fully paid ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. No discount will be offered for this dividend. The dividend will be fully imputed, and a supplementary dividend will be paid to non-resident shareholders as normal.

This will take dividends for FY '17 in total to $0.195 per share, an increase of 17% compared to the prior year. $0.195 per share represents an amount of nearly $111 million being returned to shareholders. Lewis will now provide some comments in relation to our guidance for FY '18. Lewis?

Well, thank you, Tony. So on to guidance, our strategic direction remains consistent as we continue to develop new innovative products, utilize our expertise to develop new therapies and to change clinical practice and grow our international presence. We expect underlying constant currency revenue growth to continue at a similar level for the FY '18 year. At current exchange rates, we expect full year operating revenue to be approximately NZD 1 billion and net profit after tax to be approximately NZD180 million to NZD190 million. So with that, John I think we can now open the call to questions.

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Mr. Daniel Frost with Macquarie.

Daniel Frost

Let me start off by just asking a question on the internalization of the U.S. distribution. You mentioned that target of 3% to 4% benefit. Don't suppose you could give some more details whether that was at the revenue line or was a benefit of gross margin?

Lewis Gradon

So what we're referring to, Dan, is we went direct in the United States in July 2015. So when we look at the first half of FY '16, we have several months; April, May, June, where we are lapping that pricing. The distributor also sold down some product for a period of time. If you'll recall in the first half, we had constant-currency growth of 23% was the headline number for Hospital business, and we see it that when you accommodate lapping all those changes, that's around about 13% underlying growth. So when we factor that in for the year, we get around 4% to 5% impact on the headline, 19% constant-currency growth that we had in hospital for the year. Our gross margin impact of that whole change, relatively neutral.

Daniel Frost

Great. At the time that you made the change, you talked about the fact that one of the key benefits was that you would be able to have more direct control in the distribution and what products they were focused on. Is that sort of benefit kicked in yet?

Lewis Gradon

Well, absolutely. I mean, we went through a period of what we would probably characterize as stabilization. Where we were developing relationships with hospitals, putting pricing in place. I would say that over the last 6 months or so, we've transitioned to more of a business as usual approach with that sales team growing the business. Paul, do you want to add any color to that?

Paul Shearer

No, I think just to say we put a lot of people during that period, Dan. Those people have really come up to speed. They're really fully trained now, they are developing customer relationships. We've done all the work that we needed to do in relation to the transition. So as well as [indiscernible], we're now growing the business. We put a lot of effort into our technologies and applications and we've made some very, very good progress there.

Daniel Frost

Right. Moving on to myAIRVO. You mentioned that it continues to grow. I don't suppose you could provide any metrics around that?

Lewis Gradon

Well, what we can say about that, Dan, is that in our Homecare business, the respiratory support component is a bit less than 10% of the overall business. And then it's growing at the rates we are accustomed to for those new apps.

Daniel Frost

Mid-20s?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, around there.

Daniel Frost

Perfect. Finally, just on the operating expense guidance. What should we be sort of thinking longer term for the FY '19 onwards?

Lewis Gradon

Well, kind of what we're talking about in FY '18 and operating expenses is typically over the last few years, we've been able to take some operating leverage and have SG&A grow a few points under revenue for FY '17. FY '18, we've kind of consumed that with litigation costs. FY '18, we've guided to operating expenses being a few percentage points above revenue growth. And again, that's to accommodate litigation costs. So going forward, we think that we can -- as we grow, we can fundamentally take some operating leverage in SG&A, and we can fundamentally grow that at a few percentage points less than revenue growth, all in constant currency terms of course. And then how that plays out will depend on litigation cost over time. Maybe we should leave some questions for some of the other callers now, Dan.

We will now move to our next question from Chelsea Leadbetter from Forsyth Barr.

Chelsea Leadbetter

If I could just start with more of the traditional invasive ventilation. Can you provide a little bit of color on what sort of growth rates are looking like there versus industry and how that's tracking?

Lewis Gradon

Well, on that part of the business. I mean, we think we're growing in mid-single digits. This year had the same benefits from the U.S. transition that the rest of the business had. So we think we're growing at probably a couple of percentage points above the global health care spend.

Chelsea Leadbetter

Okay, perfect. And just to clarify on some of the new apps piece of the business. Should I be thinking about all 3 components growing into that mid-20s type range or is there anything in particular you want to call out that growing faster?

Lewis Gradon

What I would say there, Chelsea, is that, that growth is largely driven, in the last year or 2, largely driven by Optiflow therapy. So that's a little bit above the average. Noninvasive over the last few years, a little below the average. Surgical, at the moment, still not material impact.

Chelsea Leadbetter

Okay, great. And just last question to clarify this sort of CapEx. You called out $80 million or so for the new facility in the year ahead. Is the majority of that Mexico i.e., is that $50 million of Mexico and the remainder in NZ. Is that how should we think about it?

Antony Barclay

No, it's still the majority would be New Zealand as we get underway with building 4. I think if you recall, we talked about $200 million over the next 2 or 3 years at the ASM in September. At that stage, we were really sort of thinking about 1/4 of that will be Mexico and 3/4 New Zealand. So you can kind of put it in that context, that we wouldn't be more than $30 million, $40 million this year for Mexico.

We will now move to our next question from Tristan Joll.

Tristan Joll

Just wanted to go back on the litigation cost. And just wondered where, if anywhere, you've sought to offset those costs over the last year and also just in terms of quantum for next year, I guess, the run rate's based on about 7 or so months. So is $35-odd million a sensible number for next year?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, that's a pretty sensible sum to do, Tristan. In terms of a first question, I mean, probably the way to think about it is what I said before a little bit. I mean, we can take, as we grow, we can grow SG&A at the slightly lower rate than revenue growth. That's a couple of percentage points to cover litigation, that puts operating expenses growing at a few percentage points above revenue growth. And then that's pretty much offset by gross margin gains is probably the best way to think about it.

Tristan Joll

Okay. But I mean we're not looking at a situation where you've pulled back on sales and marketing investment. In actual fact, probably net of this litigation cost, it was pretty good or even better result?

Lewis Gradon

You're absolutely right. I mean, we're continuing to invest on the business as we see fit.

Tristan Joll

Okay. And then just looking -- I'm sorry, I'll shift along to the next question. Just if we continue on the litigation theme. Obviously, I saw your release last week around the ITC withdrawal by ResMed and the comment that there was an intention to file something new. Do you have a sense of whether this is a typical change or can you give us any color as to what the next step in this process would be?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, well, look, Tristan, I really don't want to stray into commenting on ongoing litigation. I mean, the fact of the matter is that they made the with -- the motion to withdraw, which was accepted. Other than that, all the publicly available information is on the ITC website.

Tristan Joll

Okay. And then just finally, just going back to some of these other themes. Do you want to -- is it possible to give us some sense of what Optiflow makes up of RAC consumables these days given that it's been growing a bit stronger?

Lewis Gradon

We probably don't want to drill any further down to what we have, Tristan. We would have said the combination is 55% of consumables, hospital consumables for the second half.

We will now move to our next question from Stephen Ridgewell with Craigs Investment Partners.

Stephen Ridgewell

In terms -- just firstly a couple of questions of clarification on the guidance. You said that you expect the consistent constant-currency growth for both businesses and if I then compare it to F '17. I presume for the hospital business, you're referring to, the 14%, 15% look-through constant-currency growth for the Hospital business is what you're referring to, not the 19% reported. Is that correct?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, you're absolutely right. I mean, the 19% has the benefit of lapping part of the U.S. transition. And probably another comment I would make is that FY '17 was a relatively strong flu season compared to FY '16. So there's a component of that in there as well. And if you consider going forward, maybe a more moderate flu season, we'd probably bring that 19% back to 13% to 14% range.

Stephen Ridgewell

And just on the OSA business. Again, you're expecting somewhere in the 8% for the whole business. But are you able to provide any granularity in terms of masks and devices? Obviously, masks had another good year, but [indiscernible] second half and devices seem to have gone backwards? Are you expecting consistent growth rates in both mask and devices or are you expecting some kind of change in growth for those components?

Lewis Gradon

No, we think pretty similar growth rate for masks, pretty similar trends in all 3 components really. CPAP being the other 1 and respiratory support in the home being the third.

Antony Barclay

We said we won't be releasing SleepStyle in any of the major markets until later on in the part of the financial year.

Stephen Ridgewell

Right. And I suppose if you're still expecting pretty decent mask, pretty decent growth out of OSA masks business, presume you're not seeing too much of an impact from ResMed's new AirFit series mask. Are you able to provide any comment about what you're seeing, impact from those masks in the market generally and specifically if you're seeing an impact?

Lewis Gradon

Probably the best commentary we can provide you there, Steven, you can clearly see the second half number from mask, 12% constant-currency growth. And that doesn't have a lot of impact from the Brevida release yet. And that Brevida only just made it to United States in March.

Stephen Ridgewell

Okay. And moving over to hospital. You recently released the Optiflow 2 Junior. Are you able to give us a little bit insight as to what the potential of that product could be, what part of the market does that allow you to address that it couldn't previously or is it simply a better version of the existing product?

Lewis Gradon

More of the latter, Stephen. I mean, it helps us grow the market in that it performs better. The Waveflex technology is pretty unique and what it does is infants have very mobile faces. And as the infants face moves, as they roll around, as they turn over, the Waveflex technology ensures that the problems remain in the nears at all times. So we think it will help us grow but it's largely an improvement on the current technology, yes.

Stephen Ridgewell

Just one more product question on Hospital. Any comments on the early market reaction to the 950 in the markets where it has been released? Are you seeing any evidence of upgrade cycle? Obviously, that's the first major device upgrade that you've put out for some time? Or are you seeing that really bring forward sales growth in that part of the business?

Lewis Gradon

Well, the 950 system was released in New Zealand and Australia for adult use only at the end of last year. We've put a neonatal version into clinical trials at the beginning of this year, and we would plan on taking those learnings and incorporating those improvements before we do any further model releases. The other thing to bear in mind is that if you look back at the MR850 system changeover, that was about a 10-year, actually better than 10-year -- more than 10-year time frame to changeover. So it's not an overnight process.

Stephen Ridgewell

Got it. And just one last one for me for Tony. You called out CapEx requirements for the second Tijuana factory, I wondering if you can give us a sense on what impact you see on operating earnings, both leading up to that second factory being opened and then perhaps in the early days after it opens? Are you expecting to need to take on any additional indirect costs if you have that opening and how efficient will that new factory be when it opens? Would you expect a little bit of a drag from that?

Antony Barclay

I think there really shouldn't any be OpEx impact in FY '18 year, and that the plant won't be available until the early part of FY '19. I guess probably don't want to speculate yet at this point in terms of what costs will be in terms of running the plant. Yes, we'd expect it to be as efficient in terms of day-to-day operations of the existing plant, but we'll talk about that more as we get closer to it, Steven.

We will now take our next question from Marcus Curley with UBS.

Marcus Curley

Just a couple for me. Could you talk a little bit to the response to your new nasal pillow in Europe? In the report, I think you used the words strong which is sort of unusually robust wording for you guys. So it sort of sounds like it's gone very well.

Lewis Gradon

Yes. Paul might like to answer that.

Paul Shearer

Hi, Marcus. Yes, it's going and gone very well in the Europe. Europe is not a particularly large market for nasal pillows, but it certainly had a very good reception there, so very, very pleased with the progress as we are in North America.

Marcus Curley

And the patient feedback in Europe, how is it differentiating from your previous offering?

Paul Shearer

We're getting really good patient feedback, and it's all to do with just the seal and the comfort patients are finding very, very good. So it's just getting very good response in patients. We have quite a bit of experience with it now and we haven't really any real negative feedback at all. That's all positive.

Marcus Curley

And so from your perspective, do you think you've cracked this category with this mask?

Antony Barclay

Yes, we think it's a very good mask, Marcus. We really do.

Marcus Curley

And then secondly, just on OSA. Can you talk a little bit about the new flow generated platform? How many models you're putting out. Obviously, you've talked about central apnea. That would obviously be new technology for you. And a little bit about the timing for the major market rollout?

Lewis Gradon

Sure. So it's pretty straightforward, Marcus. There will be an auto model, a CPAP model. All models have Bluetooth capability. They will be available with and without the built-in modems. Does that answer your question?

Marcus Curley

And so you're not going with a higher spec model focused on central CPAP? You're just going to roll it into the auto machine?

Lewis Gradon

Yes, you're absolutely right. So the auto algorithm includes central apnea detection.

Marcus Curley

Okay. And timing for Europe and the U.S.?

Lewis Gradon

Yet to be determined really, Marcus, dependent on regulatory approvals and the like.

Marcus Curley

And finally, just the pricing strategy, have you formed one? Is it designed around the previous one which is similar to ResMed and so looking to make money rather than grow volumes?

Lewis Gradon

Go ahead, Paul.

Paul Shearer

Hey, Marcus. That pretty market specific. Depends on each market.

Lewis Gradon

Let's just say appropriate pricing market-by-market.

Marcus Curley

Okay. And then just one final question. Just on the legal cost. Obviously, you referred to what it was this year and alluded to next year. Do you have a view on -- well, can you give us a view on what it was prior this, and whether you have a view on what's the appropriate number long term for the business?

Lewis Gradon

Well, prior to last year, we didn't have any material litigation costs at all. So that's a quick and easy answer. Going forward, I don't think I can really comment on that. So without straying into commenting ongoing litigation proceedings.

Marcus Curley

So you wouldn't necessarily say that we should be treating these as one-offs. It just might be a feature of what is FPH is about as it grows bigger in the future?

Lewis Gradon

Maybe somewhere in the middle. I mean, we have this action going on now. I mean, kind of what you're asking me is are we always going to have legal actions ongoing? And I guess I can't answer that question.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Victor Windeyer from Citibank.

Victor Windeyer

Yes, look, just wanted to ask about the new app revenue, grew 29% constant currency but obviously benefited from lapping the distribution. So can you normalize that number for me and then talk to what you think that number is going to be in the future?

Lewis Gradon

Sure, Victor. Similar impact on that number is the overall impact we gave, so you'd normalize that to around mid-20s, 24 percentish range. And then, going forward, I mean, we think we can get more efficient with the process, the selling process gets more efficient as we get more clear-cut clinical data. So we think we can maintain that kind of rate in the mid-20s for the foreseeable future.

Victor Windeyer

Yes. Okay, great. And then, I guess similar type of question on myAIRVO. Where are you at with sort of clinical data to support that product and also in terms of reimbursement, where do we stand in?

Lewis Gradon

Well, as you know, reimbursement vary from country to country and region to region within countries. It's always possible to pay for the device 1 way or another. It's more about the hurdle, the magnitude of the hurdle and how much the patient contributes. So in places that have a relatively higher hurdle for payment, that's all about establishing some sales volume and improving the clinical evidence and those are all just works in progress.

Victor Windeyer

Yes, okay. I mean is there time in the next 3 or 2 or 3 years, you should look for some significant step-up because -- in that line because, you have achieved some significant clinical data or information or you've achieved some regulatory or reimbursement milestone in the U.S. or some other market that's going to drive that line more strongly.

Lewis Gradon

We think probably not, Victor. I mean, we'd pick more of a steady climb rather than a steep function.

Victor Windeyer

Yes. Okay, fair enough. And then in the litigation, can you just -- just in terms of timings, having withdrawn the application -- the complaint and indicating again to refile. Do you know what happens to the clock? I mean, does this whole process restart or do you have any guidance you can give us on that?

Lewis Gradon

No. I probably don't want stray on giving guidance in future actions in the litigation proceedings, Victor, sorry.

[Operator Instructions]

Lewis Gradon

Okay. John, so it's looking a bit quiet on that the end of it.

As we have no further questions, I would now like to pass the call to you. Thank you.

Lewis Gradon

Well, thanks, John. We have a team of more than 4,000 people around the world who are committed to [indiscernible] medical devices to help improve care and outcomes for patients. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the care and dedication with which they approach their work and that is evident in this result today. Thank you also to our shareholders for your continued support, and thank you also to all the other participants for joining us on this call today, and thank you, John.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that will now conclude today's conference call. We thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.

