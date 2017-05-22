Rotork's High-Quality Business Now At A (Somewhat) Lower Orbit

There are a lot of strong arguments to be made for focusing on high-quality industrial companies like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Rockwell (NYSE:ROK), and Rotork (OTCPK:RTOXY), but valuation is often a challenge. I had issues with Rotork's valuation in the past, and its heavy skew to the oil/gas markets has more than outweighed its overall strength in valve actuators and related products in recent years, sending the shares down about 30% since my last update on the company. Even now, the shares are not what I would call conventionally cheap, though the possibility of regaining a premium valuation as its end-markets recover and it expands its business should not be ruled out or ignored by investors willing to embrace a wider perspective on valuation.

Not Just A Recovery Story

I will get to Rotork's recovery prospects in a moment, but I think there are legitimate growth opportunities at this business that go beyond waiting for capex spending to recover and grow again in the oil/gas sector.

Rotork is a leader in industrial valve actuation and control, with roughly 20% share in actuators, controls, and gears used to operate valves, and a smaller double-digit share in its growing instruments business. Rotork's products basically control valves (turning them on/off), and these are often mission-critical applications (like emergency control valves for oil/gas installations or nuclear power plants) where the cost of failure is very high. The certification process for these products is often very lengthy, and Rotork tries to work with customers as early in the design process as possible. Between high-end reliability and functionality, Rotork has not only established a strong market presence but also generally enjoys good pricing dynamics as well.

Go Electric

One of the more interesting growth opportunities is in electric valve actuators. These live within Rotork's "Controls" business and generate about half of the company's revenue and two-thirds of its operating income. This has long been an energy-heavy business, with close to half of the segment's revenue coming from oil/gas and close to 20% (each) from power and water. Rotork is the market leader, though Auma is a close competitor (especially in the European water market). Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) has a credible double-digit presence in the market while Emerson (NYSE:EMR) and the newly-acquired Pentair assets are a more distant competitor.

The "sizzle" here is in the market growth potential in electric actuators. As best I can tell, penetration of electric actuators (versus pneumatic) is around 10% to 15%. Electric actuators are much more efficient (about double that of pneumatic), but in the past they had trouble surviving harsher environments, so the cost of replacing them meaningfully reduced the cost-benefit trade-off. Now, though, they are much more rugged and they're gaining share. That's a big deal for Rotork because the margins on electric actuators are much higher and the company's share is considerably higher than the 20% or so reported share for its Controls business (because of how the company calculates the denominator).

Go Industrial

There is also meaningful growth potential in expanding its industrial businesses. Industrial markets still only make up about 10% of overall sales, but Atlas Copco has pointed to a mining market recovery and Rotork is leveraged to areas like slurry pipelines and process plants. Also, the company has opportunities to grow in process end-markets like food/beverage, semiconductors, home/personal care (specialty chemicals), chemicals, and life sciences/pharma where it presently has only a modest presence.

Instruments

Rotork also has the opportunity to build its instruments business further. This business has been growing almost solely through M&A over the last six years and has gone from a low-single-digit share of revenue to around 15% in 2016. At present, it's a bit of a hodgepodge, with Rotork selling a range of control products (regulators, boosters, relays, etc.), switch boxes, and valve products like valve positioners and solenoid valves. Rotork has a low-double-digit share in its target market(s), competing with the likes of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in valve positioners and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in pneumatic and electro-pneumatic control devices. Given the wide range of valve-related instrumentation out there, to say nothing of overall industrial instrumentation, there is wide scope to continue growing this business through M&A.

Aftermarket

Last and certainly not least is the potential to grow the aftermarket business (Site Service). Management doesn't give a lot of detail about this business, but it likely contributes close to 15% to 20% of revenue across all of the units (mostly Controls and Fluid Services) despite a penetration rate of only around 10% (meaning only around 10% of Rotork's installed actuators are under service agreements). While the strong reliability of Rotork's products is a limiting factor, and the company may never match Atlas Copco's strong aftermarket business, this is still a higher-margin growth opportunity.

As For The Recovery...

Rotork generated more than half of its revenue from the oil/gas markets last year (versus closer to 60% at the peak), and the upstream, midstream, and downstream markets all matter and matter across all of the business units - Fluid Systems is most exposed to oil/gas (close to 70% of sales), but all of the segments have close to or more than 50% exposure to oil/gas end-markets. While Dover (NYSE:DOV) has been seeing an upturn in its energy-related business, that's a different customer/use mix. The more relevant comps like ABB, Emerson, and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) are reporting shaky near-term conditions (particularly in downstream) with improving MRO spending but a real recovery is likely to start in the 2018-2020 time frame.

Other major end-markets, power and water, have their own challenges. Overall, the power gen market is a challenging one around the world, but countries like India and China are continuing to look to add gas-fired and nuclear capacity, and that should support Rotork's business. Water is tricky. While this segment was up nicely for Rotork last year (around 10%), spending in the developed world on water infrastructure has been disappointing and it remains to be seen if the U.S. government is serious (and able) about passing meaningful spending stimulus.

While not necessarily part of the recovery scenario, Emerson's recent acquisition of Pentair's pump and valve assets merits mention. In the Controls segment, Pentair certainly upgrades Emerson's capabilities in electric actuators while the two companies combined will now hold close to one-third of the pneumatic market versus Rotork's high-teens share (the Fluid Systems business). Although this deal does upgrade Emerson's capabilities, I don't think it will hurt Rotork all that much in the areas most important to Rotork's growth and margin potential. What's more, with some customers using both Emerson and Pentair in the past, there could be an opportunity for Rotork to pick up some new second-source business.

The Opportunity

I absolutely expect Rotork to remain active in M&A (the company has done 10 deals since 2014), but it is difficult to model the impact of these transactions on future results. M&A (and currency) had a significant impact on reported revenue in recent years, as the reported revenue decline from 2014 to 2016 of 1% masked underlying organic contraction of close to 20%. Rotork has generally done smaller deals, but it could probably spend $500 million or so on a deal without overly straining its balance sheet.

Given the prospect for recovery in its core markets and self-driven growth, I think Rotork can grow revenue at a long-term rate around 6%, though M&A could boost that number. I believe a greater mix of aftermarket service and electric actuators can be good for margins, supporting FCF margins toward the high teens and higher free cash flow growth (maybe around 7%).

Those projections don't support today's price with my required rate of return, though the implied total return is still in the "high-mid" to high single digits. To get from here to there in my model, Rotork would need a few extra points of long-term FCF growth … possible, but aggressive. I'd also note that the shares trade at a rich EV/EBITDA valuation relative to expected growth.

M&A could still be a driver for Rotork. Emerson acquired Pentair's pump and valve assets, and pumps/valves are generally highlighted as an attractive area within automation. I don't think Honeywell wants to go this route, but they could, as could ABB or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). I could also see a company like Atlas Copco or another industrial conglomerate adding Rotork as a standalone vertical. The issue of course would be price - Rotork has long traded at a premium and its asset-light model would suggest relatively less synergy potential than many other targets.

The Bottom Line

Although Rotork still doesn't meet my idea of "cheap", it's cheaper than it has been, as the market still seems reluctant to boost numbers ahead of a real shift in the business (first quarter sales were down 1% and orders were up 3%). I think the recovery will come, and I also believe Rotork will make good on its new growth opportunities. As I said, I can't call the shares cheap today, but I can understand why investors might want to take a look on the basis of expecting valuation multiples to recover as the revenue and order outlook improve.

